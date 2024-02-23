Royal Family of Abu Dhabi Makes Strategic Investment in Beyoung, an Indian Fashion Brand to Expand Domestic & Global Presence

Shivani Soni & Sakshi Soni, Co-founders of Beyoung, asserted in a statement, "We look forward to a future of innovation, expansion in offline stores, and continued success with the invaluable belief of the Abu Dhabi royal family.”

Being active in the East African region Mr. Hussain Gheewala and Yatish Shrimali stated, “We are thrilled by this partnership as he has seen the great potential of the African market and its capabilities and are very keen to develop business there. This partnership will lead Beyoung to new heights globally, positioning it as a formidable contender in the global fashion industry.”

With this Strategic Investment, Beyoung aims to strengthen its market position, drive innovation in the fashion industry and continue to deliver high-quality affordable clothing to its Beyoungsters. It serves as a testament to the Royal Office's unwavering confidence in Beyoung's visionary approach, poised to redefine the global apparel landscape.

About Beyoung