Top 10 Popular Photo Contests For Beginners and Pros

Deadline: New challenge every week

Prizes: Money / gift cards / cool equipment

Entry Fee: Free

Are you ready to challenge your creativity? It seems like the best photo contests 2024 are about to attract the most talented and creative photographers from around the world. As always, Viewbug surprised us with the number of contests that aim to bring the best out of photographers and explore new techniques to enhance their results.

Some of the current contests are:

● Zig Zag Photo Contest

● Abstract Visions

● Reflections in Nature

● Bird Addiction

● Dogs and Cats

This is far from the complete list of contests you can join at no fee and share your best shots.

By joining one of the competitions, you will receive constructive feedback from industry experts and fellow community members. This is vital for improving your skills and building up your career. Viewbug is, without a doubt, the number one place to join a photography contest and carve out a name for yourself since this is the

How do you get started? Sign up for an account, check out the available contests, and select one of a few that align with your style and interests. Click "Participate" to submit your photos. You will be provided with the specific guidelines for the chosen contest. What about prizes? Well, Viewbug is truly generous and offers winners prizes like tripods, lenses, devices and trips to some of the most picturesque destinations. Not only can you participate in photo competitions by Viewbug, but you can also rate others’ photos.