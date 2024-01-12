Want Your Dream Bike? Get Two Wheeler Loan With Hero Fincorp!

A two-wheeler is the preferred transportation mode for many people in India. Apart from serving as a convenient medium of commute, it also gives a sense of independence. However, this freedom comes with a lot of responsibility. Merely selecting your dream bike is not enough. You must understand the benefits of purchasing bikes on loan to keep your savings intact. When you get a Two-wheeler Loan, you meet your financial requirements in the best possible manner. Hero FinCorp provides Two-wheeler Loans to cover up to as much as of the bike’s cost. You must pay the remaining amount from your pocket as a down payment.

That means you can bring your favourite bike to your home without paying its cost upfront. You can get a Two wheeler Loan online to pay the purchase price and repay it in easy installments.

An Overview of the Bike Loan

An online Two-wheeler Loan is the amount you borrow to purchase the bike you want. You sign an official agreement with the NBFC wherein the loan company promises to finance a certain percentage of your bike purchase. In return, you promise to repay them the borrowed amount in monthly installments with interest.

What makes Hero FinCorp Bike Loan so Popular in India?

Hero FinCorp is one of the most favoured financing options to get quick Two-wheeler Loans in India. The reasons are as follows:

● Fast Access to Funds: An online Two-wheeler Loan from Hero FinCorp helps you purchase your dream bike even when your savings are not enough to cover the cost.

● No Need to Exhaust Savings: If you get a Two-wheeler Loan, you don’t need to exhaust your savings or liquidate your assets to finance the bike’s cost. It saves you from financial stress later.

● Credit Score: The credit score is a 3-digit numerical expression that the NBFC uses to assess your credit-related behaviour. They calculate your eligibility based on your credit history, according to which they determine your loan amount, LTV ratio, interest rate, repayment schedule, etc. Timely repayment of the EMIs helps you build your credit score and obtain other loans quickly in the future.

● Reasonable Interest Rates: You can enjoy an affordable interest rate for a Two-wheeler Loan at Hero FinCorp. Low-interest rates allow you to purchase your dream bike and make better decisions without stressing your finances.

● Safe and Affordable: The Hero FinCorp loan app offers a safe and affordable funding option, helping you get an quick Two-wheeler Loan at attractive interest rates.

● High LTV Ratio: Hero FinCorp offers Two-wheeler Loans with an impressive Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio. This means you can take your desired bike home by paying only a fraction of its cost.

● Ownership: Although the bike remains hypothecated with the lender until you repay the loan, you can stay in charge of the bike.

● Flexible Repayment: With Hero FinCorp, you can repay your loan in up to 48 months according to your repayment capacity.

Eligibility to Get Fast Two-wheeler Loan at Hero FinCorp

Use the following Bike Loan eligibility checklist to know if you can get a Bike Loan online at Hero FinCorp:

● Minimum Age: You should be at least 18 years old when applying for a Bike Loan.

● Occupation: Both salaried and self-employed applicants can apply for an online Two-wheeler Loan.

● Work Experience: Salaried employees must be working in the same company for at least six months, and self-employed professionals must have work experience of at least one year in their field.

● Monthly Income: Individuals earning at least Rs. 8,000 can get a Bike Loan online from Hero FinCorp.

Tips to Get an Quick Two-wheeler Loan

Follow these tips to get a Bike Loan online with easy approval:

● Fill Out Your Bike Loan Application Form Carefully: Filling out the loan application form carefully is the first and foremost thing to do when applying for a Two-wheeler Loan. If you have any questions, contact the lender’s customer support team for clarification.

● Fulfil the Bike Loan Eligibility Criteria: The eligibility conditions for bike loans vary between lenders. Ensure checking and meeting the eligibility requirements to get assured and faster approval.

● Maintain a Decent Credit Score: Your credit score represents your creditworthiness. Loan providers check this parameter to measure their risk level before offering you a loan. Thus, maintaining a decent credit score is essential to get a Two-wheeler Loan with easy terms and conditions. If you have a low credit score, apply with a guarantor or co-applicant to improve your eligibility.

● Seek an Adequate Loan Amount: Consider your monthly income and financial obligations when getting bikes on loan. As a general rule of thumb, your EMIs should be at most 30-40% of your monthly earnings.

● Submit Correct Documentation on Time: You should submit the required documents promptly and completely. Generally, you would need proof of identity, address, income, age, and business existence (for self-employed professionals).

● Apply Through a Loan App: Today, almost all lending institutions, including Hero FinCorp, have digitised their application procedures. You can apply for a Bike Loan through their loan app and get your loan processed much more easily and faster. The major advantages include ease of application and documentation, faster verification and approvals, and prompt disbursals.

● Make a Repayment Plan: Ensure a robust repayment plan to pay your EMIs on time and avoid complications later. Choosing an appropriate loan tenure, borrowing according to your repayment capacity, and making a monthly budget are effective steps to repay your loan promptly.

Getting a Two wheeler Loan online is a significant financial move requiring proper technical knowledge and research. The information given in this guide will help you create a better plan to get an quick Two-wheeler Loan. Remember, optimise your loan plan by opting for an appropriate repayment term and a scheme with lower interest rates. Further, purchasing bikes on loan from Hero FinCorp will be a better option to achieve better loan terms and conditions.