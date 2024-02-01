Savaari’s new chapter in inter-city cab services followed by a strategic majority stake acquisition by MakeMyTrip

o The acquisition marks a pivotal moment in the $3 billion-plus, yet largely unorganized, intercity market



Bengaluru, 1st February 2024 — Intercity car rental service provider Savaari begins a transformative journey in the currently unorganized and fragmented inter-city cab rental market following the completion of a transaction in which MakeMyTrip acquired a majority stake. MakeMyTrip announced in its second quarter FY23-24 results that it has entered into an agreement to acquire a majority interest in Savaari Car Rentals Private Limited. Savaari will continue to operate as an independent entity led by the existing leadership team.

“All the formalities of the acquisition of the controlling stake are now complete. This acquisition marks a pivotal moment in the $3 billion-plus, yet largely unorganized, intercity market. We are now looking to transform this space by leveraging technology as well as deeper consumer understanding from MakeMyTrip. The timing of the acquisition couldn’t be better, as it coincides with the improved road infrastructure in the country and a wider acceptance among travelers to book intercity cab services online,” said Gaurav Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Savaari Car Rentals

“The inter-city cab service remains largely offline, with low online penetration, fragmented supply, and a lack of standardization in service. We have encountered similar issues in intercity private bus transport where we now have a leadership position through redBus. With this majority stake in Savaari, we seek to extend that leadership to adjacent segments in ground transport,” said Rajesh Magow, Co-founder and Group CEO of MakeMyTrip. “The founding members and the leadership of Savaari have done an incredible job over the past few years in becoming the premier player in this category. Our endeavour now will be to further boost growth with our technology and consumer insights expertise. Prakash Sangam, CEO of redBus, will lead this initiative from the MMT group’s perspective and work closely with the leadership team of Savaari to scale this business to new heights.”

Speaking about the development, Samir Kumar, MD & General Partner, Athera Venture Partners, who were early investors in Savaari and redBus, said “The acquisition of Savaari by MakeMyTrip not only affirms Savaari’s dedication to excellence but also heralds a new era of growth and possibilities. I've witnessed MakeMyTrip’s remarkable intercity private bus travel transformation with redBus. This innovation and expertise, I firmly believe, will be replicated in reshaping intercity cab services with Savaari, continuing their trajectory of redefining travel in India.”

About Savaari

Savaari is India's premier chauffeur driven car rental service. Since our inception in 2006, we have constantly strived to offer reliable, safe and affordable cabs. Our presence in over 2000 cities across the country uniquely positions us as India's largest geographical network of cab services. Our services include Outstation Oneway drops, Outstation Roundtrips, Hourly Local Rentals and Airport Transfers.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited is India's leading online travel company. We own and operate well recognized online brands, including MakeMyTrip, Goibibo and redBus. Through our primary websites, www.makemytrip.com, www.goibibo.com, www.redbus.in, and mobile platforms, travellers can research, plan and book a wide range of travel services and products in India as well as overseas. Our services and products include air ticketing, hotel and alternative accommodations bookings, holiday planning and packaging, rail ticketing, bus ticketing, car hire and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing.

We provide our customers with access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India and all major airlines operating to and from India, a comprehensive set of domestic accommodation properties in India and a wide selection of properties outside India, Indian Railways, and all major Indian bus operators.