25 reasons to buy Hitachi AC

1. ice Clean feature powered by FrostWash Technology:

ice Clean feature powered by FrostWash Technology, keeps the indoor unit coil clean by creating frost on the coil leading to capturing all the dust, bacteria, viruses and molds and melting away the dust, mold, and bacteria. This feature keeps air fresh and clean.

2. Xpandable+ Technology:

Xpandable+ ACs can Auto Xpand (increase Compressor RPM) when the number of people in the room is more, and they Auto Adjust (reduce Compressor RPM) when the number of people in the room is less.

3. Long air throw:

The enhanced architecture of air conditioner by Hitachi ensures far-reaching and uniform cooling, reaching every corner of the room.

4. Ambience Light:

An immersive display on the AC which helps you understand the ambience better and control the temperature more e‑ectively.

5. HEXA sensor:

The new intelligent HEXA sensor technology, equipped with 6 smart sensors, which enables your AC to sense any change in temperature and working of critical components continuously and ensure perfect worry-free cooling with its advanced technology.

6. AQtiv-Ion:

The AQtiv-Ion technology generates negative ions. When released into the air, these ions combine with the oxygen in the air. These newly created oxygen molecules trap impurities, viruses and bacteria to make air healthier. With single press of a button on the remote control, AQtiv-Ion works independent of cooling operations without generating extra noise

7. 4 Way Swing:

Precise air dispersion ensures uniform cooling in every nook and corner of the room.

8. airCloud Go – Wi-Fi enabled AC:

You can cool your space conveniently from anywhere using your smartphone, digital device, or voice assistant on your smartphone. Live uninterrupted with Smart-Fence which allows you to turn ON your AC automatically as you arrive and turn it OFF automatically as you leave.

9. Odour-free air:

The unique Auto Coil Dry Technology prevents the accumulation of debris, dust, and pollen in the form of condensed water droplets on the evaporator coil and keeps the unit dry and clean to ensure Odour free air.

10. Silent air:

The Sine Wave Blade Design of the indoor fan blower ensures air cutting noise reduction and far-reaching maximum air volume. Thus, the comfort of Silent air with cooling all around you is ensured.

11. My Mode:

Now you can save your preferred mode in the remote. Hitachi air conditioners come with 3 personalized modes with temperature, fan speeds, timers, and silent function. It saves time by remembering your preferences.

12. Aesthetics:

Hitachi ACs feature a dual-panel look, dual surface finish, dual gold / dual platinum color, iconic wave design, and accentuated curve design, enhancing the charm of your interiors.

·New Dual Panel Look: An imaginative dual-panel design adds to the interior's charm inspired by Duality Design philosophy

·New Dual Surface Finish: A complementary blend of Glossy and Textured finish, a fine balance of two different textures based on Duality Design philosophy

·New Dual Gold and Dual Platinum Color: First of its kind by Hitachi, a dual color that celebrates the curve of the product and enhances the design.

·Iconic Wave Design: Waves crafted by air - inspired by the designs of Nature, the excellent designer.

·UV Paint: Star White Color with UV Paint, the true color of craftsmanship that never fades.

·Accentuated Curve Design: The Accentuated Curve Design increases the airflow to larger spaces giving perfect cooling comfort

13. 5 Fan Speed:

Precise speed control of Compressor to take complete control of your cooling requirement and comfort. 5 Fan Speeds from Silent to Super High.

14. Stepless Compressor Control

Specially designed advanced microcontroller checks indoor and outdoor condition, and varies compressor speed seamlessly, thus offering uninterrupted cooling

15. Tropical Design:

Hitachi ACs are designed to work efficiently in temperatures up to 52°C, perfect for hot climates.

16. Filter Clean Indicator:

Get timely reminders to clean the filter, ensuring powerful and efficient cooling at all times.

17. Antibacterial SuperFine Mesh Filter

Captures microdust particles for cleaner air and hassle-free maintenance.

18. SuperSlit Fins:

Multiple slits provide more heat exchange area, cooling the room faster for instant comfort.

19. 100% Inner Grooved Copper Tube:

Ensures faster cooling with enhanced heat transfer, improving efficiency.

20. Green Refrigerant:

Hitachi ACs are pre-charged with eco-friendly refrigerant.

21. Warranty:

Enjoy peace of mind with a 5-year comprehensive warranty* on all inverter and fixed speed air conditioners covering all functional spare parts.

22. Reliability:

Hitachi ACs undergo rigorous factory tests, ensuring reliable performance and durability.

24. Anti-Corrosive Coating:

Outdoor units with anti-corrosive coating on brazing joints ensure an uninterrupted cooling experience and longer lifespan.

25. Brand Reputation:

With a legacy of excellence and innovation, Hitachi Cooling & Heating is a trusted brand known for delivering high quality products and exceptional customer service.

Conclusion:

Hitachi ACs offers a comprehensive solution for all your cooling needs, combining advanced technology, innovative features, and reliable performance. Whether you're looking for superior cooling, energy efficiency, or convenience, Hitachi Cooling & Heating has you covered. Invest in a Hitachi AC today and experience unparalleled comfort and satisfaction year-round.