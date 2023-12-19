Valiance Analytics Unveils "Wildlife Eye" to Foster Coexistence Amid Rising Human- Animal Strife

India, the land of diverse ecosystems, roars with pride for its majestic tigers. Once teetering on the brink of extinction, these striped sentinels have staged a remarkable comeback, their numbers swelling to an estimated 3,167 – a stunning 75% of the global tiger population. But this resurgence, while a conservation triumph, has also cast a shadow – a shadow of conflict.

As human settlements and tiger corridors intersect, clashes are sadly inevitable. The statistics speak a grim language: over 450 human lives lost to tiger attacks in the past decade, and alarming spikes in encounters in areas like Chandrapur and Gadchiroli. Experts cite habitat loss, prey depletion, and increased human activity as catalysts, weaving a complex web of threats.

The Indian government, cognizant of this burgeoning issue, is actively pursuing measures to address it. Initiatives include establishing protected wildlife areas, compensating farmers for crop damage, developing early warning systems, and translocating wild animals when deemed necessary. Yet, more concerted efforts are requisite to delve into the root causes, notably habitat loss and fragmentation.

In response to this pressing issue, Valiance Analytics is pleased to introduce "Wildlife Eye." Valiance proudly presents "AI for Bharat: Valiance's Wildlife Eye - fostering a safer world for humans and wildlife”. Our innovative and first-of-its-kind solution uses a combination of computer vision and artificial intelligence to identify potential animal encroachments. The setup uses smart AI cameras, a hooter, red lights, LED

lights, edge analytics, and a power and communication panel. Web alerts are sent through mobile app notifications to the forest officials to take necessary precautions promptly. Digital alerts are sent at the village level public response teams to take necessary precautions in time. Physical alerts in the form of hooters and re-lights have been setup at strategic locations to notify locals of any animal approaching the area to ensure safety. Not only this, our AI-powered cameras swiftly detect jungle violations from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am, signaling with hooters upon any movements, whether by animals or humans. This system not only alerts but also records and captures those involved, ensuring a vigilant watch over the restricted hours and reinforcing the preservation of the jungle's integrity.

Human-Animal Conflict Mitigation Systems aims to create harmony between humans and wildlife. The solution has been implemented at the Sitarampeth Village, Buffer area Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR). Located in the Chandrapur district of Maharashtra, TATR is one of India’s preeminent reserves. Its tropical dry deciduous forest ecosystem harbours at least 114 tigers. This is known to be the fastest-growing tiger population in the country. Tadoba also supports several other carnivore species, including the leopard and dhole, with the sambar, chital, wild pig and gaur being the most common prey species.

Nagpur also known as the "Tiger Capital of India," boasts a diverse and rich population of animals. The human-animal conflict in Nagpur and its surrounding areas, particularly in the districts of Chandrapur and Gadchiroli, has been a major concern for both wildlife conservation and human safety. Tiger and leopard attacks have unfortunately resulted in numerous fatalities and injuries in recent years. This year, the human-animal conflict has reached a grim toll of 57 deaths, with tigers responsible for 41 and leopards for

11. Most of these attacks have occurred in Chandrapur and neighboring Gadchiroli districts.

Over time, our platform facilitates the meticulous tracking and monitoring of individual tigers. This nuanced approach identifies specific behavioral shifts, especially when these majestic creatures begin preying on humans or domestic animals such as cows and sheep. Recognizing indicators such as the breaking of canine teeth or the onset of aging, rendering them less successful in hunting in the wild. Recognizing these signs helps us predict when a tiger might become more prone to hunting humans or livestock, enabling proactive measures for the safety of both wildlife and communities.