18 Best Hair Loss Treatments For Men In 2024

"Men don’t like to talk about their beauty routines. They want everything to be in one product: shampoo, conditioner, body wash, face wash, bear repellent, and coolant fluid. They also want it to smell like they are covered in grease and sawdust. How can you find a product that works well and smells good?

Finding a good hair care routine can be hard: stop telling us how we will smell like James Bond smoking a cigar in the arctic. What does this product really do? And more importantly: hair loss. For most men, it is normal to lose some hair, like changing your car for a bigger one, but that doesn’t make us feel any less bad.

If you pull out your hair because you are angry or frustrated, and your hairline looks different from your eyebrows, don’t worry. There is a product that can help.

Don’t buy all those products that say they will make you look better but don’t work. We have made a list of honest products that we think are the best for treating hair loss in men. We know they can’t make you go from Uncle Fester to Cousin Itt, but each product will help you stop losing hair and grow more.

First, Let’s Explain What Causes Hair Thinning (Androgenetic Alopecia) in Men

Hair thinning is always caused by some things, such as genes, hormones, lifestyle, and stress. But the most common type of hair loss for men is called male-pattern baldness. This happens when testosterone changes into dihydrotestosterone (DHT) by an enzyme called 5-alpha-reductase. This enzyme damages the hair follicle. So the best way to treat male-pattern baldness is to use a DHT blocker with a healthy diet.

Blu Atlas Hair and Skin Gummies Blu Atlas Blu Atlas About the product: This new product combines biotin and other important vitamins to help your hair grow from inside out. Your hair starts growing in your gut, where it gets nutrients from the food you eat. Support this process with this amazing product from Blu Atlas, made by experts for men only. Each gummy has a mix of vitamins and minerals that are proven to help your hair grow better1. Saw palmetto is a special ingredient that fights against losing hair. It is thought to lower DHT levels3, which will stop male-pattern baldness.

What we like: The gummies are easy to take and give you a convenient way to get the nutrients your hair needs to grow well. Blu Atlas makes its products with only high-quality ingredients5, free from bad fillers or harmful additives. They are made in the USA, checked by experts, and only deliver great products. Clean, vegan, and free from animal testing, you are not putting doubtful ingredients into your body with Blu Atlas.

What we don’t: A supplement may not be enough if you have advanced hair loss. But these gummies will work together with other products for hair loss to give you the nutrients needed for growth, so there is no harm in taking them with other treatments."

"Best for: Everyone!

Rogaine Men’s Minoxidil Hair Thinning and Loss Treatment Foam Rogaine Men’s Rogaine Men’s About the product: Rogaine Men’s Minoxidil Hair Thinning and Loss Treatment Foam is the best product for men who have hair loss. It has a special seal from the FDA, which means it is safe and effective. Minoxidil is the main ingredient in the foam, which makes more blood go to your scalp and gives your hair follicles more nutrients and oxygen. This way, your hair will look thicker, fuller, and healthier over time, and you will not have to worry about losing your hair.

What we like: Rogaine has a money-back guarantee, which means you can get your money back if this product does not work for you. There are many studies that show how good this product is1. You will never have to use it!

What we don’t: Not everyone likes minoxidil on their scalp, so some people may have side effects. These include acne, swelling, and itching. And if you put too much of the product on your face or body, you may grow more hair there. Stop using the product if you start looking like a werewolf.

Best for: Those who want products that are proven to work for hair growth. Not for anyone under 18 or with no reason for hair loss (see a doctor).

Hims Hair Power Pack Hims Hims About the product: This pack includes everything you need to treat your hair loss from different angles. It has a shampoo that makes your hair thicker, pills that stop testosterone from turning into DHT (the hormone that causes hair loss), gummies that give you vitamins for healthy hair growth, and a serum that uses minoxidil to make more blood go to your scalp.

What we like: Hims is a company that helps men with health problems. They have products for things like hair loss, erectile dysfunction, mental health, or skincare3. They also let you talk to doctors online, and they send everything to your home.

What we don’t: This pack has pills that need a prescription from a doctor. You should know what side effects they can cause. Finasteride (one of the pills) can harm an unborn baby if taken by men.

Best for: Men who want everything in one pack."

