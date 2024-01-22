THORChain (RUNE), Fantom (FTM), Pullix (PLX), Algorand (ALGO) - Is Alt Season Finally Here?

Amid the dwindling price turns of Bitcoin (BTC), a significant number of investors are convinced the alt season might be brewing in the crypto market. In view of this, analysts have run a market analysis for selected altcoins to figure out whether truly, the alt season has come. Some of the altcoins used as case studies in this article include THORChain (RUNE), Fantom (FTM), Algorand (ALGO) and Pullix (PLX). Let's find out if these tokens are among the best cryptocurrencies to invest in 2024.
Pullix is entering the crypto market as a hybrid exchange platform that synergizes DeFi and CeFi to create a seamless trading environment. The Pullix platform solves liquidity issues associated with decentralized exchanges. With Pullix, traders will be able to trade with zero commission fees on the platform.
The Pullix platform provides all the tools for a seamless trading experience on the blockchain. These tools include AI to help with trading strategies, multicurrency staking, and more. More notably, Pullix introduces a community-backed, trade-to-earn ecosystem that gives you passive income as you stake with the $PLX token, among other rewards.
As a result of Pullix's exponential potential, the PLX native token has amassed a huge amount of investors who are buying the presale, making the token top the list of the best cryptos to invest in Q1 of 2024. The massive buyout has seen the $PLX presale achieve over 70% of its target while just at stage 6 of the presale.
Having already been projected to rise by over 400% before launch, now represents the best time to buy the token. At the price of only $0.08, the PLX token is cheap, secure, and has high growth potential, making it one of the best cryptocurrencies to invest in 2024. InterFi Network has audited the smart contract, while the KYC has been verified by the BlockAudit team to further prove the platform's credibility.
THORChain (RUNE) has been on a month-long bear trend. Since the THORChain price peaked at $6 on the 3rd of January, the token has taken a tumble. While CoinMarketCap statistics show over a 17% loss in the price value of THORChain in the past week, the trading volume has been rising in the past 7 days.
The rising trading volume might suggest that investors are taking advantage of the THORChain bear market to buy the dip. Experts reckon that THORChain's rising trading volume may trigger a bull run in the coming weeks.
Fantom (FTM) has undergone a significant loss of price value over the last month. The Fantom price chart shows that Fantom has lost up to 5% in price value over the past month. Last week's metric shows a more significant price decline of over 11% for Fantom.
Moreso, Fantom's trading volume has been on a constant decline since last week. A phenomenon that many experts believe is worrying for Fantom. While anything can change, the numbers don't look particularly good for the token.
Algorand (ALGO) is on an extended bearish trend as investors run out of patience for the token. For context, Algorand has lost over 8% within the last week. More notably, Algorand has lost up to 20% in a year-to-date market metric.
Moreover, the Algorand trading volume has been on a decline in the last few weeks. All these stats of Algorand point toward a continued bearish sentiment and a suggestion of investing in alternative coins.