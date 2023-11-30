Riding the Crypto Tsunami: After XRP and Solana's Wave, Which Under-the-Radar Coin is Next to Surge?

On November 6, 2023, Ripple (XRP) made significant progress in the market cap rankings by surpassing BNB and claiming the fourth spot, according to CoinMarketCap. This achievement was fueled by Ripple's partnership with authorities in Georgia and Dubai to develop central bank digital currencies and services centered around Ripple (XRP).

The announcement positively impacted XRP's value, causing a 10.61% surge. Within 24 hours, the XRP crypto price increased from $0.66 to $0.73.

However, the overall volatility of the market hindered XRP's momentum, leading to a gradual decline in its price by 16.44% over time. By November 28, the XRP crypto price had reached $0.61.

In spite of this recent dip, experts maintain an optimistic outlook for the future value of XRP due to its increasing adoption. They anticipate that by 2024, the XRP crypto price could rise to approximately $1.70.