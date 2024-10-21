All about DPU AIDAT - Discover Your Design Potential

Preparation for DPU AIDAT - Your Strategy for Success



Dreading the entrance exam? Don't worry! A clear-cut strategy for preparation will guide you toward facing DPU AIDAT with confidence. Here are a few tips to help you prepare -

Know what's on the exam -

Learn all about the specific areas and topics covered in DPU AIDAT. This will enable you to target your practice appropriately and narrow down the areas of need to be focused on more closely. Given the potential value of DPUSOD's website and sample papers for the past year (if they're available), the syllabus awareness will pay dividends.



Develop Observation Skills -

Learn to observe and interpret everything around you better. This might mean basics such as shapes, percepts, or color theory in design (observation skill).



Sharpen Your Creativity -

Engage in activities that help stimulate your creative thinking. Sketch, draw, or even try crafts, whatever would inspire you and develop your visual communication skills (creativity development).



Sample Tests -

Online practice tests or practice papers would help to get familiarized with the test format, time, and question types. Familiarisation will build confidence and reduce anxiety during the exam (practice tests).



Sharpen your Portfolio -

A well-crafted portfolio that exposes the design sensitivities of a student and showcases work done in the past can significantly enhance his or her application. Start working on a portfolio early, constantly refine it, and ensure it flows to exemplify his or her artistic growth and passion for design (portfolio development).