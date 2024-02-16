Stonex partnered with IFBE to host an exclusive preview soiree 'One Night Many' for internationally acclaimed artist and sculptor Sudarshan Shetty

New Delhi, February 2024: IFBE, supported by Stonex India, recently hosted the highly-anticipated India premiere of 'One Life Many,' an exhibition by the esteemed installation artist and sculptor Sudarshan Shetty. Held in Mumbai at the IFBE premises after a decade-long hiatus, the event garnered widespread acclaim and success.
The title 'One Life Many' stemmed from the profound words of Pandit Kumar Gandharva, encapsulating the essence of the multifaceted human experience. The exhibition artfully interwove a timeless myth, recounting the transformation of a sage into various personas, into the contemporary world's narrative. In the wake of a period marked by isolation and reflection, 'One Life Many' explored the intricacies of embodying diverse identities within oneself.
Through a mesmerizing blend of installations, projections, and harmonious musical elements, the exhibition stimulated thought and introspection, inviting attendees to ponder the concept of multiple personas within. The event saw the who's who of the art world which included actor Rajat Kapoor, Namrata Zakaria, Sangeeta Jindal amongst others.
Sushant, CMO at Stonex, commented, "Our collaboration with IFBE and Sudarshan Shetty sparked a vital discourse on the intersection of art and architecture. At Stonex, art is ingrained in our DNA, and we firmly believe that it is an extension of our expression and ethos. Partnering with Sudarshan Shetty couldn't have been a more fitting union to encapsulate our brand philosophy of creating an imprint on time."
When asked about his exhibition, Sudarshan Shetty said, "the seed of this exhibition lies in a folk story that I heard a long time ago, that comes together in a video and a suite of objects to be seen in a certain order of display in a way of retelling the story, in as many ways as possible. Retelling is the lifeblood of oral traditions ensuring a sense of community and recalling wisdom that has evolved through centuries. How else can we make sense of our present?”
The exhibition was open to the public from 6th Jan ‘24 to 16th Jan ‘24, offering a thought-provoking and immersive experience that resonated with visitors from diverse walks of life.
About Stonex
Stonex India has evolved into a lifestyle brand guided by the philosophy of delivering enriching experiences. Since 2001, Stonex has believed in challenging the paradigm, exploring new artistic expressions and an unwavering focus on craftsmanship and consumer delight. Powered by a legacy that’s built upon technology, commitment, and promise. Over 500 imported marble and stone varieties curated from the world over are processed at one of Asia’s finest manufacturing facilities. A luxury collection of white marble, granite, travertine, onyx, limestone, and semi-precious stones. Stonex India is at par with global quality benchmarks enabling the brand to drive robust demand across India and key international markets of the USA, UAE, Australia, the UK and Singapore.
Stonex Group is also venturing into two new businesses – Stonex Icon and Stonex Couture.
Stonex Icons partners with leading global artists to create a unique collection of stone sculptures, carvings, and other artistic creations. The brand aims to work with artists to bring their artistic vision to life. Stonex Couture is a lifestyle brand dedicated to creating innovative and functional products using natural stone. The brand is collaborating with leading product designers to create unique home decor solutions that seamlessly blend aesthetic, design story and function.