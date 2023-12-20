Top 10 Records Broken by Indian Cricket Team Recently

Cricket fans exist in different parts of the world today. It is considered to be a religion in countries like India where every match is sacred and every player is given a considerable amount of importance. The Indian cricket team has produced several legends for the cricket industry over the years. Some of the leading names include Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Saurav Ganguly, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and many more. These cricketers have time and again raised the standards of the Indian cricket team and brought us glory.

If you love cricket then you would also like to know about the leading records that have been made by the Indian cricketers. With the performance of the Indian cricket team in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, the expectations from the players have risen considerably. These factors have led people to check out the records that were broken by the leading Indian cricketers in the past and up until recently.

Let’s give you a sneak peak into the top 10 records that you should be aware of:

1. Most Sixes to Finish a Game

MS Dhoni has a reputation for finishing a game with a number of sixes. When he gets his skills together, he is able to make records that no one can think of breaking. The most loved captain of the Indian Cricket Team - MS Dhoni has the record for finishing off a game with the maximum number of sixes on 9 occasions.

2. Most Centuries in International Cricket

Making centuries is something that every cricketer loves. Batters love to drive the balls out of the stadium or score boundaries. These collectively give them centuries and get them to make records that they break or make. Sachin Tendulkar is one batsman who has shown that he is the master of the batters and the king of centuries. This batter holds the record for the most centuries in international cricket and has crossed 100 centuries in all formats.

3. First Century in First Innings

Batters love to score centuries. They itch to score a number of runs in every game. Their primary focus is to make runs for their team but when they score a century in a small number of balls then they give their team the much needed total. But some players are born to be batters and they prove their abilities from the first innings and the first match that they would have ever played. KL Rahul is one batter that has made the record for scoring his century in the first ever innings that he played for the Indian cricket team in both ODI and Test format.

4. Hat Trick in the First Over

It can take years for a bowler to score a hat trick for himself and make a record in international cricket. But some bowlers know their destiny and what it holds for them. The Indian Bowler Irfan Pathan is one such bowler who has made a record for being the first player who scored a hat trick of wickets in the first over that he bowled in the test format cricket.

5. Fastest to 200 Wickets

A bowler would have to play a number of matches and show consistent skill to be able to take 200 wickets. Ravichandran Ashwin is one Indian bowler who has successfully made the record for getting the fastest 200 wickets in 10,291 balls. He is definitely one of the best bowlers that the Indian cricket team has seen and vouches for.

6. Most Runs as Opener

Openers carry a lot of pressure on themselves when they start setting the tone of the innings for their respective teams. Virendar Sehwag is one of the best opening batsmen for the Indian Cricket Team who has made the maximum number of runs as an opener for the team. He has recorded 7500 runs in ODIs as an opening batsman.

7. Triple-Double

Batters love to have several records in their name. But it takes sheer concentration, effort and skill to have more than one record that no other batsman can break. Virendar Sehwag is the only batsman who has made a triple century in test matches and a double century in an ODI match.

8. Most Capped Captain

Whether a team wins or loses, the captain takes the responsibility for it. There are several matches that are played by any team over time in different cricket formats. Each time, the captain makes the majority of the decisions and gets to take the team towards victory. MS Dhoni is one captain that the most critical of the cricketers have also appreciated. That is the reason why he has made the record for the most capped captain with a milestone of representing the Indian cricket team in over 331 games in 2016.

9. Most Balls Faced

Whether a batter scores a run or not, he is expected to face balls on the pitch. The goal is always not to lose wickets and concentrate on taking the team towards a win. Rahul Dravid is one batter who has made the record for facing the maximum number of balls as a batsman in Test cricket. The record is 30,000 balls. He finished his career at 31,259 balls. He is one consistent batsman that has also played several matches for the Indian cricket team.

10. Most Stumpings

The wicket keeper has a very important job. If you are a regular follower of cricket then you would be able to analyse that majority of the wickets are taken by the wicket keeper on most occasions. In fact, any captain would rely on the wicket keeper before making an appeal to the third empire on a decision. Dhoni is one captain who has also made the record for the most stumpings at 190. He broke the record of Kumar Sangakkara at 139.

There are several other records that are held by the Indian cricket team in national and international cricket. The idea is always to pave the way for the best cricket that the world has seen and lift the name of the cricket team on the international pedestal.