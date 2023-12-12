Soma Bose’s debut book “Frenny and Other Women You Have Met” unveiled in Bengaluru

“Frenny and Other Women You Have Met”, Delhi based author Soma Bose’s debut book, was unveiled in Bengaluru as part of the series of Nationwide release in the presence of award winning documentary film maker Maya Chandra, City’s animal welfare activist Sandhya Madappa and noted actor Joy Sengupta.

The book has previously been unveiled in New Delhi, Kolkata Mumbai.

The book is a compilation of 5 stories and the moderator Joy Sengupta requested the author herself as well as the panellists to read out passages from stories and he himself read a passage from one of the stories. The characters were discussed by the author and the moderator followed the discussions with real life challenges, emotions, trials and tribulations. The characters etched by the author Soma Bose were realistic and poignant and was highly appreciated by the moderator Joy as well as the panellists.

The book by debutante author Soma Bose aims to celebrate the lives of regular non-working homemaker women, who spend their lives looking after their families, yet is not given the due credit. “Frenny and Other Women You Have Met” talks about the 5 different characters located in different parts of the world and their experiences. The stories of Frenny, Mrinalini, Shreyasi, Amiran, and Ananya are every woman’s stories as they navigate through life bearing their respective responsibilities towards their fathers, husbands, children and teachers.

Soma Bose’s book, titled “Frenny and Other Women You Have Met” explores subtle and intricate emotions, hoping that her readers appreciate women’s lives and contributions in all their richly varied forms. The motivation to write such human-centric stories comes from Soma’s experience of growing up in the coal-mining town of Dhanbad in Jharkhand, India.

In the words of author Soma, “A lot of times there have been discrimination between working women and not working women. It is always that people who are working are given accolades and people who aren’t working are not given any value. So, I really wanted to focus on the women who are at home looking after their families. They are doing a tremendous job and this book is for them. This book celebrates them.”

The entire program was hosted by Phreedom4 Ever led by Chaity Ghosh, while Subhojit Roy presented the evening’s book release program.