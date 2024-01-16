Top 10 Photo Organizer Apps for iPhone and iPad

Are there any good photo managers besides Apple's Photos app? We have good news for you! Yes, there are several decent image organizing apps for iPhone and iPad. Each caters to specific needs, such as editing capabilities, cloud storage options, platform compatibility, and ease of use. Each of the photo organizers that we will review through the article has its strengths, so we encourage you to read to the end and find the app that ticks all the boxes for you.
Features: Organize photos across devices, facial recognition, and synchronization with multiple platforms.
Pros: Cross-platform synchronization, great organization tools like keywords and tagging, offline access, excellent editing tools, and integration with Cloud services.
Cons: Minor bugs sometimes may need to be more for professional editing.
We decided to place Mylio in the first place because it is one of the best iPhone organizer apps for its cost, quality, and abilities. Thanks to features such as SmartTags, QuickCollections, and Albums, you will be able to organize your media files most conveniently.
Photo addicts will undoubtedly appreciate the Mylio app since it allows you to edit photos in a few clicks: refine color, exposure, and composition to enhance the quality of your favorite pictures. Find photos fast, sort and organize media files, and import files fast. These features are free. But how much does Mylio cost if you want full access? Well, Mylio+ play costs only $9,99 a month and allows users to access their libraries from any device, clean up duplicates, protect their libraries, share semi-private albums, create and share custom Spaces as well as benefit from Granular control of library access for every device/user on your account.
If you have a pile of photos and videos, Mylio will make finding specific files effortless. The app is powered by AI, making it intuitive and simple.
Features: iCloud Integration, face recognition, editing tools, shared albums.
Pros: iCloud Integration, affordable subscriptions, already installed on the iOS device.
Cons: up to 5 GB of free storage.
Apple Photos app is a native and default photo organization app for Apple devices, including iPhone, iPad, and Mac. The app offers a wide range of advanced photo organizing options like browsing by people and places, dates, and keywords. Users can create custom albums and share them with friends and family to contribute or view the content. The app offers great privacy and security measures, including face recognition. Also, you can find your favorite images faster by specific keywords like “dog,” “snow,” “sea,” etc.
Apple Photos uses the HEIC or High-Efficiency Image Format, meaning smaller file sizes than traditional formats but better-quality images.
Apple Photos photo organizer app iPhone is free to use. However, you can get up to 5GB of iCloud storage. Purchase extra space of 50GB for 99 cents/month, 200GB for $2.99/month, and 2TB for $9.99/month. The latter two plans can be shared with other family members.
Features: Camera integration, stats and analytics, automatic uploading, smart search.
Pros: Lots of free space, great for professional photographers
Cons: Free account limitations and lack of editing tools.
The Flickr picture organizer app complements the popular Flickr photo-sharing platform and community of photographers. The app facilitates social interaction by allowing users to follow other photographers, join groups, and participate in discussions. The Explore Tab in the app showcases popular and trending photos from the Flickr community, giving photographers inspiration and the opportunity to discover new content. Also, users can track the performance of their photos through detailed stats and analytics, providing insights into views, likes, and comments.
With Flickr features, you can now organize your photos into albums and collections, make albums public, or share them with certain people only. The app includes a built-in camera function, allowing users to capture and directly upload photos using their mobile devices.
The app offers 1TB of free cloud storage and limits free users to 1,000 photos stored online at no fee. Upgrade to the paid Pro package if you need more space. On a month-by-month basis, it costs $8.25 a month or $71.99 for a year. On top of extra space, you can store files at full resolution and videos at up to 10 minutes in length. The Pro package provides an ad-free experience that will make you love this app even more.
Features: Swipe-driven interface, sharing entire albums. “favorites”, GIFs.
Pros: Lots of space, intuitive interface, shared albums.
Cons: Most advanced features are paid.
Slidebox iPhone photo organizer is a great mobile app designed to organize your media files efficiently. It will sort and organize photos as well as allow you to swipe through your photo library and make decisions about each image.
Once you open the app, you will see all of your unsorted photos in a queue. Swiping left or right moves through the queue, swiping up tosses a photo into a trash bin, and tapping on a series of labels at the bottom of the screen allows you to save photos into albums or create new ones. This is how simple it is to delete unnecessary files and organize needed ones. To access your favorite photos, mark them and have them at your fingertips. Slidebox even allows you to create animated files.
It is free to download the app. Purchase a backup option for up to 10,000 images at $4.99 a month or go for an annual subscription, which costs $49.99. If you deal with extensive photo collections, Slidebox can be a great assistant.
Features: Passcode, Face ID, or Touch ID lock, fast import of files, automatic backup, photo and video editor, slideshow.
Pros: Unlimited album creation, high level of security of your choice, backup to Dropbox.
Cons: Slightly old-fashioned design compared with other apps, limited features in a free plan.
Another Apple photo organizer that you may find convenient and useful is MyPics. The app has been improving for the last 10 years so now you can benefit from all its organizing, storing and editing features. Just like many other apps, MyPics offers a folder-based structure, so you can easily organize your media content into albums for quick access.
Not only can you store photos but also video files. There is also a built-in slideshow function that will remind you of your favorite moments. MyPics allows importing photos from social media platforms and backing up entire albums to cloud storage to save space on your device or Apple Photos app. When creating a new album, you can set your favorite photo for its cover.
MyPics enables excellent security for your media files. Lock your photos and video with a passcode, face ID, or touch ID.
