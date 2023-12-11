Why are experts suggesting to sell Cardano (ADA) and buy Retik Finance (RETIK)?

Cardano (ADA) launched in 2017 as a next-generation blockchain network for advanced smart contracts and decentralized applications. Its native token, ADA, aimed to challenge Ethereum's dominance in crypto development platforms.

Initially, Cardano (ADA) saw fast growth as investors were drawn to its solid technology foundation and academic origins. However, critics argued that real-world adoption was too slow compared to hype.

These concerns proved valid recently as Cardano (ADA) struggled to scale up. In 2021, network activity surged, revealing limits on how many transactions Cardano (ADA) can process per second.

As usage peaked, Cardano’s (ADA) average fees spiked over $1, and transaction approval times slowed to over 10 minutes. Network congestion also caused temporary outages for some users.

Newer blockchains are fixing these problems and attracting more users and creators. Cardano risks falling further behind faster rivals like Retik Finance. These were built to be speedy, low cost, and work smoothly together.

As Cardano's issues become more apparent, experts say to sell ADA coins while they still hold good value.