Croma’s 5 in 1 convertible 1.4 ton 3-star inverter split AC comes with nano shield coating and four-way auto swing

This AC comes with unique features for an enhanced ambient air quality making for comfortable living and working spaces
The summer is raging and with the climatic changes we are going through, the hot days are here to stay. In fact, the temperatures are rising around the country and the sweltering heat of summer looks set to linger on a bit longer. A cool home or office space requires air conditioning and more people are using Croma’s split air conditioners both in their homes and workspaces for comfort and shelter from the harsh summer heat.
A cool environment is critical for productivity in the workspace and a relaxing and comfortable home interior. It is therefore advisable to go in for an air conditioner that gives you the comfort you need along with specifications and performance standards that are on par with the state-of-the-art technology available today.
What makes Croma’s 5 in 1 AC so effective?
The latest air conditioner much in demand in the market is Croma’s 5 in 1 convertible 1.4 ton split air conditioner.
A key feature of the Croma 5 in 1 convertible 1.4 ton inverter split air conditioner is its 3-star rating that makes it extremely power-efficient while offering quick cooling. It means for a room of up to 170 sqft, the power consumption is only 1,540 watts. This air conditioner comes with a 100 per cent copper condenser and evaporator coils along with blue coated fins that enhances performance and gives it a longer life with effective cooling for more years.
To add to customer comfort and assurance, the product comes with a one-year comprehensive warranty and 10-year compressor warranty. It also comes with extra protection with the option of an extended warranty. It is possible for you to extend protection for the product beyond the manufacturer warranty with coverage against all manufacturing defects. The extended warranty is available for up to three years. If not reparable in the warranty period, the air conditioner will be replaced - ‘if we can’t repair it, we’ll get you a new one’ is the simple assurance the company gives its customers. The service standards and quality of tech support makes this product the ideal one to go in for.
What makes Croma 5 in 1 convertible 1.4 ton AC a good buy?
A good air conditioner needs to deliver high efficiency and consume less power. It should serve well through many years and come with assured after-sales service.
This product has a inverter rotary compressor that works with high efficiency and produces a strong, consistent air flow with low power consumption. The 1.4 ton capacity gives quick cooling. This air conditioner offers R32 refrigerant which creates absolutely no ozone depletion and offers better cooling in high ambient temperatures at the same time.
The fully copper condenser and evaporator coils in this product improve the air conditioning performance and durability. The air conditioner supports better heat exchange and improves cooling. It has an anti-corrosive blue-fins and nano-shield coating over its coils that also enhance its efficiency while giving it a longer life.
The Croma 5 in 1 convertible 1.4 ton inverter split air conditioner is designed with modern and more convenient technology to ensure additional comfort every day. It comes with a dust filter that captures dust and circulates only pure air inside the room. It delivers the required cooling effectively even when the outside temperature rises up to 52°C. It is equipped with the turbo cooling function that helps cool the room quickly and effectively. It comes with sleep modes that can be adjusted to suit your needs so you can get a sound sleep.
These modern designs and optimum performance make it the right air conditioner to buy.
Attractive price tag
The Croma 5 in 1 convertible 1.4 ton inverter split air conditioner comes at an attractive price of just Rs 32,490 (INR). This is inclusive of all taxes. It is also available on an EMI option of Rs 1,529. The features and performance that it offers makes the price well worth it.
The product is available online (https://www.croma.com/croma-5-in-1-convertible-1-4-ton-3-star-inverter-split-ac-with-self-diagnosis-copper-condenser-crla017ind255953-/p/264175) as well as in stores.