The app offers limited features at no cost. The Pro version is $7.99 a month, and the Expert version is $8.99 a month, which includes unlimited album creation, editing tools, automatic backup to Dropbox, security protection, customer support, and ad-free experience.
Features: Recommendation for the best photos, smart deletion, and sharing media content across social media platforms.
Pros: AI assistant that removes duplicates and blurred images, saves storage, and is a free app.
Cons: Does not always recognize blurred photos, absence of editing tools.
GoodOnes is an AI-based iPhone photo organizer app that assists in effectively sorting your piles of photos. Whether you are just a photo fan or a professional photographer, start organizing your photos by date, topic, location, etc.
The primary feature of GoodOnes is to delete “bad” quality and unnecessary files to keep more space. The Ollie AI assistant will help you remove duplicates, blurred images, and unwanted images in seconds. There is also an “Our Choice” feature, which recommends the best photo from a set so you can leave the shots worth keeping.
What we like about the GoodOnes app is that it is completely free, meaning you can test it now and see how easy and fast your favorite photos can be spread in folders, keeping things neat.
The app is totally free, which makes it a popular choice. Sadly, there are no editing tools that will help you enhance the quality of your pictures.
Features: Locking albums with passwords, sharing single photos, and organizing photos by dates, places, and themes.
Pros: Affordable plan, great security features.
Cons: Lack of editing tools.
This is an easy-to-use photo organizer iPhone that gives unique features other apps miss out on. Install PhotoFolders for free and keep your favorite shots private. Create a password to local all or certain albums and keep them away from accidental views. By locking albums, you can still gain access to see certain images, which is really clever. The subscription costs only $1.99, which is a great option for everyone.
Features: Instant photo organization, sharing digital copies, printing, and collaborating.
Pros: Great for presents, great customer service, lots of beautiful themes to match your taste.
Cons: Free shipping only on orders of $59 and more.
We love the Mixbook Photo Books app because it has a lovely design and a bunch of useful tools for those who have trouble keeping their photos tidy. This organizing application will automatically categorize your images for retrieval.
This photo organizer for iPhone will certainly be appreciated by creative minds: there are a host of customizable templates and layouts for different occasions, so make everything to your liking.
As the name of the app suggests, you can create books, cards, wall decor, and calendars. Create photo collections, complement them by themes, and share them with your loved ones. The app allows for collaborative creation, so feel free to engage multiple users in your project.
Photobook pricing varies based on various factors, such as the size of the book, the quality of the materials used, the number of pages, and the level of customization. Expect to pay at least $20 for a basic photo book. Sharing options are available digitally or with premium paper quality. Orders of $59 and more are free for shipping.
Features: Smart organizing by date, place, people, and theme,
Pros: Affordable subscription, great organizing tools, various viewing options.
Cons: No editing features.
Memoria photo gallery app is designed to provide a simple and efficient way to organize and view photos on your iOS smartphone. If you dislike cluttered interfaces, you will fall in love with the Memoria Photo Gallery. The photo organizer online features a clean, aesthetically pleasing design and easy navigation. Take advantage of sorting options by date, place, people, theme, folders, and creating albums. Some of the viewing options include a grid and slideshow.
Set up a passcode or PIN to keep your media files safe and secure. The paid Pro version of the app costs only $1.99, making it affordable for everyone.
Features: Automatic backup, quick search by date, people and places, face recognition, assistant, album sharing.
Pros: Free storage, ability to share albums, create collages, and find photos related to specific keywords.
Cons: Basic editing tools, not all features available offline.
The last photo-organizing app we would like to share is Google Photos, which can also be used for iOS devices. It is a cloud-based photo and video storage service offered by Google. The app is stuffed with convenient features for managing, organizing, and sharing your content.
One of the main benefits of using Google Photos is free storage with compression. Store your photos and videos or compress them slightly to gain more space. This compression should not impact visual quality for most users. On top of this, Google Photos is integrated with Google Drive, providing additional storage with the ability to manage media content in Google Drive.
Like other iPhone organizer apps listed in this article, Google Photos uses AI-powered features to categorize and label photos automatically. This will save you time finding specific images. A smart Assistant feature helps set up albums, collages, grouped photo stories, and animated photos. A "visual search" feature will help to locate untagged and unlabeled photos. Type in the keyword and view all the relevant shots. This feature will also recognize people and group them together, making it easy to find photos of a particular family member or friend.
Compared with Mylio and Apple Photos apps, Google Photos does not offer such powerful editing tools. However, you are welcome to crop, rotate, apply filters, and enhance image quality.
Google Photos is free, and any new content added will count against users' general Google account, which is 15GB. Purchase additional storage from $1.99/month for 100GB.
Q: How do I organize thousands of photos on my iPhone?
A: Your iPhone comes with an in-built Photos app. This is a great assistant that stores and allows you to spread photos into albums, find specific photos by keywords, tag people, and share your content media. If, for some reason, the Photos app is not convenient for you, check out the list of amazing free and paid apps that you can install and benefit from their unique features.
Q: Does Apple have a photo organizer?
A: Yes. The native photo organizer features Library, Memories, People, Places, and Recents - great tools to find and share your media files by years, months, and days.
Q: What is the AI photo organizer on my iPhone?
A: We would certainly recommend the Mylio app. Thanks to its AI-based features, the app recognizes faces, finds and deletes duplicates, and sorts your photos and videos into neat folders.