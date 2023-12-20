Strategic Alliance: Tony Robbins Teams Up with Jason Binn for DuJour's Marketing Innovation

Since launching DuJour Media in 2012, it has accessed its controlled-circulation readership, which is responsible for 70 percent of the nation’s purchasing power. The DuJour Media business model was profiled in Forbes for its ability to access and connect with the world’s most affluent and influential people. The headline read: “If you are rich and powerful, Jason Binn and his team will track you down, get your data and ensure you get his magazine.” DuJour Media was awarded Adweek’s Readers’ Choice Poll for Hottest Magazine ahead of WSJ. DuJour.com ) won a Webby Award (considered the Oscars of the internet, with more than 14,000 applicants from over 50 states and 60 countries) for Best Homepage Design for its website, beating out competitors including Squarespace, Condé Nast and Google.

About DuJour Media:

DuJour Media is a dual audience luxury lifestyle media company focused on our community’s passions and interests including fashion, art, culture, beauty, home, entertainment, design, travel, business, nightlife, wine and spirits. This content resonates with the most affluent and influential readers and consumers in the country representing over 70 percent of the nation's wealth, purchasing power and influence.

About DuJour Select:

DuJour Select excels in consumer experiences, delivering an all-in-one universe. In a world of so much distraction and disruption, let DuJour Select give your business its moment. DuJour Select expands your brand, making every touch point count including but not limited to Social Growth, Content Curation, Wikipedia Oversight, Online Privacy, Supercharged Press and access to A-list cover parties, all enhanced by the unique perspective and expertise of DuJour’s distinct lens. DuJour Select is an accelerator, protector and optimizer.

About Tony Robbins:

Tony Robbins is an entrepreneur, a New York Times best-selling author, philanthropist and life and business strategist. For more than four and a half decades using his warmth, humor and transformational power, Mr. Robbins has empowered more than 50 million people from more than 100 countries worldwide through his live, virtual, audio, video and life training programs and seminars Mr. Robbins also is involved in more than 100 privately held businesses with combined sales exceeding $7 billion a year. He has been honored by Accenture as one of the “Top 50 Business Intellectuals in the World,” by Harvard Business Press as one of the “Top 200 Business Gurus,” and by American Express as one of the “Top Six Business Leaders in the World.” For more, visit www.tonyrobbins.com.

