12 gifting ideas that will sort you out this festive of dream season !

Gone are the days when gifting meant washing our hands off with a box of Soan Papadi. Gift-giving has evolved immensely, especially in the past few years. From simply passing over just about anything, it has now shifted to extending warmth in personalised ways. More and more people are trying to identify gifting options that will be of value and utility to others. Doesn’t it make more sense, for instance, to gift someone who loves gadgets and music a pair of good earphones or Bluetooth speakers? Moreover, the digital world has made access to all kinds of gift items easier, quicker, more convenient and flexible.
So, this festive season, why not express ourselves more in how we gift and show others effortlessly how much they are valued? Here are some thoughtful gift options available on crazy discounts and offers you could consider indulging in or even curate some combos in the Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 range:
THE PERFECT WORK HAMPER
OR
THE PRODUCTIVITY HAMPER
Workplace hassles are common. From hour-long meetings and unending phone calls to rigorous presentations, most people can do with some gifts that help make their work easier. These two options below can make for the perfect gift for your always-busy-at-work friend or even qualify as an amazing corporate gifting package in Rs 2,000 range. Check them out!
Croma Wireless Rechargeable Mouse
The Croma Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse makes for the perfect gift. It is a 2.4Ghz wireless rechargeable device that’s can be paired with computers and laptops. It accompanies a built-in rechargeable battery and is compatible with Windows and MAC. It can be used in MAC and Windows laptops and PCs. You can buy it here.
Croma Foldable Wireless Keyboard
This compact, foldable, lightweight keyboard is the perfect digital world companion. It can be simply connected to tabs and iPads from anywhere. With an operational time of up to 40 hours, it can be easily pocketed too. What makes it even more convenient is its compatibility with Android, Windows and iOS. You can buy it here.
A DREAM GIFT FOR HOME-MAKERS
There is no better way to light up a homemaker than by giving them some beautiful items for their kitchen. Two things you want to remember before you pick up something for them are: The gifts should be beautiful in design and high on utility. If you are struggling to find good options, the following four items together make an ideal combo for anyone’s kitchen countertop:
Croma Coffee Maker
Your loved ones can enjoy a steaming cup of coffee whenever they desire with the ergonomic Croma 5 Cups Manual Coffee Maker. One can always brew a good 5 cups of 100 ml coffee and 5 cups of 125 ml coffee using this equipment. The detachable nylon filter and washable and reusable nylon filters are easy to clean and maintain. You can buy it here.
Croma Hand Blender
The Croma 170 Watts Hand Blender is a must-have item for every kitchen, and it can make your special someone's blending job much easier. Thanks to its handy design, high-rated wattage and 50 Hz frequency, it offers durable performance, faster blending and better mixing functions than any other. You can buy it here.
Croma Kettle 1.8L
This kettle comes with a 360-degree rotating base along with power cord storage. It has an automatic shut-off with a power indicator, which avoids overheating and hence makes it safe to use. The Auto Lid Opening Function helps avoid the chances of burning. You can buy it here.
Croma 2 Slice Toaster
Your family, relatives and friends can enjoy the perfect toast of their choice as Croma 2 Slice Toaster's dual toasting slots come with 6 browning settings. The built-in defrost lets the user heat frozen slices. The dust cover of this toaster keeps the appliance and the food clean and prevents any kind of dust into the toasting slots. You can buy it here.
A GROOMING HAMPER FOR COUPLES
You’d agree that the festive season is all about stepping out groomed and looking your absolute best! And down below are two of the most creative gifts especially if you have fashionista couples around you or family members who always like to slay it with their groomed looks in parties:
Carlton London Face Cleanser
Gift parlor-like facial cleaning at home with Carlton London Face Cleanser. Infused with Deep Cleansing Technology, it is designed with 3 types of brush making it a one-stop solution for cleaning, exfoliating and massaging. It comes with two-speed settings, so the user can choose according to preference. You can buy it here.
Swiss Military Electric Shaving Kit
The flexible heads of this shaver are designed to glide smoothly around the neck and face. Users can keep a tab on the battery level too with the LED display, lock it during travel and also get a cleaning reminder from time to time. The best part is it gives up to 90 mins of working operation with only two hours of charging. You can buy it here.
A PERSONALISED PACKAGE FOR TRAVELLERS
There’s nothing like having a travel companion with you that comforts you while you are on the go. That’s why the following four items make the perfect gift for your traveler friends, whether you decide to gift them individually or make a combo out of it and gift the whole package:
Croma Power Bank 10000mAh
Too many parties, get togethers during this festive can get your phone battery to drain. With a high capacity of 10000 mAh Lithium-polymer battery, fast charge capability with 2.1 Ampere current output, this power bank fires up your device quickly. Click to buy here.
Croma TWS Earbuds
Croma Truly Wireless Earbuds is another lightweight and sweat-proof device that offers studio sound quality, which enhances the overall music-listening experience. It also provides an amazing bass sound effect, that makes it perfect for workouts and is equipped with a lot of features like Google Assistant, Touch Control Technology, etc. Click to buy here.
Croma Travel Organizer
Now, help your loved ones carry all your important cards and media devices seamlessly with the help of this super utilitarian Croma Travel Organizer. The bag is made of high-quality water-resistant materials that ensure long durability. The organizer allows one to carry power bank, mobile charger, cables, earphones, and keys. Click to buy here.
Eleon Megh 2.0 BT Speaker
Heard of a portable waterproof wireless speaker? Built with premium quality, this speaker is durable and gives you the ultimate bass experience. Dunk it in water and it'll continue to play. The best part - there's no end to your happy nights because it can go for as long as 10 hours on a solitary charge. Click to buy here.
More and more people are making their gifts more personal and extending their warmth by giving things that are of value to others. So why don’t you also choose to ditch all the gifting hassles and opt for this easy, quick, convenient, affordable and one of the most meaningful ways with Croma to make your loved ones smile this festive season?
Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of Croma by Times Internet’s Spotlight team.