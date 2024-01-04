Women from Marginalized Background Leading the Charge in Digital Renaissance

Amidst the heart of Bangalore, the narratives of transformation and empowerment shine brightly through the inspiring journeys of two aspiring young women hailing from marginalized backgrounds. 21-year-old Rakshitha, who once grappled with communication barriers, now stands equipped with cutting-edge expertise in AI, Data Analytics, IoT, and Cyber Security, courtesy of advanced technical training. Rakshitha's evolution represents not just comprehensive personal development but also the substantial contributions she's poised to make to her family and community. Similarly, 23-year-old S. Shreyanka's tale is a testament to the potency of upskilling. Post technical training, she's not only corporate-ready but has also discovered a newfound passion, igniting aspirations for a brighter tomorrow. These narratives highlight the profound impact of upskilling marginalized youth especially women that empowers them to contribute meaningfully to the workforce, promoting economic growth and fostering a more inclusive society.
In the ever-evolving landscape of Information Technology (IT), the empowerment of women stands as a beacon for progress, equality, and societal transformation. The digital realm has proven to be a powerful tool for women to overcome gender and digital inequality and active participation in decisions that shape their lives and communities.
In the realm of Indian IT, women now comprise 34 percent of the workforce, predominantly concentrated among those aged below 30. The remarkable growth of the Indian IT labour force, largely fuelled by its youthful demographic, has propelled the nation to an almost 50:50 gender parity in STEM graduates. The subsequent challenge involves maintaining gender diversity as individuals advance into middle management and leadership roles.
SkillSoft's research indicates that even though a significant number of women acknowledge the importance of professional development and training opportunities as incentives for attracting more women to the tech industry, only approximately half of women in the tech sector (52 percent) report having access to such opportunities within their organizations.
The collaborative initiative between nasscom foundation and IG Group in Bangalore has successfully trained over 300 young minds bridging the digital divide and empowering underprivileged women. Additionally, a selected group of students were afforded the chance to explore the corporate environment at IG Group, gaining valuable insights into leadership, team work, decision-making etc. and preparing them for potential career paths in the technology sector. Through a holistic approach encompassing digital and financial literacy, technical training, communication, and soft skills development, the program aligns seamlessly with the overarching narrative of leveraging technology for gender inclusivity.
Nidhi Bhasin, CEO, nasscom foundation, emphasized, "In the current digital economy, providing digital skills, especially to the last mile, is essential to meet the requirements of rapidly evolving industries. We are thrilled to collaborate with IG Group on this initiative, creating a future-ready workforce and opening new avenues for learning and job opportunities for women and PwDs from marginalized communities."
Anand Kadur, Managing Director & Head at IG Group, stated, "Employing hundreds locally, we aim to give back and elevate opportunities for the wider community as part of our commitment to this region. Our collaboration with nasscom foundation aligns with our dedication to making a positive impact in the communities where we operate. We believe digital skills are essential for inclusive economic growth and are committed to building a more equitable society by investing in such initiatives."
The impact of such valuable training programme goes beyond skill development; they play a crucial role in reshaping societal norms, fostering economic independence, and amplifying women's voices in decision-making processes. As we applaud this joint effort, our vision extends to a future where the digital landscape serves as an equalizer, propelling women not just towards participation but leadership in shaping our collective destiny.
