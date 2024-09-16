5 Lakh Health Cover - Ayushman Bharat New Scheme for Senior Citizen above 70

Under the newly expanded scheme, every senior citizen aged 70 or older is eligible for AB PM-JAY health insurance. This Ayushman card eligibility applies to all senior citizens, irrespective of their income or social status. Once enrolled, these senior citizens will receive a distinct Ayushman card, which will allow them to access healthcare services covered by the scheme. The cardholder will be entitled to free hospitalisation and treatment for various secondary and tertiary care procedures, ensuring that elderly individuals can receive essential medical care without worrying about out-of-pocket expenses.

The Rs. 5 lakh annual health insurance coverage is provided on a family basis, meaning that if multiple senior citizens within a family are eligible, each will benefit from the full Rs. 5 lakh coverage. This provision is crucial, as it ensures that the health needs of the elderly are prioritised and adequately funded, providing peace of mind for both the individuals and their families.