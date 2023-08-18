Best Websites and Apps to Sell Feet Pics

FeetFinder may be one of the largest and most well-known foot pic websites out there, but does bigger always mean better? Not necessarily, but it’s still worth mentioning. Launched in 2019, FeetFinder was designed as a safe and secure platform for people to buy and sell feet pics. Sellers undergo an extensive verification process that includes uploading a government-issued photo ID and a selfie. These images are used to verify the seller’s identity and age. Buyers are also required to add a payment method to their profile that guarantees payment for the seller and prevents spammers from gaining access to the site.

There are two major flaws associated with FeetFinder – they charge high commission fees and the website design is overwhelming and outdated. If you can navigate these two hurdles, though, there’s money to be made. FeetFinder isn’t the only website or app for selling feet pics that keeps a commission but it does have one of the highest. The 20% fee also applies to every sale you make and any tips you receive. As long as you price your foot content properly and calculate your overhead fees, you should be able to overcome these hefty fees and still turn a profit.

Don’t forget to also account for FeetFinder’s membership fees. In addition to paying a commission on every sale, you’re also required to pay a monthly fee to access the site’s main features like chatting and unlimited listings. You can choose between a basic subscription with limited accessibility for $4.99 per month or a premium membership for $14.99 that unlocks all of the website’s features, tools, and resources. Paying for an annual subscription will save you money, but locks you into the site for 12 months without knowing if it’s worth your time and effort.

In terms of the website layout and design, some users note the childlike colors (pink, purple, and white), and the overwhelming number of menu items, tabs, and categories. To put it in perspective, most foot pic platforms have a couple of dozen popular categories to choose from like high heels, dirty feet, foot worship, and dancer feet. FeetFinder, on the other hand (or should we say, foot?) has over 100 categories from the traditional to the taboo and everything in between. Some of the strangest categories include “9 toes”, “bubble butt”, “missing toenail”, and “rubber”. At first glance, it’s difficult to know what these categories even mean and some seller content overlaps from one to the next, making it tricky and frustrating for buyers to find what they’re looking for.