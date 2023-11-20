Simpolo Unveils Cutting-Edge Design Solutions at Perspective-2023 Event

New Delhi, 27th October-2023 – Simpolo Tiles & Bathware, a pioneer in innovative surface solutions, has once again pushed the boundaries of design excellence with its latest offerings showcased at the Perspective-2023 event. The event, a testament to Simpolo's unique perspective on design, concepts, and innovation, provided a comprehensive insight into their forward-thinking product development approach.

This year, Simpolo introduces the groundbreaking ‘StrongX’ surface, setting a new standard for matte finishes with its zero shine and absence of reflection. Boasting an impressive surface hardness rating of 8, ‘StrongX’ delivers unparalleled durability, making it the ideal choice for high-traffic environments such as airports, malls, and institutions. Remarkably, despite its matte finish and exceptional hardness, the ‘StrongX’ surface remains remarkably easy to clean and maintain.

In a move aimed at simplifying selection for Architects, Designers, and end-clients, Simpolo presents a complete product basket within the ‘Spectra’ and ‘Impatto’ collections. These collections offer an array of surfaces, textures, and sizes, thoughtfully designed to complement one another.