All about DPU AIDAT - Discover Your Design Potential

DPU AIDAT, an online proctored entrance test, tests the aptitude of a candidate in design thinking and creative problem-solving. It forms a necessary criterion in the admission process for undergraduate aspirants wishing to get into the various B.Des courses like B.Des in communication design, B.Des in product design, or Bachelor of Design in Animation offered by DPUSOD.
Online Proctored Exam
It consists of questions based on 100 MCQs, no negative marking
Focus -
DPU AIDAT comprises of questions based on General Awareness with basic design related questions. Plus there will be a studio profile test.
Duration -
The time given is of 90 minutes.
DPU AIDAT is more than a test; rather, it's an opportunity to express the unique potential of your design. The testing format allows DPUSOD to identify students in possession of foundational skills that would help them thrive in their rigorous programs in design.
Stand Out from the Crowd -
DPU AIDAT offers a standardized method through which DPUSOD can assess you for your appropriateness for their programs, thereby allowing you to market your talent with other aspiring designers (competitive advantage).
Exhibit Design Aptitude -
The test offers an ideal opportunity to express your creative thinking, visual communication skills, and problem-solving skills factors of a good design career.
Tailored Admission Process -
DPU AIDAT scores along with your performance and a portfolio submitted will form part of the overall assessment to select the right calibre of students who best fit in DPUSOD's academic curriculum.
Dreading the entrance exam? Don't worry! A clear-cut strategy for preparation will guide you toward facing DPU AIDAT with confidence. Here are a few tips to help you prepare -
Know what's on the exam -
Learn all about the specific areas and topics covered in DPU AIDAT. This will enable you to target your practice appropriately and narrow down the areas of need to be focused on more closely. Given the potential value of DPUSOD's website and sample papers for the past year (if they're available), the syllabus awareness will pay dividends.
Develop Observation Skills -
Learn to observe and interpret everything around you better. This might mean basics such as shapes, percepts, or color theory in design (observation skill).
Sharpen Your Creativity -
Engage in activities that help stimulate your creative thinking. Sketch, draw, or even try crafts, whatever would inspire you and develop your visual communication skills (creativity development).
Sample Tests -
Online practice tests or practice papers would help to get familiarized with the test format, time, and question types. Familiarisation will build confidence and reduce anxiety during the exam (practice tests).
Sharpen your Portfolio -
A well-crafted portfolio that exposes the design sensitivities of a student and showcases work done in the past can significantly enhance his or her application. Start working on a portfolio early, constantly refine it, and ensure it flows to exemplify his or her artistic growth and passion for design (portfolio development).
DPU AIDAT is just the first step on your path towards becoming a design professional. Get a peek into the exciting world awaiting you at DPUSOD, an extremely reputed design institution with an unblemished record in design education as well as a well-rounded curriculum taught by industry professionals of reputation.
Diverse Program Offerings -
Explore different B.Des. programs such as Fashion Design, Interior Design, Product Design, and communication Design. In this case, the target interest in design is wide (diverse programs).
Industry-Focused Learning -
DPUSOD tailors you to be industry-ready with a curriculum in practical applications and knowledge that leads to what design companies and employers want (industry readiness).
Creative Learning Environment -
Engage yourself in a rich learning environment where experimentation, collaboration, and intellectual pursuits are encouraged (creative learning atmosphere).
Let’s Wrap Up
Are you ready to take your first step towards your design dreams? Then take up the challenge and conquer DPU AIDAT! For rich information related to the exam and application process, refer to the DPUSOD website and the official DPU AIDAT website -