2024 How To Detox Your Body To Lose Weight? According To Experts!

Different detox diets that say they can make you lose weight fast are popular in the weight loss business. Maybe their charm is in their promise of quick and often big weight loss, or maybe they feel like a way to fix overeating.

Whatever the reason, it’s worth looking deeper into the world of detox diets to see if there is any proof that they will help you lose extra weight.

What are detox diets?

Detox diets, or cleanses, are eating plans that say they can get rid of toxins, make you lose weight, and make your health and well-being better.

Detox diets can have many different ways, such as:

Not eating Juice-only diets

Soup-only diets

Eating only some foods or food kinds

Using food supplements, herbs, or other products

Cleaning the colon with water, laxatives, or colon washing

Do detox diets work for weight loss? Sadly, there are very few good studies that check how well detox diets work. Although some detox diet studies showed better liver cleaning and getting rid of pollution, they had problems with how they were done and few people¹. The writers of the study said that they could not find any good trials and said that this area needs more attention so people can know the good and bad of detox diets.

A small study in 2017 looked at body shape and antioxidant levels in the blood (researchers used this as a sign for cleaning properties.) It did not find detox diets to be good for weight loss or making health better².

A 2015 study looking at the effects of the popular lemon juice diet showed some good results. The lemon detox plan is a very low-calorie detox diet that has a mix of organic maple and palm syrups, lemon juice, and sometimes cayenne pepper for seven days.

The lemon detox diet made body fat and insulin sensitivity lower in overweight people. Sadly, it is not known if this was because of very low calories or the diet. There was also no data looking at weight gain after stopping the diet³.

How safe are detox diets? Sadly, detox diets sometimes do more bad than good. Juices made from high-oxalate foods, such as spinach and beets, can cause kidney stones if you drink too much.

Diets that very low calories, leave out whole food groups, or are very strict can cause bad nutrition and missing nutrients. Although strict diets may cause fast weight loss, weight is usually gained back right after the diet.

Using laxatives is common in detox diets, but they can be bad in the short and long time. In the short time, you can have diarrhea and lose water, and in the long time, you can have a slow bowel that needs laxatives to work.

Colon cleaning ways and water, which may be part of a detox, can have serious bad effects, like bowel holes⁴.

Is there a safe way to detox? The good news is that there is a safe way to detox, and it may even make you lose weight for a long time.

Your body is a well-made machine with built-in cleaning ways. One of the liver’s main jobs is to break down, change, and get rid of toxins⁵. The same goes for your kidneys⁶, and even your skin can get rid of toxins⁷. The best way to detox is to help your body work well.

Ways to help your body detox

Cut down on alcohol

Some of the things that come from changing alcohol are toxic. Your liver will make changing alcohol and getting rid of the toxins more important than less toxic waste products⁸. Too much alcohol can make your liver work hard and make its ability to clean lower.

Limit sugar and processed foods

A diet high in sugar and processed foods makes your liver work hard all the time.

What You Can and Can’t Eat That depends on the kind of detox diet you’re doing. There are many kinds. Some make you fast, or only drink liquids. Others let you eat some foods, like fruits and vegetables. They are usually short diets – they’re not a way of eating you can keep doing for a long time.

How Hard It Is: High You’ll feel hungry and maybe weak. How safe a detox diet is depends on the plan and how long you do it.

Most people don’t feel well on low-calorie, low-nutrient diets. You might have low energy, low blood sugar, muscle pain, tiredness, feeling dizzy or faint, and feeling sick.

If you like the idea of detoxing, you might try clean eating that has vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and lean protein – basically, whole foods without a lot of extra stuff. That’s good for you and more likely to make you see results that last, especially if you exercise regularly.

Limits: You’re going to miss a lot of the foods you usually eat. Detox diets are usually very strict and make you eat the same few things over and over.

Cooking and shopping: It depends on the detox plan you’re doing. Because you can’t eat a lot, you won’t have a long shopping list and making food should be easy.

Pre-made foods or meals: Some detox plans tell you to use herbs, pills, powders, water, and other ways to clean your colon. The ways are different and often have products that you can only get from the author’s website.

Meeting in person? No.

Exercise: Not needed, and you might not have the energy for it, because you’re not getting enough calories.

What Else You Should Know Costs: Besides buying food, a detox diet might also need some supplements and other products, which have different prices.

Support: None, except for things you might find online.

What Dr. Michael Smith Says: Does It Work?

If you want to lose weight, a detox diet might help you lose a few pounds, but you’ll probably just gain it back. In the end, you haven’t done anything, and it’s not a healthy way.

If you want to detox your body, don’t waste your time or money. Your body is good at getting rid of toxins no matter what you eat. Toxins don’t stay in your liver, kidneys, or any other part of your body, and you’re not going to get rid of them with the newest detox thing. Don’t do diets that say they can detox your liver with supplements or clean whatever the diet says needs cleaning.

The only kind of detox diet that is good is one that cuts down on processed, high-fat, and sugary foods, and has more whole foods like fruits and vegetables. That clean-eating way is your best chance to get your body in great shape.

Is It Good for Some Health Problems?

Detox diets are not only bad for people with some health problems, they could be harmful. There is no research that shows they make blood pressure or cholesterol better or have a good effect on the heart. For people with diabetes, they may be very dangerous. Any diet that limits what you eat a lot could make your blood sugar very low if you take medicine for diabetes.

The only exception would be a detox diet that just has clean eating. This way could be great for anyone living with high cholesterol, high blood pressure, diabetes, and even heart disease.

The Last Word

We’ve heard a lot about detox diets in the last few years. But it’s all talk with no health benefits. There are many ways to get your body clean and healthy. This isn’t one of them.

The summary There is not much proof that detox diets can help you lose weight for a long time. Some detox diets may help you lose weight for a short time, but there are not enough studies to show if the weight loss will last.