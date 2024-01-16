10 Best Peptides For Injectable Weight Loss + Fat Loss

Ghrelin-like Peptides

Ghrelin is often called the hunger hormone because it makes us feel hungry. It also lowers the amount of heat that brown fat produces (which means it slows down our metabolism)[4]. So, it may seem strange to use ghrelin-like peptides, such as ipamorelin, for losing weight. However, there are ways to use these peptides, like GHRP-6, GHRP-2, and hexarelin, to help us lose weight because they make us gain more muscle and less fat.

Best Weight Loss Alternative In the Market

#1. PhenQ: Click Here To Buy (Official Website)

#2. Capsiplex: Click Here To Buy (Official Website)

#3. PhenGold: Click Here To Buy (Official Website)

#4. Phen24: Click Here To Buy (Official Website)

#5. PrimeShred: Click Here To Buy (Official Website)

___________________________________

To lose weight with peptides like ipamorelin, we need to use them smartly and make sure that we burn more calories than we eat. We should also remember that these peptides increase the production of growth hormone, which helps us build muscle and bone and burn fat. If we eat foods that are rich in protein and fiber and low in calories, then these peptides can be very effective for losing weight. Even if we don’t eat the right foods, animal studies show that we can expect to gain about 9% more muscle and lose 14% more fat[5], [6].

GLP-1-like Peptides – Semaglutide and Liraglutide

The GLP-1-like peptides, such as semaglutide and liraglutide, may be some of the best peptides for weight loss available right now. They have been getting a lot of attention from the media not only for their weight loss effects, but also because they are so good at it that they are hard to find. Clinical studies show that using GLP-1 receptor activators, like liraglutide and semaglutide, can lead to significant and lasting weight loss in people who are obese or have type 2 diabetes. In fact, higher doses of semaglutide have been specially made and approved as a once-a-week injection for long-term weight management. We don’t know exactly how these GLP-1 receptor activators make us lose weight, but we think they do it by affecting several things. These include making us eat less and feel less hungry, slowing down how fast food moves from our stomach to our intestine, making us use more energy, and improving how our body responds to insulin.

The first way that GLP-1-like peptides make us eat less is by sending signals to our brain that we are full. Research in mice shows that GLP-1 actually reduces the desire to eat and stops us from eating too much[7]. When GLP-1 is given directly to the brain of rats, it causes a big increase in the activity of a protein called c-Fos in some parts of the brain. The pattern of c-Fos activity matches the effects of GLP-1 on reducing appetite. This means that GLP-1-like peptides, like semaglutide, turn on the parts of the brain that tell us we have had enough[8].

Many people are curious about peptides like semaglutide and liraglutide that can help lose weight. These peptides were first made to treat diabetes, but they also work well for losing fat. People around the world are looking for the best peptides to lose weight and to get fit. Here are some of the best peptides for losing weight that focus on burning fat and building muscles.

What are peptides that help lose weight?

Peptides that help lose weight are small proteins that can help get rid of fat or make the body more slim. Studies in animals have shown that there are five types of peptides that help lose weight, each working in a different way or on a different part of the body. The types are explained, and the most common examples of each type are given.

It is important to know that the ways of working are different for each type of peptide that helps lose weight. This can be useful depending on why someone wants to lose weight. For example, growth hormone-releasing hormone copies are good when someone wants to lose weight but also keep their muscles. These are good for getting fit. On the other hand, GLP-1 copies are peptides that burn fat and lower blood sugar. These peptides are better when controlling blood sugar is as important as losing weight. Knowing the different types and their main and extra effects can help make a smart choice.

Growth Hormone-Releasing Hormone Copies

The growth hormone-releasing hormone (GHRH) copies are some of the oldest man-made peptide hormones in research. Peptides like sermorelin, tesamorelin, and CJC-1295 are some of the most studied and understood peptides in the field.

There is no doubt that GHRH copies are some of the best peptides for losing weight. What makes them so strong is that they target fat while building muscle and bone. If there was a type of peptide for getting fit, the GHRH copies would be it.

All the GHRH copies are great at helping lose weight because they all raise GH levels a lot. Sermorelin and CJC-1295 are also known for their ability to increase muscle growth a lot. These peptides not only increase fat burning, but they also increase the basic metabolism by increasing muscle mass. This means that more calories are burned when resting by the bigger muscles and keeping weight down is easier later on. The GHRH copies are some of the few peptides that have effects that make it less likely that they will be needed again in the future if diet and exercise stay the same.