"4. Pureauty Naturals Biotin Hair Serum Pureauty Pureauty About the product: Minoxidil and finasteride are scary. They have side effects that last longer than the Star Wars theme song. You might want to try a natural product for hair loss. Pureauty has this plant-based hair serum that can stop your hair from getting thinner and help your hair grow back. Biotin makes more keratin, which is what our hair is made of, while pea sprout extract has antioxidants, and pro-vitamin B5 (panthenol) makes your hair shiny and smooth.

What we like: Pureauty uses natural, plant-based ingredients to make great results. They are experts in hair care.

What we don’t: For those with advanced hair loss, this product is not very strong and may not work well for you.

Best for: Hair loss from damage.

Nioxin 5% Minoxidil Hair Regrowth Treatment Nioxin Nioxin About the product: Here is another option for minoxidil treatment, this time from Nioxin. This treatment can work for different types of hair, from curly to straight to anything in between. It comes in a liquid form that you can use with a dropper on the area where you have thinning hair. It is perfect for men who are busy, because it comes in a small bottle that you can take with you anywhere.

What we like: Minoxidil is the best treatment for men who have hair loss that can be applied on their scalp. It works well, and many men have had success with minoxidil.

What we don’t: As we said before, minoxidil can cause unwanted side effects, such as irritation.

Best for: Those who want products that are made by experts for men’s hair growth problems. Not for anyone under 18 or with no reason for hair loss (see a doctor).

DS Laboratories Revita Hair Growth Stimulating Shampoo DS Laboratories DS Laboratories About the product: If you want to fight your thinning hair right after you wash it, this shampoo from DS Laboratories will be your new friend. Caffeine, ketoconazole, biotin, and amino acids help your hair grow from different angles, so you can have a great head of hair.

What we like: Thousands of five-star reviews, with before and after pictures, show how good this shampoo is1. It makes sense, because it is recommended by top doctors2, and it has ingredients that are made especially for men’s hair loss problems.

What we don’t: This product has PEGs in it3, which some people do not like in their personal care products. But the PEGs they have are safe to use on your scalp and skin."

"Best for: Those who want a strong shampoo.

Nutrafol Men Full Support Nutrafol Nutrafol About the product: Nutrafol is very popular, and you can see why. This product has two parts: a supplement and a serum that work together to make your hair thicker from inside and outside. The supplement has saw palmetto fruit extract, marine collagen, and ashwagandha extract that start the hair growth process from inside, and tea tree water, caffeine, and seaweed extract (and many more) that nourish the hair from outside. Also, their formulas are made to be easy to use, so the ingredients can get into your hair shaft and follicle.

What we like: Nutrafol uses science and plant power in this amazing hair growth duo, making your hair thicker without any bad ingredients. It’s great for those who want to avoid minoxidil and finasteride.

What we don’t: It’s very expensive.

Best for: Those who want the best of both worlds.

Allpa Botanicals Rosemary Hair Oil Allpa Allpa About the product: If you want an effective hair loss treatment, without any chemicals or possible irritation that come with products like minoxidil, try rosemary oil. In studies, rosemary oil did as well as minoxidil in reducing hair loss and promoting regrowth for men with male-pattern baldness1. Not only that, rosemary makes your hair more hydrated and shiny for thicker and healthier locks.

What we like: This product is completely natural and gentle, so you don’t have to worry about redness or inflammation when you try new products.

What we don’t: As it’s an oil, your hair can look very greasy after using it.

Best for: Sensitive skin.

Pura D’or Original Gold Label Anti Hair-Thinning Biotin Shampoo Pura D’or Pura D’or About the product: Wash your hair with this shampoo that has aloe vera in it. This shampoo is made to reduce irritation and increase hair growth. Argan oil makes your hair healthy, pumpkin seed oil helps regrow your hair, rosemary makes your hair thicker and shinier, and green tea gives you healing antioxidants. The blend works to make your scalp more active, increasing blood flow while making your hair stronger and more hydrated to protect against damage and breakage in a natural and gentle way.

What we like: This shampoo is made in the USA using eco-friendly practices, such as using renewable energy. This shampoo is as good as it is effective.

What we don’t: You may not see as much improvement as with minoxidil or finasteride.

Best for: Hair that is damaged or broken."

