5 Beste Triceps Oefeningen voor Enorme Triceps

Your arm size is made up of more than two-thirds of the tricep muscles. Do you want big arms? Then stop doing bicep curl after bicep curl and let your triceps do more work. Bicep exercises are important, but the best way to get huge arms is to include a lot of tricep exercises in your training routine. The horseshoe triceps are not just for show. The muscles play a significant role in some popular exercises. Think of the bench press or the military press, almost all ‘pressing’ exercises work the triceps.
When your triceps are underdeveloped, it will affect these exercises. The weight you can press is limited by your triceps strength.
Convinced? Below we describe 8 tricep exercises that you can add to your standard training schedule, whether it is an arm workout or a push pull legs routine. Use these exercises wisely and before you know it you will have gigantic arms and a new bench press record.
5 Best tricep exercises in the gym
Close grip bench press The bench press is perhaps the most popular exercise and for good reason. It is an efficient exercise for your whole upper body, mainly for the chest, shoulders and triceps.
You can use your hand placement to shift the focus to specific muscle groups. When you choose a wide grip, the pressure will be more on the chest muscles during the exercise. A narrower grip will put more pressure on the triceps.
How to do it:
Place your hands shoulder-width apart on the bar and hold the bar straight above your chest. Lower the bar slowly and make sure your elbows move down along your sides.
Dips During this exercise you use your body weight. The total load is much heavier than with a tricep isolation exercise. The tricep dip is considered one of the best ‘mass builders’ for the triceps.
In some gyms you can do the assisted tricep dip. You place your knees on the platform and create counterweight. For beginners who find the normal dip too heavy, the assisted dip is a suitable variation to still get the benefits from this exercise.
How to do it: Push yourself up with your arms straight and keep your body upright, this is your starting position.
Bend your knees and cross your ankles over each other. Lower your body slowly until your shoulders are at the same height as your elbows.
Push your body back up until your elbows and arms are almost straight. Do you have shoulder problems? Then skip this exercise.
Skullcrusher
Although there are many different variations of this exercise, they all have one thing in common: elbow extension. Because the upper arms are in a fixed position, mainly the long head and lateral head of the tricep work during this exercise.
How to do it: Use an EZ bar so that your wrists are in a comfortable position. In the starting position you hold the weight straight above your head.
Lower the weight while keeping your elbows in position, do not let them point outwards. Lower the bar until it almost touches your head (hence the name of the exercise).
Push your forearms up in a controlled manner until you are back in the starting position.
Tricep pushdown (rope)
For the tricep pushdown you need a cable machine. You can use a rope, but also a straight bar or another tool.
The tricep pushdown can be a very useful exercise when done correctly. When you use too much weight, you will use the back and shoulder muscles during the exercise. The goal of the exercise is to isolate the triceps as much as possible.
3 Best tricep exercises to do at home
Bench dip
If you find the classic dip hard, why not try the bench dip? With this variation, you don’t have to push your full body weight up and it makes it easier.
If you think the exercise is too easy, do it slower and more controlled, this increases the total time that your muscles are working. We guarantee that after a few sets of the bench dip, your triceps will be on fire. How to do the exercise: Stand with your back to the bench (or another raised platform), grab it with both hands about shoulder-width apart.
Stretch your legs in front of you. Slowly lower your body down while keeping your elbows in a fixed position. Lower until your upper arm and forearm form an angle of about 90 degrees.
Press from your triceps to get your body up until you are back in the starting position.
Push up
The ancient exercises are often the best, simply because they are still used after all this time. The classic push up works your chest, shoulders, triceps and core.
The nice thing about the push up is that you can do the exercise anywhere and you don’t need anything for it. There are ways to make the exercise harder for yourself, such as wearing a weight vest or placing weight on your back during the exercise. How to do the exercise:
Get ready in the starting position with your toes and hands on the ground. Place your hands under your shoulders while your whole body is in a straight line. Your heels, glutes, back and head stay in a straight line during the exercise.
Slowly bend your elbows until your chest almost touches the ground. Push explosively through your palms away from the ground until you are back in the starting position.
Diamond push up
The Diamond pushup is similar to the classic push up in many aspects, the difference is in the hand position. With this variation of the push up, you use mostly your triceps.
Is your goal to focus as much as possible on your triceps and isolate them as well as possible? Then definitely try the diamond push up. Be warned, the exercise is much harder than it looks.
How to do the exercise:
Get ready in the starting position with your toes and hands on the ground. Place your hands right under your breastbone against each other while your whole body is in a straight line. Your heels, glutes, back and head stay in a straight line during the exercise.
Slowly bend your elbows until your chest almost touches the ground. Push explosively through your palms away from the ground until you are back in the starting position.
The triceps is a large muscle at the back of the upper arm. Together with the biceps, the triceps allows you to bend and extend your elbows. With the triceps, you can straighten your elbow, while the biceps makes you bend your elbows. For athletes who want to get bigger and muscular arms by doing strength training, the triceps is just as important as the biceps.
The triceps consists, as the name suggests, of three muscle heads. The long head is the most visible part of the triceps and helps you to stretch your elbow and to make the sideways movement from your shoulders. The lateral head and medial head are strong heads that can make fast and powerful movements, but get tired faster than the long head.
It is not possible to train the different muscle heads separately. It is all or nothing. With almost every exercise, you use the medial head. Depending on the triceps exercise, you can put more emphasis on the long or lateral head in your training, so you can train with more focus.
