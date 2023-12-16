Top 5 Proven Amazon FBA Courses to Sell Online in 2024: A Comprehensive Review and Comparison

Picture this: You’ve always dreamt of being your own boss, running a thriving online business while living life on your own terms. But, you ask yourself, where do I begin?
After a lot of research, you then decided that you're ready to level up by joining the online business game and conquer the world of Amazon FBA, a powerhouse in the e-commerce realm. So, if you're longing to learn how to make the most of this platform and its vast customer base by leveraging the power of the knowledge of seasoned and successful sellers who are also instructors, you've come to the right place.
FBA stands for Fulfillment by Amazon, which means that Amazon handles the storage, packing, shipping, and customer service of your products. This way, you can focus on finding and sourcing profitable products, marketing them, and optimizing your sales.
Amazon FBA is one of the most popular and lucrative ways to sell online, as it gives you access to millions of customers who trust and love Amazon. You can also take advantage of Amazon's Prime program, which offers free and fast shipping to loyal customers. Plus, you can leverage Amazon's brand recognition, reputation, and credibility to boost your sales and conversions.
However, selling on Amazon FBA is not without its challenges. You need to deal with a lot of competition, both from other sellers and from Amazon itself. You also need to follow Amazon's strict rules and policies, which can change at any time. You need to pay various fees and costs, such as referral fees, FBA fees, storage fees, and advertising fees. And you need to constantly monitor and improve your product listings, keywords, reviews, and rankings to stay ahead of the game.
That's why choosing the right Amazon FBA course is crucial for your success. A good Amazon FBA course can teach you the skills and strategies you need to start and scale your Amazon business. It can also help you avoid common mistakes and pitfalls that can cost you time and money. But how do you find the best Amazon FBA course for your goals and budget?
There are hundreds of Amazon FBA courses out there, but not all of them are worth your investment. Some are outdated, incomplete, or misleading. Some are too expensive, too basic, or too advanced. Some are taught by inexperienced or unqualified instructors. And some are just plain scams.
To help you make an informed decision, we have reviewed and compared the top 5 Amazon FBA courses on the market for 2024. We have used the following criteria and methods to evaluate and compare the courses:
○ Content quality: How comprehensive, relevant, and updated is the course content? Does it cover all the aspects of selling on Amazon FBA, from product research to launch to optimization?
○ Instructor credibility: How qualified, experienced, and reputable is the course instructor? Do they have a proven track record of success on Amazon FBA? Do they provide value and support to their students?
○ Price: How affordable, reasonable, and transparent is the course price? Does it offer a good return on investment? Does it have any hidden fees or upsells?
○ Support: How accessible, responsive, and helpful is the course support? Does it offer any additional resources, such as a private community, mentorship, tools, etc.?
○ Testimonials and ratings: What are the feedback and reviews from the course students? How satisfied and successful are they with the course? How credible and authentic are the testimonials and ratings?
Based on these criteria and methods, we have reviewed and compared the following courses:
○ Course 1: Amazing Selling Machine
○ Course 2: Marketplace Superheroes
○ Course 3: The Last Amazon Course
○ Course 4: Proven Amazon Course
○ Course 5: Nine University
In this article, we will give you a detailed review of each course, highlighting its pros and cons, features and benefits, testimonials and ratings, and suitability and recommendations. We will also provide you with a comparison outline that summarizes the key differences and similarities between the courses.
Finally, we will give you our honest and unbiased recommendation on which course is the best for you, depending on your goals and budget.
So, if you are ready to learn more about the best Amazon FBA courses in 2024, keep reading!
In this section, we will review and compare the following five Amazon FBA Seller courses that are popular and highly rated in 2024:
○ Amazing Selling Machine 13 (ASM 13)
○ Marketplace Superheroes 2.0 (MPSH 2.0)
○ The Last Amazon Course (TLAC)
○ Proven Amazon Course 2.0 (PAC 2.0)
○ Nine University 2.0 (NU 2.0)
We will also provide a comparison outline at the end of this section that summarizes the key differences and similarities between the courses. This way, you can easily see which course is the best fit for your goals and budget.
Let's get started….
To help you compare the key features and benefits of each course, we have outlined the main differences and similarities between them. You can use this outline to quickly see which course offers the most value and suits your needs and preferences.
The outline below compares the following aspects of each course:
○ Price: The cost of the course and the payment options available
○ Content: The number and length of the course modules and lessons
○ Format: The delivery method and format of the course materials (e.g., video, audio, text, etc.)
○ Support: The additional features and benefits of the course (e.g., access to private community, mentorship, tools, etc.)
