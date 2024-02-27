Why Should You Have a Digital Business Card on Your Phone?

If you’re a business owner, you can meet a potential client, partner, or investor anytime. You need to build connections and share contact details proactively.

The same goes for sales professionals, real estate agents, insurance agents, and similar individuals.

While being ready and dynamic is crucial, you may only sometimes carry business cards. But that shouldn’t stop you from making valuable connections for your business.

Having a digital business card on your phone can help you make connections on the go. When you meet someone, just pull out your phone and share your digital business card using a QR code or NFC. Here is our recommended list of 5 best Digital business cards.

Let’s understand why digital business cards are a must-have on your phone for your business.