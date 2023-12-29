Top 10 Popular Photo Contests For Beginners and Pros

Do you take photos for fun, or are you a professional photographer? There are quite a large number of photography contests that attract both beginners and professionals. It is your chance to show your skills and gain fame. It is also a fantastic way to stay motivated, learn from others, and discover new approaches to taking fantastic shots.
Before entering any photography competition, check the specific rules, guidelines, and deadlines. Websites like ViewBug carry multiple contests at the same time so that you can showcase your skills in different departments like nature, people, abstract, etc.
In this guide, we will talk about well-known photo contests to enter next year and put your images out into the world.
Deadline: New challenge every week
Prizes: Money / gift cards / cool equipment
Entry Fee: Free
Are you ready to challenge your creativity? It seems like the best photo contests 2024 are about to attract the most talented and creative photographers from around the world. As always, Viewbug surprised us with the number of contests that aim to bring the best out of photographers and explore new techniques to enhance their results.
Some of the current contests are:
● Zig Zag Photo Contest
● Abstract Visions
● Reflections in Nature
● Bird Addiction
● Dogs and Cats
This is far from the complete list of contests you can join at no fee and share your best shots.
By joining one of the competitions, you will receive constructive feedback from industry experts and fellow community members. This is vital for improving your skills and building up your career. Viewbug is, without a doubt, the number one place to join a photography contest and carve out a name for yourself since this is the
How do you get started? Sign up for an account, check out the available contests, and select one of a few that align with your style and interests. Click "Participate" to submit your photos. You will be provided with the specific guidelines for the chosen contest. What about prizes? Well, Viewbug is truly generous and offers winners prizes like tripods, lenses, devices and trips to some of the most picturesque destinations. Not only can you participate in photo competitions by Viewbug, but you can also rate others’ photos.
Deadline: April 30, 2024
Prizes: Money / Honorable mentions
Entry Fee: Free
The Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition is an annual competition that focuses on showcasing the beauty and complexity of the microscopic world through photography. This is one of the prestigious photography contests for beginners and professionals who love taking shots using a microscope.
Along with The Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition, you are welcome to join The Small World In Motion Video Competition which caters to fans of movie and digital time-lapse photographers taken through the microscope.
Both competitions feature a variety of categories, including photomicrography, video microscopy, and a particular category using Nikon equipment that does not fit the criteria of the other categories. Traditionally, the first 5 or 10 winners receive cash prizes, while others get various Nikon products and Honorable mentions.
Entries are judged based on both artistic and scientific qualities. As a matter of fact, winning and notable entries are often showcased in a traveling exhibition, allowing the public to appreciate the intricate details of the microscopic world.
You can enter the competition by creating an account or as a guest simply skipping the sign up procedure. The good news is that you don't have to use only Nikon equipment to participate in the contest. Use any type of microscope or camera equipment as long as it complies with the rules.
Deadline: May, 2023
Prizes: Trip
Entry Fee: Free
The National Geographic Photo Contest is an annual competition organized by National Geographic that allows photographers from around the world to showcase their works and win prizes like luxurious trips, gear, publication, recognition, plus their photos may be featured in National Geographic's various platforms.
The contest typically includes categories such as Nature, People, and Places. Each category seeks to capture the diversity and beauty of the world through compelling images. Be prepared to be judged by photography professionals and experts. They look for synergy of creativity, composition, and impact.
The National Geographic Photo Contest usually has a specific entry period during which photographers can submit their work. Unfortunately, photo contests for beginners and experienced photographers by The National Geographic have finished this year, so we all look forward to new opportunities for photo addicts in 2024. Keep checking the official National Geographic website for the most up-to-date information on entry deadlines and submission guidelines for the following year.
Deadline: January 5, 2024 / January 12, 2024
Prizes: Money / Exhibition opportunities / Publication in Annual Book / The latest digital imaging equipment
Entry Fee: Free
The Sony World Photography Awards is an annual international photography competition attracting professional and amateur photographers since 2007. It is one of the popular photography contests that covers such categories as architecture, landscape, portraiture, wildlife, etc. The goal of the awards is to demonstrate the diversity in contemporary photography and provide a platform for photographers to gain recognition on a global scale.
