Waiting for time-off requests is a Thing of the Past with GONE from Paycom

The world of time-off management has barely changed. Sure, new HCM technologies enter the market, but they have all essentially done the same thing, up until now. Gone are the days of waiting on time-off requests to be approved or denied, thanks to Paycom’s latest innovation, GONE™.

GONE cures the headache of inconsistent time-off request management for everyone in your business, from executives to employees. Available through Paycom’s Time-Off Requests tool, GONE automates time-off request decisions to best fit their individual needs. GONE’s auto-approvals and denials are designed to ensure fairness, timeliness and regulatory compliance.

Businesses can now customize criteria for time off approval and denial. Customizable criteria can include staffing needs, individual employee hours worked, consecutive days requested, level of seniority and more. With criteria so specific to your business, GONE aids in business continuity and provides a consistent and engaging employee experience with quick, fair responses to time-off requests. This means no more understaffed holiday shopping rush and ensuring your organization has proper coverage if the seasonal flu exhausts your employees.

Here’s a closer look into how GONE impacts everyone in your organization.

For leadership, GONE puts an end to overpaying due to an exaggerated accrued time-off liability and ensures your employees don’t lose trust in you because of inconsistent decision-making. With GONE, managers can avoid awkward and uncomfortable situations, like denying time-off or telling an employee they can’t take their approved day off anymore.

As employees, many of us have experienced the inconvenience of waiting too long to hear if our time-off requests are approved or denied. GONE gives employees timely answers, so they don’t have to follow up multiple times with their managers, and they can plan their personal lives.

The HR and payroll department won’t have to track down managers to get an answer either. GONE mitigates the need for HR professionals to play mediator in time-off denial disputes or be forced to pay out time off employees already took.

“GONE is the next step in workplace efficiency, eliminating the hassle that outdated processes and time-tracking technology create,” said Chad Richison, founder, chairman and CEO of Paycom. “Today, businesses typically make between 20 and 30 decisions per year, per employee on time-off requests and the denials or approvals that go into staffing decisions. GONE replaces those interaction points, providing a consistent experience for employees, and ensures business continuity.”

GONE’s enhanced automation eliminates time-off management hassles for everyone across the board and keeps operations moving.

Visit www.paycom.com/GONE to learn more about this new feature available through Paycom’s Time and Attendance tool.