Putting India on the Global poker table: Natural8 India ambassador Nikita Luther takes on heavyweights at the Game of Gold, a first-of-its-kind poker reality show!

New Delhi, November 22nd, 2023: Carrying the torch for India’s rapidly growing competitive poker community in the international poker arena, professional poker player and World Series of Poker Bracelet winner Nikita Luther recently participated in the Game of Gold, a first-of-its-kind invite-only poker reality tournament. The Natural8 India ambassador was the only Indian poker pro to be invited to the event which featured global heavyweights such as Daniel Neagranu, Fedor Holz, Dan ‘Jungleman’ Cates, and Maria Ho.

Nikita’s presence at the Game of Gold, a winner-takes-all event with a whopping prize pot of $456,000, reflects the ever-increasing popularity of online and mobile gaming in India, particularly skill games such as poker that pit players against each other in a battle of wits, patience, and ingenuity. A total of 16 top professional poker players have been invited to participate in the illustrious first edition of the Game of Gold, with the first five episodes garnering over a million YouTube views cumulatively, thanks to the unique format of the tournament. The show airs every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 5:30pm IST on the GGPoker Youtube channel for a total of 12 episodes.

Speaking about the event, Nikita Luther, Brand Ambassador Natural8 India, said, “From the tables of tradition to the digital felts, poker in India has become more than a game—it's an ever-growing movement. This is the first ever survival reality poker show in the world featuring some of the best in the business and my invitation as an Indian poker professional at the inaugural Game of Gold reflects the growing popularity of poker in India. The pulse-pounding arena of high-stakes poker combined with reality TV format is going to be an unforgettable chapter in my poker career.”

In round one of Game of Gold, the 16 participants are divided into four teams represented by the 4 different suits of cards in poker: Spades, Hearts, Diamonds, and Clubs. The participants from the losing team are eliminated and teams are reformed at each stage in keeping with the reality TV aspect of the tournament. Nikita was initially on Team Spades, along with Charlie Carrel, Fedor Holz and Johan ‘YoH ViraL’ Guilbert. Her latest game was an intense match-up against her former Team Spades teammate YoH ViraL.

To catch all the exciting action from Nikita’s match-up against Yoh Viral watch episode 05 “No Turning Back”. To watch the first-of-its-kind international poker reality show from the beginning, visit and subscribe to the Game of Gold on YouTube. Players who are interested in trying poker for the first time and follow in Nikita’s footsteps can head to natural8in.com to play freerolls that are running every hour!