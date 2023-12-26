The Highest Paying Online Surveys in Canada for 2024

Are you looking for ways to earn extra cash in Canada? In this article, we’ll take a look at the highest-paying survey sites in Canada for 2024. We’ll also discuss how each one works, what you need to do to earn, and how you get paid.
Now, let's discuss each of these survey sites in detail:
Swagbucks is a popular survey site that pays you to take surveys, watch videos, play games, and more.
How it works: To sign up for Swagbucks, go to their website ($10 welcome bonus). Once you've signed up, you'll have the opportunity to watch entertaining videos, browse the web, participate in surveys, refer friends, shop online, or discover fantastic deals to earn points.
What you do to earn: Complete tasks such as taking surveys, watching videos, playing games, and more.
How to get paid: Redeem points for PayPal cash or gift cards.
PrizeRebel is another survey site that pays you for taking surveys, watching videos, and completing offers.
How it works: When you become a member of PrizeRebel, you can do lots of online surveys right away. Take your time with them, and when you're done, you can use the points you earn to get quick rewards.
What you do to earn: Complete tasks such as taking surveys, watching videos, and completing offers.
How to get paid: Redeem points for cash via Paypal, gift cards, or Bitcoins.
Survey Junkie is an easy-to-use survey website. While it may not have the most surveys available in Canada, it is still worthwhile to join.
How it works: Users create an account, pick surveys that fit their interests and skills, and earn points by finishing them. These points can be used to get cash, credits, or prizes.
What you do to earn: Usually by completing surveys. In addition, you might get the chance to join focus groups, have interviews, or test out products.
How to get paid: You can receive money through PayPal, and you only need to reach $5 to get paid
Branded Surveys is a simple survey website where you can earn money in Canada and a few other countries.
How it works: It's one of the rare survey websites in Canada that has membership levels. The more you participate, the more you earn. When you reach the highest level, you'll get great pay for each survey
What you do to earn: Apart from doing paid surveys, you can also answer a daily poll and discover paid offers to increase your earnings.
How to get paid: You can pick to get paid through PayPal or gift cards, and once you've made $5, you can cash out your earnings.
MyPoints ($10 welcome bonus) is a site that lets you earn money by taking surveys, watching videos, and shopping online. It is available in a few countries, including Canada.
How it works: As a GPT (Get Paid To) site, it also offers cashback if you shop online for many Canadian online stores, helping you save a lot.
What you do to earn: You can earn points by answering questions, participating in polls, watching videos, and shopping online. Plus, you still get points even if you don't qualify for a particular survey!
How to get paid: The payout threshold varies depending on the reward you choose. If you go for an Amazon gift card, you can get it when you've earned $3. However, for PayPal, you'll need to wait until you've earned $25.
Product Report Card is an online survey panel that pays people to share their opinions about products and services, whether they're familiar with them or not.
How it works: Product Report Card is a free service based in Denver that connects users in the US and Canada with surveys and product testing opportunities. Signing up is quick and easy, requiring only basic personal information and profile details to ensure matching qualifications. You'll receive a confirmation email after completing the form.
What you do to earn: Product Report Card pays you for online surveys in Canada and the United States. They invite you to review products after you set up your profile, focusing on categories like kitchen, bed and bath, and fitness/sports.
How to get paid: You can redeem your rewards as gift cards or PayPal cash. If you're assigned to review products in person, you get to keep them for free.
PineCone Research is a special survey panel, and you can only join by invitation. Occasionally, you might find an invitation for Canada by clicking the "join" button below, but they have limited invitations, so there might not always be available spots.
How it works: Sign up with Pinecone Research, score survey invites based on your preferences, earn points for each completed study, and cash in your points for real rewards—it's that easy.
What you do to earn: Pinecone Research offers three ways to earn rewards: taking paid surveys, participating in product testing, and entering sweepstakes.
