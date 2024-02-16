The Importance of Term Insurance in Single-Income Households

The dynamics of Indian families have significantly evolved over the past few years, witnessing a steep rise in the number of single-income households. Such households usually have one breadwinner solely responsible for meeting the monthly expenses. Term plan or term insurance proves to be an indispensable financial planning tool in such families when it comes to protecting the family’s financial future in case of an unfortunate event like the demise of the breadwinner.
Term insurance plans come into play by offering much-needed financial cushion in crisis and empowering Indian families to continue with their financial commitments without worrying about the money. Let’s delve deeper into understanding what term plans are and why term insurance plans hold significant value in single-income households.
Understanding Term Plan – A Protective Shield
A term plan, also referred to as term insurance, is a type of insurance that offers coverage for a specific term or period or for a stipulated number of years. If the term holder experiences an unfortunate event during the course of the term plan or while the policy is active, the family receives an agreed-upon benefit amount.
Term insurance is undertaken for a specified number of years, such as ten, twenty, or thirty. The insured pays premiums at defined intervals of time and secures their family and loved ones’ future even after they’re not around. The chosen beneficiaries receive the agreed benefit amount from the insurance provider to sort out the financial liabilities that the insured may have left behind.
Everyone must have a term insurance plan because life is too unpredictable, and nobody knows when their tickets get punched. It’s even more important for a single earner to have a blanket solution for their family to save them from the claustrophobic financial turbulence in any unfortunate event.
Why Term Insurance/Plans are Important in Single-Income Households?
In single-income households, where the family’s financial stability relies largely on one individual, the need for a term plan is even more palpable. In the unfortunate event of the demise of the investor, a term plan ensures that the family’s financial obligations, like children’s education, loan repayments, and monthly expenses, are taken care of.
1. Term Plan Offers Greater Financial Stability
The loss of the breadwinner in a single-income household can result in a deep financial crisis for the entire family. Here, a term insurance plan proves to be that safety net by offering a lump sum amount to the beneficiary. A term plan is a viable financial stability tool to help families meet their financial obligations even in the absence of the breadwinner.
2. Term Plan Helps Secure Children’s Education/Future
Every single-income household has securing a child's education, marriage, and future always on their priority lists. The financial assistance from a term plan proves to be beneficial for funding the child’s education, marriage, or any planned life events even in the absence of the breadwinner.
3. Term Plan Helps Loan Repayment
Most Indian families resort to various loans, like home loans, study loans, or education loans, to meet their milestones. However, such loan repayments can prove to be a nightmare in the absence of the primary earner. The term insurance benefit amount helps make loan repayments easier for the bereaved family.
4. Term Insurance Offers Income Replacement
In the unfortunate event of the sudden demise of the breadwinner in a single-income household, a term insurance plan acts as a critical income replacement tool. The family receives a lump sum amount, upon the insured’s demise, which ensures their standard of living, meeting daily expenses, and continuing with their financial liabilities without any obstacle.
Making Informed Decisions With Term Insurance Calculator
Term Insurance Calculator is a beneficial tool for single income households as there may be heightened financial responsibilities resting on one individual. The calculator helps determine the appropriate coverage amount by considering factors such as age, income, etc. thereby aiding individuals in making informed decisions about their insurance needs.
To effectively use the calculator, you should first consider your expenses, liabilities, and financial obligations. The calculator will then customise a plan with optimum life cover tailored to your needs. It also provides the flexibility to choose the premium payment term, frequency, and payout options, ensuring that the selected term insurance plan perfectly aligns with your family’s financial requirements.
Thus, a term insurance calculator empowers single-income earners to make well-informed decisions, and ensure your family’s future is secured, no matter what.
While there is no one-size-fits-all answer to what the ideal term insurance coverage amount should be, a common benchmark followed is 10 to 15 times your annual income. For instance, if your annual income is 20 lakhs, an insured sum of 2 to 3 crores should work well for you.
Wrapping Up
While the untimely demise of a breadwinner in a single-income household can disrupt a family’s financial stability, investing in a term plan becomes even more crucial in such cases. A term plan acts as a solid financial safety net to protect and safeguard the insured person’s financial future while ensuring their family’s monthly expenses are met, loan repayments are taken care of, and future financial goals are secured.
If navigating the landscape of term insurance plans seems complex, a term insurance calculator can help you make an informed choice. Buying a term insurance plan is the best gift one can offer their family to ensure they’re cared for in his lifetime and beyond.