"10. Act + Acre Stem Cell Scalp Serum Act + Acre Act + Acre About the product: This product has swiss apple stem cells that can make your hair follicles work better and grow more hair. It also has Aloe vera that makes your scalp feel good and gives moisture to your hair, and bamboo extract that makes your blood flow better, giving your hair more nutrients before it grows. Act + Acre also made this product to balance the good and bad things in your hair and scalp, which are very important for health.

What we like: Their study showed that people who used this product every day for a month had 34% less hair loss than before, and 89% said their hair looked better.

What we don’t: This product is best for people who want to prevent hair loss or have very little hair loss. While the results are good, 34% less hair loss may not help those who have a lot of hair loss.

Best for: Preventive care.

Foligain Advanced Hair Regrowth Hair Shampoo Foligain Foligain About the product: If you want to try minoxidil, but the normal 5% version is too strong for your sensitive scalp, try this shampoo from Foligan. It has 2% minoxidil, 1% ketoconazole, and 1% salicylic acid. Your hair will be in good hands with this shampoo compared to Rogaine. Their three-in-one formula stops DHT at the scalp, which is what causes the bad hair loss. Without DHT, your hair will start to grow back, and you won’t lose any more hair.

What we like: Minoxidil can be bad for your scalp if it has 5% concentration, so this 2% concentration is great if you have some problems with other minoxidil products.

What we don’t: Foligan says this product has 2% “trioxidil”, which is a special ingredient that only they have. But it seems this is just another name for ketoconazole + salicylic acid, which many other products have too. This doesn’t hurt you, but we don’t like how they market it.

Best for: People who are not very sensitive to minoxidil but still want to try it.

ProBliva DHT Blocker Hair Loss and Hair Re-Growth Shampoo ProBliva ProBliva About the product: This shampoo is made for both men and women who have male-pattern baldness1. ProBliva heard our wishes for a plant-based shampoo that can stop DHT2. It has kapilarine complex3, which is a mix of plants that make your blood flow better and help your cells work better around the hair follicles4. It also stops DHT from doing bad things to your scalp4. Zinc PCA controls sebaceous glands4, which are glands that make oil on your scalp5. It balances your natural oil so your hair doesn’t look greasy or dry4. Green tea gives you healing and repairing antioxidants4. And it smells nice!

What we like: Made in the USA, cruelty-free, paraben free, sulfate free, vegan, this shampoo is good for you and the environment. They also give you a 60-day money-back guarantee, just in case you’re not happy!

What we don’t: This product has PEGs in it, which some people may not like in their personal care products.

Best for: People with mild hair loss.

Frank Body Caffeinated Hair Mask Frank Frank About the product: This product may look weird on this list. But even men can use a pink mask made for girls… especially when it helps their hair! Coffee is Frank Body’s main ingredient; they started with a coffee scrub and became very popular because of their coffee products. Coffee has caffeine, which can make your hair grow faster by making more blood go to your roots. Hydrolyzed keratin gives extra protein to thick and healthy hair by breaking down keratin into smaller pieces that can be absorbed by the skin."

"What we like: Use it as a conditioner or leave it on all night, maybe invite your friends over for a night and wear your pink pajamas… teenage girls have some beauty tips, and this amazing hair mask is one of them; it really works. Just don’t turn as pink as the bottle when someone says your hair looks great!

What we don’t: This product is not made for hair loss, so it does not have some ingredients we look for, such as rosemary essential oil or saw palmetto.

Best for: Those who don’t care if their products are a bit pink.

Alpecin Caffeine Liquid Alpecin Alpecin About the product: Maybe you want something more manly than Frank Body, but still with the hair growth stars caffeine and niacinamide? Alpecin has what you need. Refreshing, you can feel the tickling when you use it as if your hair follicles have woken up to grow your hair back. Caffeine makes more blood go to your scalp, making it healthy, stopping hair loss, and helping growth.

What we like: This is an easy way to get caffeine to your hair and more trustworthy than pouring coffee on your head.

What we don’t: The scalp has a lot of blood vessels, and this strong caffeine solution can get into your blood and make you feel hyper. So don’t use this one before sleeping.

Best for: Caffeine fans.

The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Serum for Hair Density Ordinary Ordinary About the product: This serum with water is here to give your hair what it wants, with no extra or fancy things. European larch has polyphenols, making hair grow faster at the root, and caffeine makes sure it has the blood to do that. Antioxidants, like from the green tea extract, fight bad things and fix damage, making your hair younger.