○ Rating: The average rating of the course from various sources (out of 5 stars)
1. Amazing Selling Machine (ASM) 13
Key Features:
○ Price: $4,997 or 6 payments of $997
○ Content: 9 modules with 120+ lessons
○ Format: Videos, text, PDF
○ Support: Private community, mentorship, tools, live events
Rating: 4.8
Suitability: beginners, intermediate, and advanced sellers
2. Marketplace Superheroes 2.0
Key Features:
○ Price: $997 or 12 payments of $97
○ Content: 12 modules with 150+ lessons
○ Format: Videos, text, PDF
○ Support: Private community, mentorship, tools, live events
Rating: 4.7
Suitability: beginners, intermediate, and advanced sellers
3. The Last Amazon Course
Key Features:
○ Price: $1 or $39 per year
○ Content: 340+ videos with 50+ hours of content
○ Format: Videos, text
○ Support: Private community, mentorship, tools
Rating: 4.8
Suitability: beginners
4. Proven Amazon Course 2.0
Key Features:
○ Price: $499 or 3 payments of $183
○ Content: 10+ courses with 1,000+ lessons
○ Format: Videos, audio, text, PDF
○ Support: Private community, mentorship, tools, live events
Rating: 4.6
Suitability: beginners and intermediate sellers
5. Nine University 2.0
Key Features:
○ Price: $1,997 or 4 payments of $597
○ Content: 7 modules with 250+ lessons
○ Format: Videos, text, PDF
○ Support: Private community, mentorship, tools, live events
Rating: 4.4
Suitability: beginners, intermediate, and advanced sellers
As you can see, each course has its own strengths and weaknesses, and there is no one-size-fits-all solution. You need to consider your own goals, budget, learning style, and preferences when choosing the best course for you.
In the next section, we will give you our final verdict and recommendation on which course is the best for you.
We have almost reached the end of this article, where we have reviewed and compared the top 5 Amazon FBA courses in 2024. We have covered the course name, instructor, price, description, objectives, curriculum, format, features, pros, cons, testimonials, ratings, suitability, and recommendations for each course. We have also provided a comparison outline that summarizes the key differences and similarities between the courses.
Our goal was to help you make an informed decision on which course is the best for your goals and budget. We hope that you have found this article useful and informative, and that you have learned something new about Amazon FBA and the courses available.
However, we understand that choosing the best course is not an easy task, and that you might still have some questions or doubts. That's why we want to give you our final verdict and recommendation on which course is the best for you.
After carefully evaluating and comparing the courses, we have concluded that the best Amazon FBA seller course in 2024 is Amazing Selling Machine (ASM) by Matt Clark and Jason Katzenback. This course offers the most comprehensive, relevant, and updated content on Amazon FBA and other e-commerce platforms like Shopify, Walmart etc., with 9 modules consisting over 120 videos and more than 70 hours of valuable content. It may not have the cheapest price, but in my experience, what you pay for is what you get. It also has the most accessible and responsive support, with a private community, mentorship, and tools. And it has the highest number of satisfied and successful students, with an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars.
The Amazing Selling Machine is suitable for anyone who wants to start or grow their Amazon business, regardless of their experience or knowledge level. It covers everything from the basics to the advanced topics, from product research to launch to optimization. It also teaches you the latest trends and strategies on Amazon FBA, such as wholesale, arbitrage, private label, and more.
If you are looking for a complete, time tested, and effective Amazon FBA course that has helped thousands of entrepreneurs from over 120 countries to start and scale their own Amazon FBA businesses, and it has generated over $9 billion in sales for its students, then Amazing Selling Machine (ASM) is the one for you.
The program comprises nine comprehensive modules, each featuring numerous lessons and videos that comprehensively address the entire process of initiating and expanding an Amazon FBA enterprise. These modules are outlined as follows:
● Module 1: Constructing Your Product Opportunity List
● Module 2: Suppliers, Samples, and Profit Numbers
● Module 3: Ordering Your Inventory and Establishing Your Brand
● Module 4: Developing Your Brand Assets
● Module 5: Crafting the Perfect Product Page
● Module 6: Executing the Perfect Product Launch
● Module 7: Utilizing Advanced Marketing and Traffic Tools
● Module 8: Expanding Your Sales on Amazon
● Module 9: Expanding Your Business with Systems and Outsourcing
Additionally, the course encompasses various bonuses and features, including:
● The ASM Mentor Program: Gain entry to a mentorship initiative connecting you with accomplished Amazon FBA sellers and ASM alumni. This mentor group offers personalized guidance, answers to queries, constructive feedback, and practical advice based on real-world experience in the Amazon FBA industry.
● Private Resource Vault: Access an exclusive repository housing templates, contracts, and essential documents to streamline different facets of your Amazon FBA journey. These resources undergo regular curation and updates to align with the latest industry standards and best practices.
● ASM Alliance Platinum Access: Become a member of the ASM Alliance, a community of like-minded individuals navigating the Amazon FBA realm. This network facilitates connections with fellow entrepreneurs, the exchange of experiences, and potential opportunities for partnerships or collaborations.
● Live Group Coaching Calls: Engage in regular live coaching sessions featuring insights from Matt Clark, Jason Katzenback, and other experts. These sessions address participant questions and challenges, offering additional interactive learning and guidance.
● Exclusive Software Tools: Access proprietary software tools designed to simplify and optimize various aspects of Amazon FBA business management. These tools leverage the expertise and industry knowledge of the co-founders.
● Continuous Updates: Recognizing the dynamic nature of e-commerce and Amazon’s platform, the course undergoes regular updates. These updates reflect the latest strategies, trends, and marketplace changes, ensuring participants receive the most relevant and up-to-date information throughout their journey.
Thank you for reading this article, and we hope that you have enjoyed it. If you have any questions or comments, please leave them below. We would love to hear from you and help you with your Amazon FBA goals.
Here, you’ll get answers to some the frequently asked questions about Amazon FBA. For example, you’ll get answers to questions like: What is Amazon FBA? How much money can you make with Amazon FBA? How long does it take to start and scale an Amazon FBA business? What are the best products to sell on Amazon FBA? How do you deal with competition and changes on Amazon FBA? And more. You can access Amazon FBA FAQs here.
