The Highest Paying Online Surveys in Canada for 2024

1. Swagbucks

Swagbucks is a popular survey site that pays you to take surveys, watch videos, play games, and more.

How it works: To sign up for Swagbucks, go to their website ($10 welcome bonus). Once you've signed up, you'll have the opportunity to watch entertaining videos, browse the web, participate in surveys, refer friends, shop online, or discover fantastic deals to earn points.

What you do to earn: Complete tasks such as taking surveys, watching videos, playing games, and more.

How to get paid: Redeem points for PayPal cash or gift cards.

2. PrizeRebel

PrizeRebel is another survey site that pays you for taking surveys, watching videos, and completing offers.

How it works: When you become a member of PrizeRebel, you can do lots of online surveys right away. Take your time with them, and when you're done, you can use the points you earn to get quick rewards.

What you do to earn: Complete tasks such as taking surveys, watching videos, and completing offers.

How to get paid: Redeem points for cash via Paypal, gift cards, or Bitcoins.

3. Survey Junkie

Survey Junkie is an easy-to-use survey website. While it may not have the most surveys available in Canada, it is still worthwhile to join.

How it works: Users create an account, pick surveys that fit their interests and skills, and earn points by finishing them. These points can be used to get cash, credits, or prizes.

What you do to earn: Usually by completing surveys. In addition, you might get the chance to join focus groups, have interviews, or test out products.

How to get paid: You can receive money through PayPal, and you only need to reach $5 to get paid

4. Branded Surveys

Branded Surveys is a simple survey website where you can earn money in Canada and a few other countries.

How it works: It's one of the rare survey websites in Canada that has membership levels. The more you participate, the more you earn. When you reach the highest level, you'll get great pay for each survey

What you do to earn: Apart from doing paid surveys, you can also answer a daily poll and discover paid offers to increase your earnings.

How to get paid: You can pick to get paid through PayPal or gift cards, and once you've made $5, you can cash out your earnings.