What we like: The Ordinary makes sure each ingredient is chosen for its proven value, so this simple brand gives you only what works and nothing that doesn’t. This serum is the same.

What we don’t: Even though this serum has water, users say their hair can look oily with it.

Best for: Those who want simple products.

The Inky List Glycolic Acid Exfoliating Scalp Scrub Inky List Glycolic Acid Inky List Glycolic Acid About the product: Sometimes things, like from our hair products, hard water, or dirty air, can make your hair feel bad and make hair loss worse. These things stop hair loss-stopping ingredients from getting to the follicle, and then your hair loss products won’t work. That’s when The Inky List helps. Think of this scrub as a helper for your helpers; the scrubbing ingredients will get rid of things and make your scalp very clean, stopping acne and balancing oil.

"What we like: This product is a chemical scrub, so you don’t have to deal with washing rough, solid scrubs out of your hair. Scalp scrubbing is a haircare step often ignored, so we like that The Inky List makes this easy to add to your routine.

What we don’t: This scrub is not made to make your hair grow, and they don’t say it does! It’s best to use this with another product for hair loss.

Best for: Those with things in their hair.

Lumin Keratin Recovery Shampoo Lumin Keratin Lumin Keratin About the product: Give your hair some love with this fancy keratin recovery shampoo, made just for men, with strong but natural ingredients. Three main ingredients make this product good for hair growth; tea tree oil, which kills bacteria and fungus, ceramide, which makes your scalp’s natural skin barrier stronger; and peppermint oil, which makes your scalp more active and blood flow better. These work together to keep the hair safe, make the scalp more hydrated and make more hair grow for thick and healthy locks.

What we like: The ingredients are great, and the reviews show how well it works! One user says, “This stuff really works great! My hair feels strong and fuller, and it makes the scalp feel good. The cooling effect is a nice extra too”.

What we don’t: This shampoo has a strong smell, which means you may like it or not when you buy it without trying it.

Best for: Those who want their shower time to feel like a spa.

Briogeo Scalp Revival Stimulating Therapy Massager Briogeo Scalp Briogeo Scalp About the product: Let us tell you something: A scalp massage is the easiest, chemical-free way to healthy hair. Massaging your scalp makes more blood go to the area, bringing nutrients and oxygen to feed the hair follicles. It’s a way to relax, and it is known that being stressed for a long time makes you lose more hair over time. Also, it’ll help hair loss ingredients get into the scalp and spread through the hair, making any of our other products for hair loss work better.

What we like: Get your partner and have a shower together, washing and massaging each other for a calm night, or just give yourself some time to treat yourself. You can use it on wet or dry hair.

What we don’t: We really like this massager from Briogeo as the hard plastic is good for using in the shower, but if you care about the environment, choose a bamboo massager.

Best for: Anyone really, especially those who are stressed or have headaches.

"What Ingredients Should I Look for? We’re finding new hair-loss ingredients every day, but some are well-known:

Minoxidil

Your hair has a few stages. Anagen (growing stage), catagen (changing stage), telogen (resting stage), and exogen (losing stage). DHT makes the anagen stage shorter, stopping growth and making hair weak and easy to lose. Minoxidil makes the growing stage longer, fixing this problem. Also, minoxidil makes more blood go to the hair root, giving more nutrients to the hair cells for more growth and less thinning.

Rosemary Oil

Rosemary has been proven to work as well as a 2% minoxidil treatment, making it a good natural option. It’s thought to lower DHT in the scalp when you put it on your skin.

Saw Palmetto

There is not much research on saw palmetto, so most of the fame of this palm extract comes from people’s stories. But it may stop testosterone from turning into DHT by blocking 5-alpha-reductase, making male pattern baldness less bad.

Caffeine

Caffeine is another plant-based DHT blocker, good for treating male-pattern baldness. Also, as it’s a stimulant, caffeine makes more blood go to the scalp when you put it on your skin, bringing nutrients and oxygen to where your hair roots need it most.

Finasteride

Finasteride is a well-known 5-alpha-reductase blocker, stopping testosterone from turning into DHT. It’s also used for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, so this is a serious medicine. You’ll have to talk to your doctor or a service that gives prescriptions, such as Hims, to get this.