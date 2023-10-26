System and method for determining the shortest data transfer path in data communication Banking and Finance

About Author:

Damodarrao Thakkalapelli, the distinguished author of this narrative, hails from the culturally rich city of Hyderabad in Telangana, India. With an impressive background and an illustrious career in the field of Data Engineering. Damodarrao T has not only demonstrated their deep expertise but also their dedication to the advancement of technology.

Damodarrao T commenced his academic journey at JNTU University in Hyderabad, where he pursued a bachelor’s degree in engineering and M.S in Gannon University in the US. Currently, Damodarrao T holds a pivotal role as an Data Solution Architect in the United States with an American multinational financial services corporation.

His journey from Hyderabad to the global stage is not only an inspiration but a testament to the impact and potential of those who dedicate their careers to the advancement of Data Science.

Background:

Within an organization, many data elements are transferred among devices. The data elements may be communicated from a source device to a destination via multiple hops between multiple devices. Each data element may undergo a transformation at each device before the data element reaches the destination device. In some cases, a data element may be communicated to a device even though the data element is not transformed at that device.

Summary:

The system described in the present disclosure is particularly integrated into practical applications of improving data communication and data routing efficiency among computing devices. This, in turn, provides an additional practical application of improving network bandwidth allocation efficiency and utilization. Furthermore, the system described in the present disclosure provides an additional practical application of reducing network congestion. As such, the technology disclosed in the present disclosure improves the data communication technology and underlying operations of network nodes, servers, switches, and routers that communicate data among devices. These practical applications are described below.

Determining the shortest data transfer paths for data elements:

The present disclosure contemplates systems and methods configured to determine the shortest data transfer paths for data elements from a source device to a destination device and communicate each data element using its respective shortest data transfer path. To this end, the disclosed system may perform one or more of the following operations for each data element. The data element may include any type of data/information related to an organization and/or clients of the organization, such as an application form for opening a new account, a user request related to a service and/or a product that the organization provides, etc.

The disclosed system accesses a set of devices transferring the data element from the source device to the destination device. The disclosed system determines the existing and/or historical data transfer path for the data element.

The disclosed system determines at which devices the data element is transformed – i.e., goes through a transformation type. The transformation type may indicate a type of change implemented on the data element. For example, the transformation type may include merging, aggregating, normalizing, summarizing, filtering, enriching, splitting, joining, or removing duplicated data operation implemented on the data element. The disclosed system also determines at which devices the data element is not transformed – i.e., does not go through any transformation type operation. Based on this information, the disclosed system generates an array that uniquely defines the data element and its transformation type at each device.

The disclosed system may perform a similar operation for each data element, meaning evaluate each data element at each device and determine whether a data element goes through a transformation type at a given device. Based on this information, the disclosed system determines a device dependency map that represents dependencies and correlations between the set of devices. The device dependency map may include data transfer paths of data elements between devices transferring the data elements from the source device to the destination device.

The disclosed system determines a transformation dependency map that represents a set of transformation types implemented on each data element at a given device from among the devices.

The disclosed system determines a set of data transfer paths for the data element from the source device to the destination device based on the historical and existing data transfer paths for the data element, the device dependency map, and the transformation dependency map. Each set of data transfer paths may include a different number of hops between the devices.

The disclosed system selects the shortest data transfer path for each data element based on the device dependency map and transformation dependency map. The shortest data transfer path may correspond to a data transfer path for the data element that includes the least number of hops between the devices. The disclosed system may communicate the data element from the source device to the destination device using the shortest data transfer path. The disclosed system may reconstruct or revise the current and future communications of the data element according to the shortest data transfer path.

In one embodiment, a system for communicating data elements using the shortest data transfer path among devices comprises a memory and a processor. The memory is configured to store one or more data elements. The processor is operably coupled with the memory. The processor accesses a set of devices transferring one or more data elements from a source device to a destination device. The processor performs one or more of the following operations for a data element from among the one or more data elements at a given device from among the set of devices. The processor determines a transformation type implemented on the data element, wherein the transformation type represents a type of change made to the data element. The processor generates an array that uniquely defines the data element, wherein the array comprises the transformation type and an identifier of the given device. The processor generates a transformation dependency map that represents a set of transformation types implemented on the data element at different devices from among the set of devices. The processor determines a set of data transfer paths for the data element from the source device to the destination device based at least in part upon the transformation dependency map. Each set of data transfer paths has a different number of hops between the set of devices. The processor selects the shortest data transfer path from among the set of data transfer paths for the data element from the source device to the destination device that corresponds to the least number of hops between devices. The processor communicates the data element from the source device to the destination device using the shortest data transfer path.

