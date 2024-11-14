Amitava’s journey in advertising began in 1982 with HTA (JWT), and over the years, he has worked with some of the industry’s most respected agencies, including Everest Advertising, Triton, Lintas, Pratibha, and ib&w. His 15-year tenure at Percept saw him rise to the role of CEO, where he played a key role in the agency’s growth, transforming it into a leading force in Indian advertising. In 2015, he became an entrepreneur and launched his own advertising and digital marketing agency BEE Advertising and thereafter established himself as a brand and marketing communications consultant working with a number of renowned companies and brands. Throughout his career, Amitava has made a significant impact across multiple sectors like 2-wheeler and automobile, real estate, durables and electronics, tourism, Govt of India and PSUs working with iconic brands like Escorts, Yamaha, LML Vespa, Bajaj Auto, Hero, Toyota, DLF, Mahagun, Paras Buildtech, DB Realty, Bharti, WAVE and many others, PMO, Information & Broadcasting Ministry, Bharat Nirman, Indian Oil, and a host of other central ministries, Rajasthan Tourism, Madhya Pradesh and Goa Tourism etc. With his vast experience and knowledge, he has been instrumental in shaping the market presence of these brands, helping them rise to the top of their categories.
Award-winning creativity and brand leadership
Throughout his career, Amitava has garnered numerous national and international awards for his creative and strategic leadership in advertising and brand development. He has helped create more than 50 power brands and has contributed to numerous No. 1 bestsellers, earning him recognition as one of the leading figures in India’s advertising and communications landscape.
Amitava’s leadership is defined by his ability to blend creative excellence with strategic insights, making him a go-to expert for companies looking to elevate their brand presence and build long-term value.
In his role at Evonix, Amitava’s focus will be on advancing the company’s global communications and brand strategy. His extensive experience in handling both Indian and multinational clients will be invaluable as Evonix continues to grow its presence across diverse markets. Amitava’s expertise in 360° brand and marketing communication and digital marketing will play a critical role in positioning Evonix as an industry leader and innovator.
“We are thrilled to have Amitava in the Evonix family,” said Niladri Roy, CEO at Evonix. “His exceptional experience and deep understanding of brand development, creative strategy, and global communications will be pivotal as we continue to expand our brand presence and drive innovation across industries.”
How Amitava found his place at the heart of Evonix
“The future of advertising along with digital marketing is exciting. With new innovations that are coming in, the added expectations from clients to build robust brands and create great communication and consumer experiences and deliver successful campaigns will be immense. This is where a young, passionate and talented digital marketing and technology solutions agency like Evonix caught my attention. With its expertise in digital marketing, data mining, state-of-the-art technology and focus on consumer-centric brand and marketing strategy-based solutions and creative excellence, I believe Evonix is well poised to be a catalyst for brand evolution. And I am glad to be a part of this exciting agency. I believe in its vision and the idea of being a catalyst for brand evolution, which is right up my alley and I look forward to taking Evonix to the next level.”
We are a leading digital marketing and technology solutions agency in Pune dedicated to driving brand evolution. By blending strategic insight, creative innovation, and cutting-edge technology, we help brands forge deeper connections with their audiences and achieve sustainable growth in the dynamic digital landscape. Rooted in the idea of constant evolution, Evonix acts as the catalyst that accelerates brands, services, and companies toward their next level of success. Through a deep understanding of customer needs, we re-define, re-engineer, and re-position brands, creating strategies that not only build but also sustain and amplify long-term brand growth.