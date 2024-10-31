Appaji C S Nadagouda, Chairman, Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd
KSDL plant at Mysuru
Mysore Sandal Soap - Pride of Karnataka
New products
KSDL soaps are a hallmark of purity and goodness
KSDL plans to introduce several innovative products that cater to diverse consumer preferences.
Mysore Sandal Aqua: This is a mineral packaged drinking water brand, marking KSDL’s entry into the bottled water market.
Wave Turmeric Soap: Crafted from high-quality vegetable oils and natural turmeric, this soap is designed for its skin-beneficial properties.
Wave Lime Soap: This variant combines deodorant properties with a refreshing lime fragrance, appealing to consumers looking for an energetic experience.
Wave Deo Soap: Infused with a rich spicy and minty fragrance, this soap targets consumers seeking a long-lasting scent.
Mysore Sandal Shower Gel: Aimed at the youth, this gel offers a modern bathing experience.
Mysore Sandal Gold Shower Gel: A premium variant that emphasizes luxury.
Mysore Sandal Millennium Shower Gel: Another premium option that aligns with KSDL’s heritage of quality.
Transparent Bathing Bar: This glycerin-based soap will require new technology for production, indicating KSDL’s commitment to innovation.
Mysore Sandal Perfume: A premium product stands out due to its unique, rich aroma making it ideal for both men and women.
Scented Candles: Expanding into home fragrance products, KSDL aims to attract consumers interested in aromatherapy and ambiance enhancement.
Meeting consumer expectations
Each of these products is designed with specific consumer needs in mind.
Quality ingredients: All soaps use pure and natural sandalwood oil and other natural ingredients, ensuring that KSDL maintains its reputation for quality.
Youth appeal: The shower gels and new fragrances are particularly targeted at younger consumers who prefer modern, trendy products.
Luxury experience: The introduction of super premium products aims at attracting premium consumers looking for exclusive personal care items.
State-of-the-art manufacturing plant
Market expansion plans
To support these new launches, KSDL has outlined several strategic initiatives.
Increased production capacity: Plans are underway to set up new manufacturing/upgrade plants, equipped with advanced machinery to meet growing demand.
Enhanced distribution channels: KSDL intends to open more retail outlets across Karnataka and expand its distribution network in north India.
Aggressive marketing campaigns: The company is focusing on building brand awareness in untapped markets through targeted advertising and promotions.
With these initiatives, KSDL not only aims to solidify its position as a leader in the personal care industry but also aspires to elevate Mysore Sandal Soap into a globally recognised brand.