Why are experts suggesting to sell Cardano (ADA) and buy Retik Finance (RETIK)?

Crypto experts are advising investors to sell Cardano in favor of a newer digital asset - Retik Finance. Cardano has struggled with slow development and network scalability issues recently. It risks falling further behind newer rivals that solve these problems.
Cardano has long been a popular cryptocurrency, but some experts advise investors to sell it in favor of a lesser-known crypto asset - Retik Finance. Why the big change? Let's explore.
Cardano (ADA) launched in 2017 as a next-generation blockchain network for advanced smart contracts and decentralized applications. Its native token, ADA, aimed to challenge Ethereum's dominance in crypto development platforms.
Initially, Cardano (ADA) saw fast growth as investors were drawn to its solid technology foundation and academic origins. However, critics argued that real-world adoption was too slow compared to hype.
These concerns proved valid recently as Cardano (ADA) struggled to scale up. In 2021, network activity surged, revealing limits on how many transactions Cardano (ADA) can process per second.
As usage peaked, Cardano’s (ADA) average fees spiked over $1, and transaction approval times slowed to over 10 minutes. Network congestion also caused temporary outages for some users.
Newer blockchains are fixing these problems and attracting more users and creators. Cardano risks falling further behind faster rivals like Retik Finance. These were built to be speedy, low cost, and work smoothly together.
As Cardano's issues become more apparent, experts say to sell ADA coins while they still hold good value.
Retik Finance is a project that aims to change the world of DeFI. Retik Finance wants to make it easy for everyone to use cryptocurrencies daily. Retik Finance (RETIK) also aims to make payments faster, cheaper, and safer. But how does Retik Finance (RETIK) do that?
One of the main features of Retik Finance is its DeFi debit cards. These are cards that let you use your crypto like regular money. Users can buy products online, pay bills, and shop at stores with crypto. They don't need to convert their crypto to fiat in a decentralized exchange or use a bank account. Users will just need a Retik Debit card and a wallet. The card also facilitates crypto to fiat conversions, expanding crypto’s reach.
Another feature of Retik Finance is its payment gateway. This is a system that lets merchants accept crypto payments from customers. It works with any e-commerce platform that sells goods or services.
Another critical feature that Retik Finance offers is AI-powered peer-to-peer (P2P) lending. AI algorithms help to match borrowers and lenders, assess credit risk, and optimize the lending process. This way, lending becomes more efficient, inclusive, and fair.
Another feature that Retik Finance boasts is its secure DeFi wallet. This wallet protects users' assets from hackers and other threats. It uses advanced encryption and security protocols to ensure users' funds are always safe. Users can also access various services within the Retik Finance ecosystem through the wallet, such as swapping, staking, and borrowing.
The core of the Retik Finance ecosystem is the RETIK token. This token serves as a currency for transactions within the ecosystem. These range from payments, swapping, staking, borrowing, and lending. It also gives users a voice in the project's governance. Thus allowing them to vote on important decisions and proposals. Moreover, it rewards users for their participation and loyalty.
Retik Finance is currently in its presale stage. This means that users can buy RETIK tokens at a discounted price before they are listed on exchanges. This is an excellent opportunity for users who want to be part of this exciting project and benefit from its potential growth.
Cardano risks falling further behind newer networks like Retik Finance in the fast-moving crypto space. Experts advise investors to sell ADA while it still has value. Then, use funds to get an early position in RETIK before widespread adoption.
As the complete Retik ecosystem launches through 2023, analysts predict a 10-50x upside for the RETIK token price. Timing and token supply also makes it ideal for staking rewards.