Splitting data elements based on transfer paths and transformation types:

The present disclosure contemplates systems and methods configured to split data elements based on their respective transfer paths and transformation types at different devices. For example, the disclosed system determines that a first subset of data elements is transformed in a first subset of devices, and a second subset of data elements is transformed in a second subset of devices.

The second subset of devices may be different from the first subset of devices. The disclosed system determines that the first subset of data elements is transformed using one or more first transformation types, and the second subset of data elements is transformed using one or more second transformation types. Based on this information and the device dependency map and transformation dependency map described above, the disclosed system determines that the plurality of data elements should be split into the first subset of data elements and the second subset of data elements. Thus, the disclosed system splits the plurality of data elements into the first subset of data elements and the second subset of data elements.

The disclosed system communicates the first subset of data elements using a first transfer path through the first subset of devices and communicates the second subset of data elements using a second transfer path through the second subset of devices. The first data transfer path may correspond to the shortest data transfer path for the first subset of data elements that is determined based on the device dependency map, transformation dependency map, historical and/or existing data transfer paths, etc. The second data transfer path may correspond to the shortest data transfer path for the second subset of data elements that is determined based on the device dependency map, transformation dependency map, historical and/or existing data transfer paths, etc.

In one embodiment, a system for splitting data elements based on transformation types at different devices comprises a memory and a processor. The memory is configured to store a plurality of data elements. The processor accesses a set of devices transferring the plurality of data elements from a source device to a destination device. The processor determines that a first subset of data elements from among the plurality of data elements is transformed in a first subset of devices from among the set of devices. The processor determines that a second subset of data elements from among the plurality of data elements is transformed in a second subset of devices from among the set of devices, where the second subset of devices is different from the first subset of devices. The processor splits the plurality of data elements into the first subset of data elements and the second subset of data elements based at least in part upon the determination that first subset of data elements is transformed in the first subset of devices and the second subset of data elements is transformed in the second subset of devices. The processor communicates the first subset of data elements using a first transfer path through the first subset of devices. The processor communicates the second subset of data elements using a second transfer path through the second subset of devices.

Conclusion:

In summary, the disclosed system provides several practical applications and technical advantages, which include: 1) technology that improves network data routing by determining the shortest data transfer path for a data element from a source device to a destination device based on evaluating the data element at each device, determining whether the data element is transformed at each device using a transformation type; 2) technology that reduces network congestion by communicating the data element only to devices where the data element is transformed using a transformation type; 3) technology that improves network data communication and routing by reconstructing or revising the current and future communications of the data elements according to their respective determined shortest data transfer paths; 4) technology that reduces load processing at each device by splitting data elements based on data transfer paths and transformation types at each device.

As such, the disclosed system may be integrated into a practical application of improving data communication and data routing efficiency among computing devices. For example, the disclosed system only routes the data element through devices where the data element is transformed using a transformation type and bypasses the data element from (or does not route the data element to) devices where the data element is not transformed using a transformation type. This leads to eliminating or reducing unnecessary communication of the data element to devices where the data element is not transformed.

This, in turn, leads to less network bandwidth to be utilized for communicating the data element to reach the destination device. Thus, the disclosed system improves the network bandwidth utilization efficiency. Furthermore, the unoccupied network bandwidth may be allocated for other data communication. Thus, the disclosed system improves the network bandwidth allocation efficiency. Furthermore, since less network bandwidth will be utilized for communicating the data element, network congestion is reduced. Furthermore, the disclosed system improves the underlying operations of network nodes, servers, switches, and routers that communicate data among devices because processing load is reduced at these devices.

Furthermore, the disclosed system may be integrated into an additional practical application of reducing processing load at each device by splitting the data elements and routing each data element via devices where the data element is transformed using a transformation type. Because the data elements are split and not every data element is routed to every device, each device only needs to process data that it receives. Thus, the processing load at each device is reduced.