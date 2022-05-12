Apollo Hospitals: Tech and talent to beat cancer

Awareness, early diagnosis best weapons against cancer
Among the largest healthcare providers in the nation, with 55 hospitals around the world treating 75,000 patients daily, Apollo Hospitals has the best in infrastructure and talent. The Bengaluru (India) facility of Apollo Hospitals on Bannerghatta Road, with its state-of-the-art equipment and immense talent pool, draws patients from around the world. This centre, apart from drawing medical tourism, is well-known and a referral for its excellence in treating cancer, among other specialties.
The facility is equipped with high precision diagnostics that aid in quicker and more accurate diagnosis and offers surgical procedures that are comparable with the best in the world. The centre is accredited by the Joint Commission International and NABL. Located in the heart of Bengaluru, it figures prominently on the healthcare map of India.
Given the alarming increase in all forms of cancer, this centre is playing a lead role in bringing quality care and creating awareness.
“You need to look at cancer as an evolutionary process in one’s life. Longevity of life itself is a risk factor”, says Dr Narasimhaiah Srinivasaiah, Senior Consultant - Colorectal Surgery, Apollo Hospital. In this chat, he outlines the risk factors, treatment available and the importance of awareness, especially as it leads to the person going in for screening, and detection, earlier. The earlier one begins treatment the better will be the outcome.
Awareness and early diagnosis are the best weapons against cancer.