Top 10 Sports Tournaments to Look Forward to in 2024

Sports is an extremely popular form of entertainment for millions of people across the globe. Right from the high school days to retirement, individuals tend to experience a love for one or more sports in their lifetime. Billions of people travel to different stadiums to watch their favourite teams and players in action. At the start of the new year, it seems to be the perfect time to get hold of information about the top sports tournaments that are scheduled to happen in this entire year. As the number of sports are high, it can be pretty difficult to cover them all but we can definitely make an attempt to give you a glimpse of the top 10 sports tournaments that you cannot afford to miss this year.

Let’s check out the top sports tournaments in 2024 for which you must definitely mark your calendars and book your tickets in advance:

1. AFC Asian Cup (Football)

The AFC Asian Cup of football is all set to be hosted by Qatar. After the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the expectations from the country are pretty high on putting up a good show for the fans. It is a major international tournament and many players are looking forward to the matches to show off their experience and capabilities. Some of the major Asian football teams are set to go against each other and prove their abilities. Legends like Sunil Chhetri will be the highlight of the season.

2. African Cup of Nations (Football)

The association of African players to football is highly appraised across the globe. Especially in Europe, African players have made a strong mark for themselves. The Ivory Coast is scheduled to host the African Cup of Nations 2024 where some of the leading superstars of football will be seen in action. There are several tournament favourites who will be followed through by the fans. Teams like Egypt and Cameroon are expected to steal the show this season.

3. Australian Open (Tennis)

The third tournament on the list is the Australian Open Tennis Championship which is the first Grand Slam of 2024. It is said to be a legendary tournament because it will mark the return of Rafael Nadal after his rankings had dropped in the Men’s Singles. The battle between Nadal and Novak Djokovic is the one that all tennis fans are looking forward to.

4. Super Bowl LVIII (American Football)

American football has its own charm and has millions of fans across the globe. Though the pattern might be different from European football, the lovers of the game treat SuperBowl as one of the most important tournaments. It will be an iconic event in 2024 which will be followed by the entire US. The tournament will be hosted by Nevada this year and this year as well, it will be played in Western USA. There are several performances to take into account for half time.

5. Masters Tournament (Golf)

The Masters Tournament will also be the first tournament of the Golf season of 2024. It is expected to start in April and pave the way for the other championships in the year. It will be held at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, USA. The competition is expected to see some of the biggest names in the Golf industry at play.

6. French Open (Tennis)

Another important tennis tournament to be held in 2024 is the French Open. Due to his injury, Nadal was unable to participate in 2023 and this year will be his comeback. As he holds the record for the most title wins in a Grand Slam, he would surely want to keep up with his record. There are several important contenders that Nadal will have to fight to reach the top.

7. ICC Men’s T20 World Cup (Cricket)

The cricket fans across the globe are all set to welcome the biggest names in the cricket world with the T20 World Cup. ICC is attempting to give cricket fans at least one major cricket event each year. In 2023 we saw the exceptional work of the best cricketers at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup and the T20 World Cup is expected to refresh the memories by giving teams the chance to grab this prestigious title as well. It is the shortest format but it is definitely one of the most interesting ones in cricket.

8. Indian Premier League (Cricker)

Out of all the franchise leagues that are present in the world today, the IPL is one of the most popular ones. This tournament is also based on the T20 format but the excitement that surrounds the championship is exceptional. The auction has already taken every cricket fan by surprise and the estimations are that the best of the players will be in action this season.

9. UEFA Euro (Football)

There is no taking a sigh of relief from football. As it is the most popular and entertaining sport today, attempts are made to bring in some of the best players and championships to the TV screens of millions of fans. The UEFA championship will see the performances of some of the best football players that the world has seen. The battle will be to gain the glory of European football and the stars will be battling with each other to score at the top of the chart. Ronaldo is also expected to make an appearance this season.

10. Wimbledon Open (Tennis)

Another important tournament that all eyes are looking forward to is the Wimbledon Open for tennis. It is one of the most glorious and sought after tennis events that the world has ever seen. Many tennis players who have acquired a strong name for themselves have won the championship once or more times. There are several players who are looking forward to winning the title and gaining the most reputed crowns in the world.

Apart from the above-mentioned tournaments, the Olympics are another important event to enjoy. It is definitely an exciting tournament that depicts the capabilities of some of the best sports people in the world.