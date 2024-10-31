KSDL plans to introduce several innovative products that cater to diverse consumer preferences.

Mysore Sandal Aqua: This is a mineral packaged drinking water brand, marking KSDL’s entry into the bottled water market.

Wave Turmeric Soap: Crafted from high-quality vegetable oils and natural turmeric, this soap is designed for its skin-beneficial properties.

Wave Lime Soap: This variant combines deodorant properties with a refreshing lime fragrance, appealing to consumers looking for an energetic experience.

Wave Deo Soap: Infused with a rich spicy and minty fragrance, this soap targets consumers seeking a long-lasting scent.

Mysore Sandal Shower Gel: Aimed at the youth, this gel offers a modern bathing experience.

Mysore Sandal Gold Shower Gel: A premium variant that emphasizes luxury.

Mysore Sandal Millennium Shower Gel: Another premium option that aligns with KSDL’s heritage of quality.

Transparent Bathing Bar: This glycerin-based soap will require new technology for production, indicating KSDL’s commitment to innovation.

Mysore Sandal Perfume: A premium product stands out due to its unique, rich aroma making it ideal for both men and women.

Scented Candles: Expanding into home fragrance products, KSDL aims to attract consumers interested in aromatherapy and ambiance enhancement.