The Sony World Photography Awards even has a youth competition for photographers aged 12 to 19. There is a competition for amateur and professional contestants. Apart from
cash prizes for the winners, the awards offer exposure and opportunities for photographers to have their work exhibited internationally. The awards also produce an annual book featuring the winning and shortlisted images.
You still have time to participate in the 2024 photographic competitions, including the Youth competition, the Open competition, and the Professional competition. The Youth competition includes the category “Through your eyes,” which requires contestants to show how they see the world through their shots. The Open competition covers the following categories Architecture, Creative, Lifestyle, Natural World and Wildlife, Object, Portraiture, Street Photography and Travel. The categories provided in the Professional competition cover Architecture and Design, Environment, Landscape, Portraiture, Portfolio, Wildlife Nature, Still Life, and Sport.
If you want to show your skills, become recognized, and contribute to the continuous development of photographic culture, feel free to join. This is a fantastic opportunity to express your talents and get support by being promoted and exhibited worldwide. As a result of participation, young photographers find growing their careers much easier.
To join, head to the Sony competition entry platform, register, and pick the competition of your interest.
Deadline: February 11, 2024
Prizes: Money / Exposures in international exhibitions
Entry Fee: Free
Don’t miss a chance to show your work in 2024 and win a prestigious monetary prize at Fine Art Photography Awards. The annual international photography competition aims to recognize and reward fine art photographers worldwide. It covers several categories like Abstract, Architecture, Conceptual, Fashion, Landscape, Nature, Nude, People, Portrait, and Street Photography.
Just like other photography contests for beginners and professionals, FAPA allows promoting your works and making your name recognized. Your photos will be judged by a panel of experienced and renowned photographers, artists, and industry professionals.
When it comes to prizes, there are cash prizes, international exposure, and the opportunity to showcase your work in exhibitions and art communities. Selected works are often published in the FAPA annual book, showcasing the winning and noteworthy images from the competition.
If you have a good understanding of fine art photography and a unique way of communicating with the world through photography, this can be the ideal competition for you. Do not be shy about expressing your deep sensitivity, feelings, and passion. This is your chance to receive the title Professional Fine Art Photographer of the Year or Amateur Fine Art Photographer of the Year and get $5000 in cash prizes.
Deadline: January 31, 2024
Prizes: Money / Portfolio reviews / Exhibition opportunities
Entry Fee: from $20
Life Framer is a well-known platform that hosts international photography competitions known as "Photo Competitions" or "Calls for Entries." The aim of all competitions that the platform holds is to celebrate and promote contemporary photography and help amateur and professional photographers to “spread” their talent and demonstrate their work.
Life Framer typically organizes theme-based photo competitions, where photographers from around the world are welcome to submit their work based on a specific theme or concept. 2024 is not an exception. By the end of January, you can participate in two competitions - “Night Life” and “Animal Kingdom”.
The “Night Life” is perfect for those photo addicts who like taking photos of hazy dreams and harsh realities. Showcase your shots taken on urban streets with neon lights. May it be people, landscape, or city life in the darkness. Head to the Life Framer official website and get inspired by a wide range of night photos. The competition will be judged by Lauryn Hill, a photo editor at WIRED Magazine, and the jury of American Photography 39 and Photo Lucinda’s Critical Mass.
The “Animal Kingdom” photo contest for money implies a demonstration of your animal life vision, whether it is domestic or wild animals. There are dozens of ways to show animals: wildlife, storytelling, conceptual, staged, it is up to you how you want to present furry creatures. The competition is judged by Charlie Hamilton James,
a celebrated British wildlife photographer and the winner of Wildlife Photojournalist of the Year and two Royal Television Society Awards for photography.
We can’t forget to mention that Life Framer Photo Competitions are paid: $20 for one photo,$30 for three, $40 for six or $100 for ten images for 12 months.
