Tokens with 5x Bullish Potential in 2024: Render (RNDR), Sei (SEI) and Everlodge (ELDG)

On a few occasions in the crypto market, tokens tend to experience exponential price growth, allowing investors to record significant gains in a short period of time. The good news is that the crypto market may be witnessing a bullish season very soon. As such, experts have identified top crypto coins with the potential to return profits within the year. The coins listed include Render (RNDR), Sei (SEI) and Everlodge (ELDG). Find out why these tokens were chosen below.
Everlodge (ELDG) has set the path for mainstream trading, having completed the distribution of 25% of ELDG bought in presale. The news comes amid more investor inflow into the project. Having already listed on Uniswap, Everlodge is looking to list its native token ELDG on tier-1 exchange platforms like Binance to broaden the token's reach within the year.
Notably, early investors of the ELDG token have already recorded up to 200% in profits. Crypto experts have projected that ELDG is likely to see over 35x price growth within the year. In view of this, the ELDG token alongside Render and Sei is one of the top crypto coins to buy in Q1 of 2024.
Meanwhile, Everlodge as a platform has laid bare the blueprint of making real estate investment one of the most attractive ventures on the blockchain. With Everlodge, investors will be able to invest in real estate assets seamlessly, at affordable rates, and with a substantial return on investment.
Everlodge plans to achieve this feat by creating fractionalized NFTs, which are digital representations of real-world luxury properties. As such, investors who buy these NFTs will gain ownership rights to the assets that the NFTs represent. With just $100, investors can purchase these NFTs which is a digital representation of luxury assets like hotels and vacation homes. Moreover, a share of the revenue generated from the properties will be shared among the investors who bought the NFTs.
Another benefit of investing in Everlodge is that holders of the ELDG token will be granted free nightly stays in Everlodge's properties. Also, investors can choose to stake the ELDG token for passive income. Overall, Everlodge represents a top crypto project where individuals can invest and make significant ROI.
Render (RNDR) has been on an extended bullish run dating back to October 2023, when the token started its rally. Since then, Render price has been gaining momentum in the market, having gained over 45% within the last week. As a result, Render has crossed the $6 mark for the first time since December 2021, as per market stats.
Notably, Render is continuing its bullish sentiment and is looking to reach its all-time price peak of $8.76, which the token reached in November 2021. At the current trajectory, analysts reckon that Render is likely to smash its all-time high record and reach a double-figure price value before the end of Q1 of 2024.
The extended bullish run of Sei (SEI) has pushed the token price close to the $1 benchmark. Having gained over 12,000% in a year-to-date price metric, Sei is finally looking to go beyond the $1 mark for the first time. While there are still some price fluctuations, experts believe it is only a matter of time before the token's price surges above $1.
At the current price trajectory, the Sei price is likely to record more significant gains within the year, making it one of the top coins to invest in 2024. The Sei trading volume has also been impressive in the past week. That could trigger more rallies in the coming weeks.