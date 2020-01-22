Chemical-Free, Fresh & No Fishy Business: Your complete guide to FreshToHome

The advent of technology and advancements in science has been a boon for the food industry. It has resulted in longer-lasting food products, easier cultivation, farming and increased profits. Each coin, however, has two sides; and that is true in this case as well, as harmful chemicals have found their way in our food through multiple ways. Be it pesticides in farming, chemicals that make meat last longer or waxed fruits so they look fresh.
The meat industry has taken one of the biggest hits in this regard. Nearly all meats are laced with chemicals to increase shelf life and aesthetic appeal. But, what if you were able to source fish or any other meat that is certified organic, fresh, chemical free and ensures your, and your family's health? Now imagine getting the organic meat delivered to your home. Sounds like a dream, right?
Food e-commerce platform FreshToHome is doing precisely that! They’re bringing you food directly from the source, bringing in transparency, and prioritizing your health without compromising on taste. All your meat needs can be met at just one place – at the comfort of your home! After all, there’s no substitute to health and comfort!
The issues with the meat industry
To understand their core offerings and why they are the ultimate destination for you, let’s take a look at the issues surrounding meat:
- Adulteration in Food: A lot of times, the source of over the counter meat and adulteration in it isn’t clear. Adulteration and lack of transparency on where the meat is sourced from could harm your health!
- Age/Stale Products: There’s no transparency on when the fish was caught and when you’re consuming it. Freezing food and adding chemicals easily hide the indicators that you’re buying or consuming something stale.
- Middlemen: There is a distance between the sea and your house and that’s what the middlemen take advantage of. This results in rising cost and increased time for the fish to reach your home, which could result in you buying/consuming stale fish.
- Delivery: Going out of the comfort of your home to buy meat in different weather conditions is an issue that can be avoided in this day and age.
- Multiple Sources: One of the biggest pain points of a homemaker is going to different vendors for different types of meat. A chicken would be bought at one shop while you’d have to go to another for Hilsa, and repeat for mutton or other meat types.
Why FreshToHome?
All of these issues are slayed with a single stroke through FreshToHome. The first result of a quick Google search of the phrase ‘Organic Meat’ leads to FreshToHome with the tagline - ‘100% Fresh, 0% Chemicals Fish, Seafood & Meat Home Delivered’. It’s your one-stop shop to buy fish & meat.
- Organic Food: They guarantee organic food, exemplified by their willingness to share certification of authenticity for each of their products – be it Sardines, Pomfret, a juicy steak, mutton, or even pickled prawns! The products are certified to be free of antibiotic-residue or any harmful chemicals. Health – assured!
- Direct to Home: Removing middlemen not only results in food becoming more affordable and the process being transparent, but also results in fresher products. Let’s say a fisherman makes a catch, which he then sells to middlemen. The middlemen store fish in order to sell it to the highest bidder and by the time it comes to you, it would be closer to expiration than catch.
- Turnaround Time & Freshness: FreshToHome ensures fish reaches your kitchen within 20 to 35 hours of the catch reaching harbor. Hence, there is no need for any ammonia, chlorine, or formalin treatment and you’re guaranteed fresh catch!
- Options Galore: FreshToHome provides a host of meat solutions, ranging from seafood to mutton to steaks/fillets. You can sit at home and order multiple cuts of meat along with a pomfret or pair sardines with marinated prawns. You avoid going to multiple shops and get your food sitting at home, spending your time doing something productive or just have a lazy day!
Basically, what FreshToHome provides you is a one-stop reliable destination for organic meat needs at your convenience and comfort. There is no substitute for health, but there is for chemical-laden and stale food!
So, what are you waiting for!? Prioritise health now! Go, download the FreshToHome app or visit the website and solve those hunger pangs with the click of a button!