Deadline: January 11, 2024
Prizes: Money / Inclusion in the annual traveling exhibition / Publications on the website and social media / Gear
Entry Fee: Free
The World Press Photo Contest is one of the most prestigious international competitions in the field of photojournalism that was established in 1955 in the Netherlands. Every year, this popular photo contest attracts professional photographers to share their exceptional stories through images. The 2024 prize is €6,000 and inclusion in their annual traveling exhibition with over 4 million visitors.
Notice that this is the competition for professional photographers. You will have to present your press card, journalism union membership card, or another document that proves your professional status.
The 2024 World Press Photo Contest includes 6 worldwide regions each offering four format-based categories: Singles, Stories, Long-Term Projects, and Open Format. You can submit images that include witnessing or documenting news moments, events, social, political, and environmental issues.
The contest is going to be judged by 31 regional and global professionals. So, try your luck by entering the competition and telling the world about your talent.
Deadline: June 15, 2024
Prizes: Money / Trip / Work showcased at the exhibition / Advertising
Entry Fee: Free for 1 image, €20 for 3 images, €35 for Series and Videos categories
One of the exciting photo contests to enter next year is the Drone Photo Awards. The contest aims to celebrate the art and creativity of aerial photography using drones. If you are a drone enthusiast, demonstrate your unique skills in capturing images from above. The covered categories are Wedding, Nature, People, Urban, Animals, Abstract, Sport, Videos and Series. The Series category allows photographers to enter from 5 to 9 images.
The participant with the highest scoring image will receive the title of “Drone Photographer of the Year”. Each category will also have a winner who will receive the Pangea Prize Crystal statuette during the Awards Ceremony. The winning images will be showcased in Siena, Italy, at the "Above Us Only Sky" exhibition for more than 1 month.
The juries of the Drone Photo Awards are the winners of international photo contests, documentary photographers, photo editors, and journalists. Carefully read the contest rules to learn about the number of submitted works allowed and photo specifications. The fees are as follows: 1 image free, 3 images (including the free one) €20, each additional image €10, Series €35 and Videos €35.
Deadline: April 7, 2024
Prizes: Money
Entry Fee: Free for Young, €16 for Portfolio, €31 for Standard, €44 for Standard + Portfolio
Do you believe you have exceptional talent in the field of nature photography? Nature Photographer Of The Year invites you to show your best works in Wildlife, Landscape, Macro, and Underwater topics. The contest is open to participants of all levels and ages. Young photographers aged 10 to 17 can take part at no fee.
Whether you like to watch wild animals, travel locally or around the world, show your best pictures allowing the judges to appreciate your style, skills and vision. The photo contest cash prize pool for next year's contest is a whopping €25,000, while the primary winner will receive €3,000.
Choose the category that suits you best, as each allows submitting a different number of images.
Deadline: March 31, 2024
Prizes: Publications / Title
Entry Fee: From $5.50
The last photo comp you may be interested in joining is the iPhone Photography Awards. IPPAWARDS caters to the fans of mobile photography, opening the door to so many more contestants. Every year, the contests; juries select the best shots among thousands of images submitted by iPhone photographers from 140+ countries.
The participants can use posts on their personal Facebook and Instagram accounts. However, images can not be edited in processing programs like Photoshop.
IPPAWARDS covers the following categories: Animals, Children, Citylife/Cityscape, Landscape, Lifestyle, People, Portrait, Travel, and Other.
The prizes are worth fighting for: the IPPA Photographer of the Year Award title, a Gold Bar, publications on IPPAWARDS online gallery and more.
Q: Are photo contests worth it?
A: Yes. This is an excellent way for beginners to get recognized and admired. For professional photographers, it is a way to remain among the top photographers and challenge their skills.
Q: What kind of photos win contests?
A: Every competition has specific requirements; therefore, it is essential to stick to the subject. Carefully read the guidelines before submitting your work. It is not enough for your submitted image to be brilliant. It has to meet the judges’ requirements.