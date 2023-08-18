Are you ready to jump on the foot pic bandwagon? If you have access to the Internet or social media, chances are, you’ve heard of people selling feet pics for money. This trend has been around for a while but gained traction and popularity in recent years as more people discovered how convenient and lucrative this online career path could be.
Whether you like the way feet look and smell, love buying shoes, or simply want to make some extra cash, selling feet pics might be the perfect side hustle for you. But before you start snapping photos and posting them on your social media feeds, keep reading.
There are plenty of websites and foot pic platforms designed specifically for this type of endeavor. Not only do they facilitate safe and seamless transactions, but they take the guesswork out of marketing and promoting your foot content. So, hang on to your socks and keep reading to uncover the best websites and apps to sell feet pics and turn a profit.
Although determining the best websites and apps to sell feet pics is ultimately a personal decision, based on research, reviews, and customer experiences, it’s safe to say that FunwithFeet.com ranks at the top of the list. The website’s user-friendly interface, professional design, security, and internal marketing features all make this one of the best and easiest-to-use foot pic marketplaces currently available.
Launched in early 2021, FunwithFeet has quickly grown in popularity among both buyers and sellers. The website’s search feature and organized categories and collections make it simple for buyers to find exactly what they’re looking for, quickly and efficiently. Sellers of all experience levels can quickly register, create a profile, and start uploading pictures and videos to their personal sales page. Sellers can also provide different services like custom orders, chat services, and live streams.
All sellers have the right to set their own prices, negotiate deals directly with buyers, and keep 100% of their earnings. This is a huge bonus and different from other foot pic websites and apps like FeetFinder which keep a 20% commission on all sales, tips, and other earnings.
Sellers on FunwithFeet must be 18 years of age or older but can live both inside and outside the US. During the registration process, you must enter your legal name, date of birth, gender, country of origin, and ethnicity, and link a bank account to receive your payouts. All sellers are also required to pay a subscription fee to use the site. This is a common practice of all the best websites and apps to sell feet pics and varies from one platform to the next. FunwithFeet’s rates are fairly low and reasonable – three months of access for $24.99 or six months for $44.99. These fees are used to maintain the platform, pay for advertising, and provide a safe and secure experience for all users.
Other notable features of this foot pic marketplace include:
● A section on the homepage that promotes Recently Joined Members
● A list of the most popular categories on the homepage
● Expert advice listed on the homepage
● Other FAQs on the homepage for both buyers and sellers
● An informative blog filled with relevant articles and stories
● FunwithFeet is free to use for buyers
● A healthy balance of buyers and sellers
● Fast and responsive customer service
● Permits both male and female sellers
FunwithFeet.com is an all-inclusive platform for both beginners and more experienced sellers looking to branch out, increase their sales, or explore new opportunities.
When discussing the best websites and apps to sell feet pics, it’s often about finding a platform that provides sellers with all the resources, tools, and marketing they need to succeed. This isn’t to say that you don’t need to perform plenty of your own self-promotion, but the marketplace you use should also offer support and encouragement.
One such website to sell feet pics is Feetify. Known for giving cash rewards to the most active and engaged members (even if they never land a single sale), this is one reason people flock to this platform to buy and sell foot content. Unfortunately, unless you upgrade to a premium membership, you can’t access or enjoy any of the website’s perks and you won’t be eligible for the daily and monthly cash rewards. These rewards range from $4 to $100 or more, with Feetify giving away between $1,000 and $10,000 per month in rewards and prizes. While this is ultimately an investment in their sellers and models, this also works in Feetify’s favor by attracting more buyers and improving their reputation as a reputable foot pic marketplace.
Although buyers and sellers can access this site for free, to start, you won’t get very far. Upgrading to a premium membership costs $49 USD for 12 months and must be paid in Crypto or another form of virtual currency. You can also use Coinbase or CashApp to complete the transaction. Features for premium members include chatting with other members and unlimited uploads. Members that play by the rules and remain active and engaged may be granted an additional 12 months of access to the platform for free. Another bonus, similar to FunwithFeet, is that sellers keep 100% of their sales.
Feetify promotes and supports its sellers in other ways like placing certain profiles under the “Featured Sellers” on the homepage. These same ads are posted on other websites associated with Feetify, doubling or even tripling a seller’s exposure and earning potential. Feetfiy’s most active and engaged sellers are listed under the “Active Members'' section of the website and are some of the first profiles that buyers see. Curious buyers can also check out the “Member Sample Photos'' and “Sellers Paid” pages too. These sections are filled with the model’s success stories, advice, and teaser pictures.
Are you looking to take your foot content business beyond just feet pics? Feet Lovers Only is one of the best websites and apps to sell foot pics, but it also lets you list and sell foot-related items. This includes everything from socks and shoes to hosiery and stockings. Some foot fetishists and buyers want a tangible item to complement their foot pic purchase or enhance the overall experience. Feet Lovers Only lets you accommodate this need, set your own prices, and maximize your profit.
