Women from Marginalized Background Leading the Charge in Digital Renaissance

The collaborative initiative between nasscom foundation and IG Group in Bangalore has successfully trained over 300 young minds bridging the digital divide and empowering underprivileged women. Additionally, a selected group of students were afforded the chance to explore the corporate environment at IG Group, gaining valuable insights into leadership, team work, decision-making etc. and preparing them for potential career paths in the technology sector. Through a holistic approach encompassing digital and financial literacy, technical training, communication, and soft skills development, the program aligns seamlessly with the overarching narrative of leveraging technology for gender inclusivity.

Nidhi Bhasin, CEO, nasscom foundation, emphasized, "In the current digital economy, providing digital skills, especially to the last mile, is essential to meet the requirements of rapidly evolving industries. We are thrilled to collaborate with IG Group on this initiative, creating a future-ready workforce and opening new avenues for learning and job opportunities for women and PwDs from marginalized communities."

Anand Kadur, Managing Director & Head at IG Group, stated, "Employing hundreds locally, we aim to give back and elevate opportunities for the wider community as part of our commitment to this region. Our collaboration with nasscom foundation aligns with our dedication to making a positive impact in the communities where we operate. We believe digital skills are essential for inclusive economic growth and are committed to building a more equitable society by investing in such initiatives."

The impact of such valuable training programme goes beyond skill development; they play a crucial role in reshaping societal norms, fostering economic independence, and amplifying women's voices in decision-making processes. As we applaud this joint effort, our vision extends to a future where the digital landscape serves as an equalizer, propelling women not just towards participation but leadership in shaping our collective destiny.

