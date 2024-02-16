Stonex partnered with IFBE to host an exclusive preview soiree 'One Night Many' for internationally acclaimed artist and sculptor Sudarshan Shetty

New Delhi, February 2024: IFBE, supported by Stonex India, recently hosted the highly-anticipated India premiere of 'One Life Many,' an exhibition by the esteemed installation artist and sculptor Sudarshan Shetty. Held in Mumbai at the IFBE premises after a decade-long hiatus, the event garnered widespread acclaim and success.

The title 'One Life Many' stemmed from the profound words of Pandit Kumar Gandharva, encapsulating the essence of the multifaceted human experience. The exhibition artfully interwove a timeless myth, recounting the transformation of a sage into various personas, into the contemporary world's narrative. In the wake of a period marked by isolation and reflection, 'One Life Many' explored the intricacies of embodying diverse identities within oneself.

Through a mesmerizing blend of installations, projections, and harmonious musical elements, the exhibition stimulated thought and introspection, inviting attendees to ponder the concept of multiple personas within. The event saw the who's who of the art world which included actor Rajat Kapoor, Namrata Zakaria, Sangeeta Jindal amongst others.

Sushant, CMO at Stonex, commented, "Our collaboration with IFBE and Sudarshan Shetty sparked a vital discourse on the intersection of art and architecture. At Stonex, art is ingrained in our DNA, and we firmly believe that it is an extension of our expression and ethos. Partnering with Sudarshan Shetty couldn't have been a more fitting union to encapsulate our brand philosophy of creating an imprint on time."

When asked about his exhibition, Sudarshan Shetty said, "the seed of this exhibition lies in a folk story that I heard a long time ago, that comes together in a video and a suite of objects to be seen in a certain order of display in a way of retelling the story, in as many ways as possible. Retelling is the lifeblood of oral traditions ensuring a sense of community and recalling wisdom that has evolved through centuries. How else can we make sense of our present?”

The exhibition was open to the public from 6th Jan ‘24 to 16th Jan ‘24, offering a thought-provoking and immersive experience that resonated with visitors from diverse walks of life.