Tesamorelin is a bit different from peptides like sermorelin. Tesamorelin is approved by the FDA for treating lipodystrophy related to HIV. This problem, which causes too much fat to build up, was very hard to treat before tesamorelin came out. Tesamorelin works by attaching to the GHRH part and has trans-3-hexanoic acid added to it to make it last longer in the blood. The peptide has been shown to lower fat by almost 20% in the people who need it1.

Before closing the discussion on GHRH analogues, it is important to note the class of peptides that are derived from them. AOD9604 is one such peptide that was originally developed as an anti-obesity research tool. AOD9604 is made up of a small fraction of the GHRH protein known to increase fat burning. It does not stimulate the building of lean body mass like more complete GHRH analogues do. Research shows that administering AOD9604 in animal models can triple weight loss over a 12-week period[2], [3]. It isn’t clear how this peptide works, as it does not directly stimulate the GHRH receptor. It has been speculated that AOD9604 may trigger apoptosis in white fat cells just as Adipotide (see later) does.

The second way that GLP-1-like peptides help us control our weight is by slowing down our digestion. When semaglutide is given, it affects our digestive system in several ways. One of these ways is by stopping food from leaving our stomach too quickly and going into our small intestine. By slowing down this process, GLP-1 helps to control how fast nutrients are taken up from our gut. This can make us feel more full and satisfied, as well as release nutrients into our blood more slowly and steadily.

When you eat food, your body breaks it down into smaller parts. One of these parts is glucose, which is a type of sugar that gives you energy. Sometimes, your body can digest food too fast, and this can make your blood sugar level go up and down quickly. This is not good for people who have diabetes or problems with their blood sugar. To avoid this, you need to eat foods that make your body digest them slowly. These are called low glycemic index foods. Semaglutide is a kind of medicine that helps you lose weight by making your body digest food slower. This way, your blood sugar level stays more stable and you don’t feel hungry as often.

Another way that semaglutide helps you lose weight is by making your body use more energy. Some studies in mice show that semaglutide makes them have more brown fat and less muscle fat. Brown fat is good because it burns more calories and makes heat. Muscle fat is bad because it slows down your metabolism and makes you store more fat. Semaglutide also makes your body use more fat as fuel and makes your cells work better. This means that you burn more calories even when you are not doing anything. Semaglutide mainly affects the fat in your body, not the other tissues. This is why semaglutide is one of the best medicines that burn fat.

The last way that semaglutide helps you lose weight is by making your body more sensitive to insulin. Insulin is a hormone that helps your body move glucose from your blood to your cells. Sometimes, your body can become resistant to insulin, and this can make your blood sugar level too high. This can lead to diabetes and other health problems. Semaglutide, along with other similar medicines, makes your body respond better to insulin. This means that you need less insulin to keep your blood sugar level normal.

The relationship between insulin and fat is not very clear. Some studies show that being more sensitive to insulin can make you lose fat and weight. But this may depend more on how your brain reacts to insulin, not just your body. Insulin can also make you store more fat, so it is not clear if being more sensitive to insulin is the best way to lose weight. But it is the best way to stay healthy and prevent diabetes.

So, it is not sure if it is possible to make a very specific melanotan chemical for weight loss.

Adipotide

Adipotide is different from other peptides that help lose fat. It was made in 2011 and it can find and destroy fat cells. It does this by stopping the blood from reaching these cells and only these cells[17]. Studies in monkeys show that using Adipotide and losing fat can make them weigh less and want to eat less[18]. This may be because fat cells make more fat by sending out a peptide called neuropeptide Y. NPY, for short, is the strongest thing that makes us hungry[19]. So, the more fat we have, the more NPY we make and the more we want to eat. By burning more fat, Adipotide helps to stop this problem and, over time, makes us less hungry.

Tesofensine

Tesofensine is not a peptide, but we should talk about it with the other peptides that help lose weight. This drug that affects three brain chemicals is being tested for treating obesity. We don’t know exactly how Tesofensine works to make us weigh less, but research shows that it does. Scientists think that tesofensine changes how we feel hungry and how much energy we use by changing how much of these brain chemicals we have. Research shows that tesofensine makes us lose weight more than twice as much as just changing our diet and exercise[20].

