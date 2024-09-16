5 Lakh Health Cover - Ayushman Bharat New Scheme for Senior Citizen above 70

The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) has recently expanded to provide comprehensive health insurance for senior citizens aged 70 and above. This initiative aims to extend health coverage to over 4.5 crore families, benefiting around six crore senior citizens across India. Senior citizens who meet the Ayushman card eligibility criteria can access up to Rs. 5 lakh in annual health insurance coverage, regardless of their socio-economic background or existing insurance status. This expansion of AB PM-JAY addresses the growing healthcare needs of elderly citizens and ensures that they receive the medical attention they deserve without financial strain
Under the newly expanded scheme, every senior citizen aged 70 or older is eligible for AB PM-JAY health insurance. This Ayushman card eligibility applies to all senior citizens, irrespective of their income or social status. Once enrolled, these senior citizens will receive a distinct Ayushman card, which will allow them to access healthcare services covered by the scheme. The cardholder will be entitled to free hospitalisation and treatment for various secondary and tertiary care procedures, ensuring that elderly individuals can receive essential medical care without worrying about out-of-pocket expenses.
The Rs. 5 lakh annual health insurance coverage is provided on a family basis, meaning that if multiple senior citizens within a family are eligible, each will benefit from the full Rs. 5 lakh coverage. This provision is crucial, as it ensures that the health needs of the elderly are prioritised and adequately funded, providing peace of mind for both the individuals and their families.
For families already covered under AB PM-JAY, senior citizens aged 70 and above will receive an additional top-up of up to Rs. 5 lakh per year, specifically for their healthcare needs. This top-up is separate from the coverage shared with younger family members. The separate allocation ensures that senior citizens can access the necessary treatments without depleting the family's overall insurance coverage.
This top-up is particularly beneficial as it recognises the increased healthcare demands of older individuals, who may require more frequent medical interventions. By offering a dedicated amount for senior citizens, the scheme helps families manage healthcare costs more effectively, ensuring that the elderly receive the care they need without compromising the healthcare access of other family members.
Senior citizens aged 70 and above who are already enrolled in other public health insurance schemes such as the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), or Ayushman Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) can choose whether to continue with their current coverage or switch to AB PM-JAY. This flexibility ensures that senior citizens have the freedom to select the scheme that best meets their healthcare needs.
This option is particularly important for those who may prefer the coverage provided by these schemes or who may have a long-standing association with specific healthcare providers. The government’s decision to allow senior citizens to either retain their current benefits or opt for AB PM-JAY provides a valuable choice that respects individual preferences while ensuring comprehensive coverage.
In addition to those with public insurance, senior citizens aged 70 and above who are covered by private health insurance policies are now eligible to receive benefits under AB PM-JAY. This inclusion is significant, as it expands the scheme’s reach to those who may have previously relied solely on private health insurance. Senior citizens who may not have had sufficient coverage under their private policies can now access the robust coverage provided by AB PM-JAY, ensuring that they are fully protected against high medical costs.
The ability to access AB PM-JAY benefits alongside private insurance provides senior citizens with a broader range of healthcare options and ensures that they are not left without adequate coverage in their later years. This move is expected to significantly reduce the financial burden on elderly individuals who might have otherwise faced limitations in their private policies.
Once enrolled, eligible senior citizens will be issued a distinct Ayushman card under AB PM-JAY, which they can use to access healthcare services covered by the scheme. Once met with the Ayushman card eligibility criteria, this card is a key tool in ensuring that senior citizens can access their health insurance benefits seamlessly and efficiently. The card provides an easy way for hospitals to verify the individual’s eligibility and process claims, reducing paperwork and streamlining access to healthcare.
The Rs. 5 lakh annual coverage applies to each senior citizen within a family, so if multiple individuals aged 70 or above are covered, each will receive the full amount of health insurance. This ensures that elderly individuals can seek the care they need without worrying about exhausting the family’s shared insurance limit.
The Ayushman Bharat health insurance for senior citizens covers a wide range of medical treatments, including secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation. This coverage includes major surgeries, cancer treatments, cardiovascular interventions, and other high-cost medical procedures. By providing comprehensive coverage, AB PM-JAY ensures that senior citizens can receive the care they need, regardless of the complexity or cost of the treatment.
The expansion of Ayushman Bharat health insurance for senior citizens aged 70 and above is a significant step toward ensuring that elderly individuals in India have access to the healthcare they need. By offering Rs. 5 lakh in annual health insurance coverage, the scheme addresses the growing medical costs associated with ageing and ensures that financial constraints do not prevent senior citizens from receiving essential care.
This scheme is not only a financial lifeline but also a critical component of the government’s broader mission to provide equitable healthcare to all. The flexibility to retain existing public or private insurance, along with the option to switch to AB PM-JAY, offers senior citizens a comprehensive range of choices to meet their healthcare needs. The distinct Ayushman card eligibility ensures seamless access to healthcare services, making it easier for senior citizens to benefit from the scheme’s coverage. Health insurance for senior citizens is now more accessible, comprehensive, and inclusive, securing the well-being of India's elderly population.