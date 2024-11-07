LoudMe is an AI music maker that lets you convert text into royalty-free songs. It's so easy to work with, and it produces very impressive results that sound like they've been composed with care and pieced together by real music producers. Furthermore, since all the music generated in advanced plans is royalty-free, it is ideal for use in your own videos, advertisements, branding and more.

Another amazing aspect of LoudMe is this tool’s sound effect generator, with different levels of prompt adherence to choose from. Moreover, you can browse through its extensive collection of free-to-download, royalty-free sound effects anytime to inspire your music composition.

Pros:

● Produces royalty-free songs for your commercial use

● Beginner-friendly user interface and easy user process

● Can make AI music in any genre or style

● One-click to create original music

Cons:

● The free plan can be limited

Beatoven.ai - Best AI Music Generator for Content Creators

Beatoven.ai is a highly-rated AI music generator for people like content creators who might need royalty-free music to use in the background of their streams, YouTube videos, or social media content. It lets you both create and customize AI-generated tracks to suit your specific needs, and it can understand detailed prompts to make the exact type of track you desire.

More than 1.5 million tracks have already been made with Beatoven.ai. When you use it to make a song, you can change the emotion, adjust the genre, and even edit the specific instruments, all with a few easy clicks.

Pros:

● Supports downloads in MP3 and WAV formats

● You get a full license with every track you make

● An easy-to-use tool for busy content creators

● Unlimited creations, even with the free plan

Cons:

● Doesn't allow Spotify or similar platform uploads

● Free version doesn't let you download

AIMUSIC - Best AI Music Generator for Variety of Genres

AIMUSIC is one of the best AI music generators at understanding the unique elements of different musical genres. It knows what makes blues, folk, country, rock, rap, and other genres so unique and distinct, and it uses that expertise to create songs that feel authentic and engaging, every time.

This music making app also has a really generous free plan, letting you make up to 10 songs a day without having to spend any money, which is more than most of the other AI music generators out there.

Pros:

● Generous free plan

● Great value for money on the paid plans

● Offers a strong level of customization

● Produces distinct tracks for each musical genre

Cons:

● Quite slow processing times

Soundful - Best AI Music Generator for Business Use

Soundful is an AI music generator for creating royalty-free background music, primarily for business use. So, if you run your own brand and you need some background tracks for your new ad campaign, for example, you can make the music you want with Soundful.

It supports music for the likes of YouTube, social media, streaming services, corporate videos, websites, and more. You can browse a full library of creations and make your own in minutes, and enterprise subscribers get business-grade bonus features, like white glove creation and a dedicated support team.

Pros:

● Lots of business-oriented features

● Flexible payment plans

● Good for atmospheric background tracks

Cons:

● Not the best for deep songs with lyrics

● Struggles with certain genres

AIVA - Best AI Music Generator for Speedy Song Generation

AIVA is an AI music-making assistant that you can turn to in order to make AI-generated songs in seconds. In fact, this is one of the fastest AI music generators on the market right now – it barely needs any time at all to make an entire album’s worth of songs for you.

AIVA also understands more than 250 different styles, including the likes of hip-hop, pop, cinematic tracks, and more, so you can make whatever style of music you love most. It also offers advanced editing tools, letting you layer different tracks on top of each other, adjust the bass and tempo, and more.

Pros:

● Lots of helpful features to put you in control of your music

● Pro subscribers get royalty-free benefits

● Good value premium plans

Cons:

● Customer support isn’t the best

Stable Audio – Best AI Music Generator for Ease-of-Use

Stable Audio is one of the easiest AI music generators to use. It has a clean, sleek, and minimalistic user interface that should appeal to first-timers, as there aren't obtrusive or confusing elements that get in your way. You can just type in your prompt and create songs in seconds.

You also have control over the model you use and the duration of your music, and you can put keywords into the prompt, like "dynamic" or "dramatic" to set the tone of your piece. You can even add your own input audio for the AI to use in its output.

Pros:

● Straightforward interface and user process

● Works with text to audio and audio to audio

● Supports user input audio

Cons:

● Strict 3-minute limit for your creations

Riffusion – Best AI Music Generator for Mobile

Riffusion is a mobile app AI music generator, so it’s perfect for people who like the idea of making AI tracks on their phones. It’s available for both Android and iOS devices, and you can easily make music on Riffusion to then use on your favorite social media apps, like Instagram.

Intuitive, sleek, and simple, but also very powerful at the same time, Riffusion is great for both beginner and intermediate users. It's good for making music in a plethora of styles and genres, and you can even add the music to your existing photos, videos, or other bits of visual content from your phone.

Pros:

● Ideal for mobile use and music making on-the-go

● Works well on both Androids and iPhones

● Speedy music creation

Cons:

● Only on mobile

Wrap Up

In conclusion, the 10 best AI music generators for making songs from text offer a seamless way to transform written words into captivating music. These tools are designed to inspire creativity and streamline the song generating process for users of all skill levels.

Among these options, Tad AI stands out as the top choice. Its advanced features and user-friendly interface make it the ideal tool for anyone looking to turn their text into high-quality songs effortlessly. Give Tad AI a hit and experience the future of music creation.