How to get paid: Pinecone Research offers different ways to get paid. You earn points that add up and can be exchanged for cash or gift cards. The main choices for redeeming your rewards include PayPal, cheque, gift cards, and Prepaid Virtual Visa card.
Homescan Consumer Panel is a consumer panel comprised of individuals who scan their household purchases. The information gathered from the panel assists manufacturers and merchants in making product decisions.
How it works: As a panel member, you will get a free scanner to use at home. Just scan the barcodes on the stuff you buy, send in the information once a week, and you'll get rewards.
What you do to earn: Aside from scanning bar codes, you can also earn points by doing surveys and keeping diaries about the things you use and how you shop.
How to get paid: When you're ready to cash in your points, explore a catalog of free goodies. Or, opt for different gift cards. You can even exchange your points for chances to win sweepstakes prizes.
Ipsos i-Say is an easy-to-use survey site that primarily focuses on surveys. Based in Canada, they conduct all sorts of research studies across the country to dive into the minds of consumers. Their goal? Helping organizations truly get what makes people tick and understand their preferences.
How it works: Signing up for the I-Say by Ipsos survey site is a breeze. When you complete surveys, you earn points that you can exchange for Amazon gift cards, PayPal cash, or items from their store.
What you do to earn: In addition to paid surveys, they occasionally have free contests you can join, and you even have the chance to create your own polls.
How to get paid: You have options to get paid in cash through PayPal, donate to charity, or select from various gift cards.
Established in 2006, Maru Voice's online survey site is centered around gathering opinions from Canadians. This online market research community provides you with the opportunity to have an impact on the brands, products, and services that Canadians use in their daily lives.
How it works: By creating a profile and completing surveys that match your demographics, you can accumulate points redeemable for cash or gift cards upon reaching a set threshold.
What you do to earn: You can earn rewards by participating in paid surveys, including partner surveys and their own Profiler and Mosaic surveys, entering prize draws through survey completion, and participating in a referral program during Refer A Friend campaigns.
How to get paid: Complete surveys with Maru Voice to earn points or enter prize draws. In Canada, redeem 5,000 points for various rewards, while the UK offers quicker redemption at 1,000 points (worth £10), but cash via PayPal is not an option.
LifePoints Panel used to be called GlobalTestMarket. Once a fixture in Canada, GlobalTestMarket merged and is now called LifePoints.It's a straightforward survey site that mainly gives paid surveys with occasional contests.
How it works: After signing up, you'll get an email notification for available surveys, and you can simply click the link to participate. Logging into the site is only necessary when you want to redeem your rewards.
What you do to earn: On top of doing online surveys, they also have extra earning opportunities, like random giveaways, games, and quick polls for members.
How to get paid: You have options to get money through PayPal, receive gift cards, or choose to donate your earnings to charity.
With over 41 years in business, the American Consumer Opinion Panel (ACOP) is a research group in Canada that gathers information about what consumers think and like.
How it works: You can open your account and start your first paid survey within two minutes, earning five points for answering simple demographic questions.
What you do to earn: Mainly by completing online surveys.However, ACOP is different from other survey sites because it has a lot of surveys on many different topics. They also have a really good rewards system.
How to get paid: You collect points as earnings and can cash them in once you have 1,000 points or $10 via PayPal cash, Hyperwallet, sweepstakes entry, or donation.
Kashkick, one of the newer rewards platforms, compensates its users for answering surveys, watching videos, and completing other tasks.
How it works: Signing up for Kashkick is straightforward. Once you've created your account, fill out your profile to enhance your chances of getting survey invitations via email. Completing your profile increases the likelihood of qualifying for surveys.
What you do to earn: You can make money by answering surveys, watching video ads, surfing the web, referring friends, and finding cashback deals and discounts. Surveys typically take 10–20 minutes and may pay up to $10.
How to get paid: KashKick rewards users with real cash, not points like many other GPT sites. You can cash out via PayPal once you reach the $10 minimum payout threshold, and payments are usually processed within 1-3 business days.