Key Criteria for Selecting an Interior Design Institute:

What makes an interior institute stand out? Here are some of the critical aspects to look for:

●Globally Recognized Programs: You must choose institutes that offer degrees or diplomas that are respected worldwide.

●Practical Learning: Look for schools that provide live projects, internships, and real-world experience.

●Modern Curriculum: You need to ensure the program teaches both design basics and the latest tech tools like CAD and 3D modeling.

●Strong Placement Records: You need to look for institutes with placement programs and industry connections that can provide a smoother transition from student life to professional design.