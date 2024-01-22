THORChain (RUNE), Fantom (FTM), Pullix (PLX), Algorand (ALGO) - Is Alt Season Finally Here?

Pullix is entering the crypto market as a hybrid exchange platform that synergizes DeFi and CeFi to create a seamless trading environment. The Pullix platform solves liquidity issues associated with decentralized exchanges. With Pullix, traders will be able to trade with zero commission fees on the platform.

The Pullix platform provides all the tools for a seamless trading experience on the blockchain. These tools include AI to help with trading strategies, multicurrency staking, and more. More notably, Pullix introduces a community-backed, trade-to-earn ecosystem that gives you passive income as you stake with the $PLX token, among other rewards.

As a result of Pullix's exponential potential, the PLX native token has amassed a huge amount of investors who are buying the presale, making the token top the list of the best cryptos to invest in Q1 of 2024. The massive buyout has seen the $PLX presale achieve over 70% of its target while just at stage 6 of the presale.

Having already been projected to rise by over 400% before launch, now represents the best time to buy the token. At the price of only $0.08, the PLX token is cheap, secure, and has high growth potential, making it one of the best cryptocurrencies to invest in 2024. InterFi Network has audited the smart contract, while the KYC has been verified by the BlockAudit team to further prove the platform's credibility.