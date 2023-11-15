Paycom Employees Raise Record Funds Through Burpees for Vets

The campus at Oklahoma City-based Paycom, a cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software company, has been extra sweaty ahead of Veterans Day as employees raise money for vets through a burpee challenge.

Through the Burpees for Vets campaign, a national fitness challenge that raises money and awareness for vets transitioning out of military service, each burpee rep by a Paycom employee led to a $1 donation to the non-profit Courage Foundation.

Employees raised $133,963 over 5 days, which the organization said is a record.

For those that don’t know, a burpee is a two-part exercise featuring a pushup and then a leap in the air. The burpee move may seem simple, but it’s not easy. Most describe getting up as the hardest part.

Of course, the employees felt the effort was worth it and hoped it would make a difference for the foundation helping veterans overcome PTSD.

At no cost to vets, the Courage Foundation aims to foster post-traumatic growth, restore purpose and transform lives through integrative self-awareness, physical health, mental toughness, emotional resilience and spiritual well-being.

Executive director of Courage Foundation, Sidney Ellington, explained, “It’s designed to re-engage physical and mental wellness and build a skill bridge between transitioning out of active duty military service to civilian life.”

“Paycom is proud to support our military veterans and their families, and this campaign is just one way to honor them,” said Tiffany McGowen, Paycom’s vice president of talent acquisition.

Paycom employee Marcela Rodriguez alone raised $10,520. “I’ve done I think at least 2000 a day,” Rodriguez said.

It’s not because she finds them easy. In fact, it’s not easy to keep going when everyone else is done.

She keeps going because of her motivation, her boyfriend Mike – a Marine who served during the Iraq War. “I always say Mike left his soul behind at war. He came back a different person,” she said. “He came back with severe PTSD.”

“It’s very difficult to talk about PTSD,” Rodriguez said. “How it takes over somebody’s existence.”

A year ago, Mike died.

“This first year has been the most difficult of my life,” Rodriguez said. “It’s been a very difficult ride to see somebody fall apart, not wanting to keep being here.”

The things most difficult are rarely simple, but Marcela keeps going by thinking of those like Mike.

“So brutal on my body and on my mental health, but I think it’s a small sacrifice I can pay forward to somebody else who wants to live,” she said.

It’s why she gets up again and again. “I have to just keep going. Yeah, push harder.”

To learn more, visit the Courage Foundation and Burpees for Vets.