Sellers on Feet Lovers Only will need to make plenty of money since the monthly subscription fees are pretty steep. Similar to other websites and apps on this list, the free account only gives you limited access. If you want to utilize the platform’s advanced features and filters, add specific details to your profile, and gain access to a broader audience, it’ll cost you $15.99 per month or $69.99 for six months. The six-month option does offer slight savings, but overall, it’s still a pretty hefty price tag compared to other foot pic websites.
Feet Lovers Only also has a unique search and filtering system that makes it easier for buyers to find what they’re looking for while sellers can more efficiently reach their target audience. Top-ranking sellers for the week and month are listed on the homepage, letting buyers know these are some of the most active sellers. If buyers want to take their chances at finding random photos or aren’t sure what they’re looking for, the “Lucky Dip” feature will generate a list of random seller profiles to kickstart the search process.
Make your profile more engaging and attractive by answering the Q&A section, conducting interviews, and participating in interactive polls. These small details can make all the difference when trying to attract and build a loyal clientele. Speaking of clientele, there’s minimal protection on Feet Lovers Only against scammers, hackers, or illegitimate buyers. While this foot pic website does have a chat service, it’s not monitored which means you have to use your judgment and instincts when negotiating and talking to potential customers.
Sellers and buyers are also required to choose their own payment method, which means you and your clients will need to agree on which system to use plus the terms and conditions of the deal. This could result in discrepancies, lost revenue, and even security breaches.
It’s not just foot pics people are after. Plenty of buyers are interested in buying foot videos as well. Whether it’s for personal or professional use, if you can produce high-quality foot videos that are in demand, you can make a decent income on Dollar Feet. This website works differently than the others on this list for several reasons.
For starters, it only accepts videos, not photos. Secondly, there’s zero communication directly between the seller and the customer. Instead, Dollar Feet plays the “middle man” by purchasing the foot content and videos for a flat fee of $10. These videos are then distributed by Dollar Feet to other paying customers. This eliminates the seller’s need to promote their content, engage with buyers, chat, or negotiate pricing. All of this is done for you by those running the site.
The downside to this website is that it’s highly selective and very difficult to remain anonymous. Dollar Feet has a rigorous application process that involves detailed questions about your appearance, life, and background. All models are required to upload photos of their faces and body and are encouraged to include their faces in their videos as well. If you prefer to sell your foot content anonymously, this isn’t the site for you.
Not all applications or videos are accepted, either. So, if you spend several hours creating, editing, and producing a video that isn’t chosen, you won’t be paid for your work. It’s important to consider applying to Dollar Feet as an investment, though, since if you are selected, it could turn into long-term work.
FeetFinder may be one of the largest and most well-known foot pic websites out there, but does bigger always mean better? Not necessarily, but it’s still worth mentioning. Launched in 2019, FeetFinder was designed as a safe and secure platform for people to buy and sell feet pics. Sellers undergo an extensive verification process that includes uploading a government-issued photo ID and a selfie. These images are used to verify the seller’s identity and age. Buyers are also required to add a payment method to their profile that guarantees payment for the seller and prevents spammers from gaining access to the site.
There are two major flaws associated with FeetFinder – they charge high commission fees and the website design is overwhelming and outdated. If you can navigate these two hurdles, though, there’s money to be made. FeetFinder isn’t the only website or app for selling feet pics that keeps a commission but it does have one of the highest. The 20% fee also applies to every sale you make and any tips you receive. As long as you price your foot content properly and calculate your overhead fees, you should be able to overcome these hefty fees and still turn a profit.
Don’t forget to also account for FeetFinder’s membership fees. In addition to paying a commission on every sale, you’re also required to pay a monthly fee to access the site’s main features like chatting and unlimited listings. You can choose between a basic subscription with limited accessibility for $4.99 per month or a premium membership for $14.99 that unlocks all of the website’s features, tools, and resources. Paying for an annual subscription will save you money, but locks you into the site for 12 months without knowing if it’s worth your time and effort.
In terms of the website layout and design, some users note the childlike colors (pink, purple, and white), and the overwhelming number of menu items, tabs, and categories. To put it in perspective, most foot pic platforms have a couple of dozen popular categories to choose from like high heels, dirty feet, foot worship, and dancer feet. FeetFinder, on the other hand (or should we say, foot?) has over 100 categories from the traditional to the taboo and everything in between. Some of the strangest categories include “9 toes”, “bubble butt”, “missing toenail”, and “rubber”. At first glance, it’s difficult to know what these categories even mean and some seller content overlaps from one to the next, making it tricky and frustrating for buyers to find what they’re looking for.
Are you a creative mind or artist looking for an outlet for their beautiful feet pics? Foap may be the best app for that. Designed as a photo-sharing app, this platform is home to millions of users and images from around the world. Not only can you post and sell feet pics here, but any photographic masterpieces you create. This can be both a blessing and a curse since it offers a vast marketplace for gorgeous photos but makes it difficult to target the foot fetish community.
Because Foap isn’t a dedicated foot pic marketplace, you may be hard-pressed to drum up interest and serious buyers for your foot content. On the flip side, posting on Foap gives your content exposure around the world to millions of users from all walks of life (pun intended). If you’re willing to do the leg work (another pun!), you can make a name for yourself as an authority in the foot pic industry and significantly increase your customer base.
