The Importance of Term Insurance in Single-Income Households

A term plan, also referred to as term insurance, is a type of insurance that offers coverage for a specific term or period or for a stipulated number of years. If the term holder experiences an unfortunate event during the course of the term plan or while the policy is active, the family receives an agreed-upon benefit amount.

Term insurance is undertaken for a specified number of years, such as ten, twenty, or thirty. The insured pays premiums at defined intervals of time and secures their family and loved ones’ future even after they’re not around. The chosen beneficiaries receive the agreed benefit amount from the insurance provider to sort out the financial liabilities that the insured may have left behind.

Everyone must have a term insurance plan because life is too unpredictable, and nobody knows when their tickets get punched. It’s even more important for a single earner to have a blanket solution for their family to save them from the claustrophobic financial turbulence in any unfortunate event.