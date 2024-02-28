Pratitee Wins Second International Gold in Chess for India

Just 2 weeks after winning the 12thNational School U11 Girls Championship held at Patna, Bihar, from February 6–10, Pratitee Bordoloi, a budding chess player from Bengaluru, Karnataka, made India proud today by winning the gold medal at the Commonwealth Chess Championship 2023–24 in the U12 Girls category. The championship was held in the historical city of Melaka, Malaysia, between February 19th and 28th. Competing against players from countries like Malaysia, Malta, Sri Lanka, Singapore, and South Africa, apart from India, Pratitee emerged as the leaderboard topper, scoring 7.5/9. Starting the tournament with four straight wins, Pratitee faced a shocking defeat in the fifth round but buckled up to score 3.5 points in the remaining four matches. It is worth noting that within a span of just under two years, Pratitee has won three national chess titles and has also contributed to India's gold kitty during the 25th Asian Youth Chess Championship at Al Ain (UAE) in December by winning the U11 Girls Blitz championship. This is Pratitee's second individual gold medal for India.

After a brief hiatus to focus on her Class 5 final exams, Pratitee will fly to Almaty, Kazakhstan, in June to represent India at the Asian Youth Chess Championship 2024. She also has two other international tournaments lined up in 2024 as the official player from India, thanks to her back-to-back national wins: the World Cadet Chess Championship (location, TBD) and the Asian School Chess Championship (Bangkok, December).

Pratitee tries to keep a balance between her studies, chess, and her love for mathematics. She boarded the flight from Patna to Bengaluru immediately after the National School prize distribution ceremony to ensure she could attend the second level of the SOF Maths Olympiad exam in Bengaluru the next day. Pratitee is a student at Shishya BEML Public School in Bengaluru.