Tirzepatide - A Drug that Works Like Two Hormones

There are two hormones in our body that help control the sugar level in our blood. They are called GLP-1 and GIP. They are made and released by special cells in our gut when we eat food.

Some drugs can act like these hormones and attach to their receptors. Receptors are like switches that turn on or off certain functions in our body. GLP-1 receptors are found in the pancreas, the gut, the nerve that connects the brain and the gut, and the brain itself. GIP receptors are found in the pancreas and other places.

GIP was first known for stopping the stomach from making acid. But this is not what it normally does. It only does that when there is too much of it. GIP was named wrong because of bad research, but the name stayed.

What GIP really does is help the pancreas make insulin when we eat sugar. Insulin is another hormone that lowers the sugar level in our blood. Some researchers call GIP by another name that reflects this function, but both names are okay. It is good to be clear about what we mean.

The most famous drug that works like GIP is Tirzepatide. It is used once a week to treat people who are very overweight or have diabetes. Tirzepatide is better than other drugs that work like GLP-1 only. Studies have shown that people who use Tirzepatide lose more weight and have better health measures, such as lower blood pressure, lower insulin level before eating, lower fat level, and so on[11].

Tirzepatide is so good because it works like both GLP-1 and GIP. GLP-1 and GIP are similar, but not exactly the same. They come from the same source, but change a little when they leave the gut. Scientists made Tirzepatide work like both of them. GLP-1 is more powerful than GIP in normal situations, but Tirzepatide can do both of their jobs and have stronger effects. Just look at how much weight people lost with Tirzepatide in the final tests. Tirzepatide is better than GLP-1 drugs at making people less hungry and lowering their blood sugar. After being injected, Tirzepatide stays in the body for about 80% and lasts for 5 days[12].

Melanotan-2 and Other Melanocortins

Melanocortins are a type of chemical that can affect how much we eat and how much weight we lose. They work by controlling the balance of energy in our body, which includes how much we eat and how much we burn. Some melanocortins, like α-MSH, can attach to special parts of the brain called melanocortin receptors, especially the MC4R. When the MC4R is activated, it makes us feel less hungry and more active, which can help us lose weight[13].

Some experiments with mice and rats show that Melanotan 2, a kind of melanocortin, can help with weight loss in different ways. First, when Melanotan 2 connects to the MC4R, it makes the animals eat less and choose healthier foods, which lowers their total food intake and their liking for fatty foods[14].

Other studies show that turning on the melanocortin system can make the animals lose weight even without eating less[15]. This means that Melanotan 2 may have lasting effects on how the body manages energy and supports the idea that melanocortins can make us eat less and choose better foods.

Interestingly, Melanotan 2 does not only change how much we eat to control our weight. Some research with rats shows that it can increase a protein called uncoupling protein 1, which can help us lose weight by making us burn more energy[16]. Uncoupling protein 1 separates the use of energy from the growth of cells. So, energy that would normally be used for cell growth is just wasted when there is more uncoupling protein 1. This happens mainly in fat tissue, so having more of this protein makes us lose fat. This may be how Melanotan 2 helps us lose weight without eating less. It may also explain why, in animal tests, Melanotan 2 has been very good at burning fat.

Bremelanotide, which is very similar to Melanotan 2, has shown similar effects. While some studies have shown that melanocortins can affect how much we eat and how much we burn, there is interest in making more specific melanocortin chemicals for weight loss. These chemicals would only target the MC4R and not affect any other parts of the brain. This would reduce the side effects and may also make them better at burning fat. However, the melanocortin system is not very well understood, and the role of each receptor is unclear.

Conclusion

As you can see, there are many peptides that help lose weight. But different peptides work better for different things. If you just want to burn fat, Adipotide is very good at that. If you also want to control your blood sugar and lose weight, GLP-1 analogues like semaglutide might be better. The best peptides for getting lean are the GHRH analogues.

Losing weight is a hard process that scientists are finding out has more to do with how our body works than how strong our will is. Peptides that help lose weight are the newest (and maybe the best) way to change how our body works to help us lose weight. The future might have many surprises in the field of weight loss; it definitely has a lot of hope.