Before getting started on Foap, consider the fact that the platform keeps 50% of all your sales. This is a pretty significant chunk of your income and the highest commission of any website or app on this list. So how does Foap justify keeping half of your income? Through targeted advertising, popularity, and sheer global reach, Foap gets away with charging more because you get more (in terms of international exposure).
You’ll need a valid email address or Facebook account to register. Once your account is active, you can start posting content, connecting with other creative minds, gaining inspiration, and, hopefully, gaining sales. Remember, marketing is a major factor in whether or not you make it or break it selling feet pics on Foap so get ready to be your own biggest advocate.
Another of the best websites and apps to sell feet pics is known more for homemade items, crafts, and jewelry than feet pics. But that doesn’t mean it’s not a viable outlet to explore. Etsy is both a mobile app and website that acts as an e-commerce platform for creative artists producing a wide variety of items and artwork from clothing and furniture to decorations, wall paintings, and yes, feet pics!
If you search “foot pictures”, you’ll see over 2,800 results. The phrase “feet pics” generates over 1,300 products and services. Just keep in mind, because Etsy isn’t a foot pic platform, you’ll get a mixed bag of results using these keywords including everything from sculptures and clothing to shoes and still photos. It may take some digging to find the exact content you’re looking for, but keeping an open mind and honing your research skills will help.
When selling feet pics on Etsy, these keywords and tags play an important role in getting eyes on your work. Be sure to add relevant tags and keywords to all of your posts. This is the only way potential buyers will find you. Etsy gives you the right to price your foot pics as high or as low as you want, but keep your prices reasonable and affordable, while also keeping in mind that Etsy charges $0.20 for every item you list and also keeps a 5% commission on the sale.
Etsy also has pretty specific requirements for the size and type of images you upload. You can either sell prints on demand or digital printables. Prints on demand are like traditional foot pics online that the buyer downloads after they make a purchase. Digital printables are actual photos that you print and ship to customers that prefer tangible items. It’s in your best interest to offer both types of foot content since there are a wide variety of buyers out there looking for both digital and printed feet pics.
Whisper is the Internet’s best-kept secret for buying and selling foot content. It’s also a gossipmonger's dream. Designed like a social media app, Whisper lets users post random facts, tidbits, announcements, and secrets (or whispers), on a customized background or photo. Everything on Whisper is done anonymously, so if concealing your identity is important to you, then Whisper may be the perfect outlet for your foot pic business.
Originally available on both iOS and Android, the Apple store removed the Whisper app in 2022, so only Android users can access this platform. But don’t let this deter you. As of this writing, Whisper has over 200 million users. Getting started on the app is easy. All you need to do is register, create a profile, enter details like your location, create a pin, decide if you want to access or post NSFW content, turn on notifications, and follow Whisper on your other social media accounts. Now, you can start posting foot pics with text to attract the attention and admiration of other users. Connect and chat over shared interests before mentioning your foot pic business and pitching a sale.
If you like the idea of Dollar Feet where you don’t interact with clients directly but, instead, sell your content to the platform and collect your pay, you may also be interested in selling feet pics on stock photo websites. Some of the best websites and apps to sell feet pics that double as stock photo sites include Shutterstock, DepositPhotos, Dreamstime, and iStock. Each pays differently but works similarly.
You apply to the website and if approved, you can post your foot pics for sale. Once someone downloads your image, you get a cut of the money. This varies depending on the stock website, ranging from $0.2 per image per month to $0.25 per image per month for established sellers and professionals. Other royalty-free images can sell for as much as $100 while extended licenses may earn you up to $500! It’s a good idea to consider stock photo websites among some of the best websites and apps to sell feet pics, especially if you produce professional and beautiful images that are universally appealing.
For sellers that want complete control over their foot pic sales, pricing, marketing, and more, you can launch your own website. Even if you have no digital website experience, programs like WordPress and Shopify make it easy, convenient, and lucrative to host and launch your own platform. Here, you can design the page however you want, place your photos and videos in various categories that YOU create, price your content as high or low as you like (or run a subscription-based site), and make all the final decisions.
But in the words of Spiderman, “With great power comes great responsibility”. When you run your own website, you’re the boss. This can be a blessing and a curse. If there’s an issue with the website, it’s your responsibility to fix it and fix it fast before you lose valuable visitors and sales. It’s also your job to vet and verify all buyers, choose a secure payment method, and handle any disputes or discrepancies that may arise with dissatisfied customers. If you’re new to the foot pic business, it may be best to start by posting and selling on well-established platforms before branching out on your own. But once you do, be sure to add the link to your website to all of your social media feeds for added exposure and traffic.
These are by no means the ONLY places you can sell and market your feet pics and videos, but they’re a good place to start. Foot pic marketplaces like FunwithFeet and Feetify specialize in this type of content, whereas Foap and Etsy focus more on artistic expression. If you want to make the most of your foot pic business, don’t sell yourself short Explore a few of these platforms at once until you find which one brings you the most revenue, popularity, and satisfaction.