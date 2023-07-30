Arrow’s new ‘Deserves an Arrow’ campaign with style icon Hrithik Roshan

The renowned menswear brand Arrow’s latest campaign focuses on adding elegance and sophistication to every celebration and milestone
Arrow, the illustrious menswear brand from Arvind Fashions Ltd, has just unveiled a stunning new campaign featuring Bollywood superstar and icon Hrithik Roshan. The new ‘Every Special Moment Deserves an Arrow’ campaign encourages men to celebrate every occasion and milestone, whether personal or professional, in style with Arrow’s premium menswear range.
The brand’s statement has always been ‘help customers feel on top of the world with Arrow’. The latest campaign builds on this inspiring statement and emphasizes the fact that every special occasion from an office convention to your child’s convocation, deserves an Arrow.
The campaign consists of a video that talks about special moments that anyone donning Arrow can relate to like proposing to your significant other or going to your college reunion. The ad campaign showcases Hrithik stepping behind the camera to direct his first-ever ad film. The ‘Every Special Moment Deserves an Arrow’ campaign marks the launch of a brand-new collection of versatile wardrobe staples that are elegant, fashionable, and perfect for any celebratory occasion. It comprises a range of elevated formals like wrinkle-resistant autopress formal shirts, autoflex trousers with a flexible waistband, knit blazers, checked shirts, sporty business casuals, ceremonial wear, and modern workwear in terms of the New York collection.
Hrithik’s style statement
For this campaign, Hrithik is seen sporting many trendy outfits.
The ‘blue shirt look’ consists of a blue autopress shirt with black autoflex trousers. This combo can be paired with a blazer for an elevated ensemble.
The ‘pink suit look’ consists of a pink woven ceremonial suit paired with a white shirt. The suit includes a reversible jacquard waistcoat.
The ‘checked shirt look’ is a more casual, yet sleek look, consisting of a green checked shirt and chinos, paired with sneakers.
The ‘beige suit look’ is a sporty, smart look consisting of a beige suit paired with a white shirt with signature black, white beige stripe.
Shaping menswear since 1851
A well-known American professional wear brand, Arrow has been instrumental in shaping menswear since 1851. It was launched in India in 1993 as one of the first premium international brands in the country. Arrow currently has over 200 exclusive stores and is available in over 2,000 multi-brand outlets in 109 cities across India.
Arrow has always been a preferred brand for Indian professionals due to its rich heritage value, impeccable style, and strong sense of innovation. The brand’s main goal is to cater to the ever-changing sartorial needs of India’s working men and to introduce exciting innovations for the modern Indian professional wardrobe.