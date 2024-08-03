Dubai, your ideal wedding destination!

This ultra-luxury hotel is known for its impeccable service and the unforgettable experience it offers its guests. Designed by Giorgio Armani, it is a landmark destination that will make your wedding a lavish extravaganza. Well-appointed suites, restaurants that offer the choicest cuisine and what-have-you that makes an iconic property, Armani Hotel is a great choice for a destination wedding.
Call: +971 4-888 3888
This beachfront hotel is a scenic destination. The gentle waves washing onto the sand with blue waters and the rich skyline of Dubai blend to create a breath-taking property for a lavish wedding. The world-class service and customised packages tailored to suit your big day, cuisines to suit every taste and facilities to curate a memorable wedding make it an ideal choice for your big day
Call: +971 4-777 2222
The golden sand dunes of the desert blend seamlessly into the theme of this unique property nestled amidst the lush palm groves. The suites, decorated with exquisite Arabian handcrafted furnishings, offer an extravagant view that frames the big day picture-perfectly. The wide spread of delectable dishes and scenic locations, this property creates a fairytale wedding. The rides into the desert are a great activity for guests.
Call: +971 4-8329900
This cultural centre brings performing arts and music to life. It offers performing arts experiences from around the world. The centre is a masterpiece in contemporary design and a tribute to Dubai’s maritime history. Its awe-inspiring architecture, rooftop garden and luxurious theatre add to the experience of the art on display. Wedding celebrations at the Dubai Opera will be a lasting memory.
Call: +971 4-440 8888
If a destination wedding that’s high on adventure is on your mind, this is just the place. An extravagant spread of amenities and outdoors, this hotel promises an exhilarating stay for memories of a lifetime. Hot air balloon rides and night safaris in the desert to city tours, this hotel creates a lasting impression on you. The ambience and activities add to the memories of your big day.
Call: +971 4-4598300
This resort overlooking the desert dunes is the ideal wedding destination if you want to experience the Dubai outdoors. The hotel, with its extravagant tours offers plenty for guests who want to experience world class luxury. From international cuisines and choicest of amenities to soak into, this hotel offers both adventure and luxury for a memorable wedding.
Call: +971 4-809 6100
Designed along the lines of a 16th-Century Italian palace, this hotel offers the experience of regal splendour. The masterpiece in architecture creates a typical Versace lifestyle. Its cuisines, curated to meet every demand by its master chefs, amenities designed for memorable stays and expansive spaces are just right for a dream wedding. It’s opulent decor is just right for a royal event.
Call: +971 4-556 8888
These exquisite locations in Dubai have all the makings of grandeur and luxury to frame the memorable moments of your big day. Their conveniences and state-of-the-art facilities make it easy for you to play the gracious host to perfection.
These iconic properties in Dubai are the perfect canvas for your big day. An intimate wedding, or a big fat celebratory event, Dubai offers something for everyone.