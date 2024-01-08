2024 Do You Gain Weight On Your Period? Causes & Treatments

Does your period make you gain weight?

Some people may feel like they are gaining weight before or during their period. This is because they may have some symptoms that affect their body and appetite. These symptoms are part of a condition called premenstrual syndrome (PMS). PMS can cause about 150 different signs and symptoms, such as:

● wanting to eat more or less food

● craving certain foods, especially sweets, chocolate, or salty foods

● holding more water and salt in the body

● having swelling or bloating in the belly, arms, legs, face, breasts, or pubic area

These symptoms happen because of changes in hormones during the menstrual cycle. The menstrual cycle has two main phases: the follicular phase and the luteal phase. The follicular phase. This phase starts when you bleed and ends before you ovulate. Ovulation is when your ovary releases an egg. During this phase, you have more estrogen in your body. Estrogen is a hormone that can make you feel less hungry.

The luteal phase. This phase starts after you ovulate and lasts until the first day of your next period. During this phase, you have more progesterone in your body. Progesterone is a hormone that can make you feel more hungry. Some studiesTrusted Source have found that people eat more calories during the luteal phase than the follicular phase of the menstrual cycle. A 2016 studyTrusted Source found that people eat more protein during the luteal phase of their period. Protein is a nutrient that helps build and repair muscles and other tissues. However, not all studies show that eating more food or having cravings leads to more calories or more weight. But if you do eat more calories than you need, you may gain some weight.

Water retention and swelling

You may also feel like you are gaining weight because of water retention. Water retention means that your body holds more water and salt than usual. This can happen because of progesterone. Progesterone activates another hormone called aldosterone. Aldosterone makes your kidneys keep more water and salt in your body. Water retention can make you feel bloated or swollen, especially in your belly, arms, legs, face, breasts, or pubic area. This can make you look like you have gained weight. It can also make your clothes feel tighter. However, water retention does not always mean that you have gained weight. A 2014 study looked at people who said they had swelling during their period. The study measured the size of different parts of their body and found that they did have more swelling in some areas. But the study did not find any significant changes in their weight during their menstrual cycle.

What are the normal signs of a period?

A period is when blood comes out of the body every month. It can cause some changes in the body and mind. Some of the signs are:

feeling sad feeling worried feeling annoyed getting angry easily crying a lot feeling confused not wanting to talk to people having trouble focusing sleeping too much or too little in the body feeling tired having skin problems having stomach problems pain in the belly

Some people may feel more signs before their period starts. They may include:

feeling thirsty or hungry

having sore breasts

feeling bloated

having a headache

having swollen hands or feet

The signs can be different for each person. Some people may have many signs, while others may have none.

How long does it last?

The signs usually start a few days before the period and stop when the period starts.

A doctor can say if a person has premenstrual syndrome (PMS) if:

the person has the same signs 5 days before their period for at least three months in a row

the signs go away within 4 days after their period starts

the signs make it hard for the person to do their normal things

How to avoid gaining weight

Here are some ways to prevent gaining weight during a period.

Food

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists suggest the following eating habits to help with PMS:

eating foods with complex carbohydrates to improve mood and reduce cravings

eating foods with calcium, such as yogurt and green vegetables

eating less fat, salt, and sugar

drinking less coffee and alcohol

eating smaller meals more often to keep blood sugar levels stable Supplements

A doctor may also suggest taking a magnesium supplement. This can help with these signs of PMS:

feeling bloated having tender breasts having mood changes Medicine Sometimes, doctors may give medicines to people who have too much water in their body during their period. These medicines help to get rid of the extra water.

Researchers have found that some birth control pillsTrusted Source can also help with water retention. In a 2007 study, women who took 3 milligrams (mg) of drospirenone and 30 micrograms (mcg) of ethinyl estradiol had less water retention. But their body weight did not change.

Doctors often use birth control pills to treat the signs of PMS.

Summary

Your hormones change throughout your monthly cycle. This can make you feel hungry. You might also want to eat certain foods before your period starts. Some people also get water weight and bloating before their period. This can make you look like you gained weight. There are some things you can do to avoid gaining weight during your period. You can eat healthy foods that have less salt, sugar, and fat. You can also have some low calorie snacks to satisfy your cravings. Taking magnesium supplements may also help with bloating and other PMS symptoms. If you have a lot of water weight, you should talk to your doctor. They may give you some medicines to help you get rid of the extra water. Back fat is normal for everyone. But if you want to lose some back fat, we can help you with that.

Here are some tips on how to get rid of back fat in a healthy way with diet and exercise.

Why do I have back fat anyway?

Body fat is important for many things like keeping your body warm, storing energy, and helping you digest food. So, having fat is not bad for you. You actually need it to live. If you don’t have enough fat, you might have problems with your vitamins, hormones, or nerves. You should know that most healthy women should have about 21 to 35 percent body fat. Healthy men should have about 8 to 24 percent.

Too much upper, middle, and lower back fat can happen for the same reason as any other fat: because of your genes, how much you exercise, how you live, or some health conditions.

As you get older, fat also tends to build up more around your belly area, which can also cause love handles on your lower back.

Losing fat usually requires a mix of eating healthy, working out often, and cutting calories. Doing exercises that make your upper and lower back muscles stronger can also tone up your back.

I can tell when my period is coming soon, even if I don’t know the exact day. The signs are clear: mood changes, pimples, and feeling weird in general. But bloating is also a big period symptom that can make you wonder, do you gain weight on your period?

The answer is yes. Like the other PMS symptoms, seeing a higher number on your scale is common during your period. The good news is most of that is actually water weight, which means it doesn’t stay, says Lauren Streicher, MD, a professor of women’s health at Northwestern University. You hold a lot of fluid when your period comes, and then the weight goes away afterward, she says.

Basically, your progesterone levels go up right before your period, which can cause water retention, which can lead to bloating, says Ankita Langan, MD, a women’s health doctor with Novant Health based in Charlotte, North Carolina. The increase in progesterone can also slow down your digestion, plus, when you have pre-period cravings of salty or sweet foods, that can lead to weight gain too. (And sometimes your cycle makes you a little more tired, so you might not go to the gym as much!)

Learn more about how much (temporary) weight you could expect to put on and all the possible reasons you may feel heavier than usual during your time of the month, straight from experts.