For each exercise for the triceps, we will indicate which head or heads of the triceps have the most focus. Because of the diversity of the triceps exercises and the different difficulty levels, there is a suitable triceps exercise for everyone! You can train triceps at home because you need few materials for many triceps exercises. There are also triceps exercises without weights.
Bar and rope pushdown
Bar & Rope Pushdown Lateral & medial head
Keep your lower back straight and your core tight. Grab the bar with a wide grip with your elbows at a 90 degree angle. Push the bar down to your hips. You can also do this with a triceps rope instead of a bar. Then you train mainly the medial head.
Overhead Rope Extension
Overhead Rope Extension Lateral & medial head
Stand in front of the cable station and grab the cables. Bring the cables over your head and extend your arms. Keep your whole body still and bend your elbows slowly. Lower your hands behind your head until your elbows are just below 90 degrees. Make sure your elbows keep pointing forward and not to the side.
Weighted Tricep Dips
Weighted Tricep Dips Lateral & medial head
Put on a belt, attach the weight plate to a rope and secure it to your belt. Then take the dip position at the dip station or power tower. As you dip, keep your elbows as close as possible. As a beginner, you can do this triceps exercise without weights.
Skull Crushers
Skull Crushers Lateral & medial head
Lie on a bench and put your feet flat on the floor. Hold the curl bar above your chest with your palms up. Then bend your elbows and lower the weights slowly until they are just above your forehead. Make sure your elbows do not move apart during this exercise.
Bodyweight Tricep Dips
Bodyweight Tricep Dips Lateral & medial head
Put your hands on a training bench and place your feet forward. Make sure there is enough space to dip. Lower yourself through your arms until your elbows are at a 90 degree angle. Point your elbows backwards and as little as possible to the outside. You can make this triceps exercise without weights harder by doing more repetitions in a row.
Diamond push
Diamond Push All heads
Take a plank position and place your hands under your chest. Make sure your index fingers and thumbs touch each other so that they form a diamond shape. Now perform a push up movement, making sure your elbows stay as close to your body as possible. You can make this triceps exercise without weights harder by doing more repetitions.
EZ curl bar or regular barbell?
If you are looking for a barbell to do your triceps exercises, you will soon find out that there are different types available. Which barbell is better? That depends on what exercises you do. For exercises where you put the barbell on your neck, such as squats or deadlifts, a normal straight barbell of 30 mm or Olympic barbell is better. If you do a lot of exercises that stress your arms, then a curl bar or ez bar is a better option. With a curl bar, your wrists are less strained, because your hands have a more natural position relative to your arms.
Triceps exercises with dumbbells
The advantage of triceps exercises with dumbbells is that you can train one arm at a time. This way, you can do more repetitions in a row, for example by doing 10x the left arm first and then 10x the right arm. The other arm has rest at that moment. Also, you are forced to pay attention to the correct execution with dumbbell exercises for triceps. Training with dumbbells is a bit more unstable, so a good focus on the right execution is very important.
Tip: choose adjustable dumbbells. With an adjustable dumbbell set, you have a whole set of weights at once. This way, you can make faster progress by easily adjusting the weight if it becomes too light.
Overhead Extension Long & medial head
Sit on a training bench and grab a dumbbell in each hand. Bring the dumbbells above your head and straighten your arms. Keep your whole body still and lower your hands in a controlled way so that your elbows bend to just below 90 degrees. Make sure your elbows stay in the same place and do not go forward or to the side.
Tricep Kickback
Tricep Kickback Long & medial head
Place one knee on the training bench and use one hand to support yourself. Grab a dumbbell with your free hand, bring your upper arm close to your upper body and bend at the elbow to a 90 degree angle. Then bend only your elbow and lift the dumbbell behind you until your arm is fully extended. Repeat this for both arms.
Overhead Dumbbell Extension
Overhead Dumbbell Extension Long & medial head
Lie on a bench and grab a dumbbell. Bring the dumbbell above your head and straighten your arms. Keep your whole body still and slowly bend your elbows. Lower the dumbbell behind your head until your arms are just below 90 degrees. Make sure your elbows point upwards and not to the side.
Triceps training for women and men We do not distinguish between triceps exercises for men and triceps exercises for women. Men and women can do the same triceps exercises. If you want to train triceps as a woman, you can start with a lower entry weight.
Interesting facts about the triceps and how to train them
What’s in a name?
We already gave you a hint: triceps literally means ‘3 heads’ in Latin. The full scientific name of the triceps is ‘musculus triceps brachii’. This term is mainly used in medicine.
The arm muscle
What many people don’t know is that about two-thirds of the muscle mass in your arms is made up by the triceps. The average triceps is then also 2 times as big as the average biceps! Train the triceps at least as much (preferably 2 times as much of course) as the biceps.
Chicken wings
Who doesn’t know them, the chicken wings? The dangling piece at the bottom of your upper arm. If you want to get rid of them, then training the triceps can be the solution! As your triceps get bigger, they will fill the space of your ‘chicken wings’ and give you nice tight upper arms.
Animal strength
The human body is not the only place where the triceps can be found, many mammals also have a triceps. What’s more, these animals often have a fourth head! This fourth head is located between the lateral and medial head. Horses also have a triceps, and what a one! More than 90% of the total muscle weight of a horse is made up by the triceps!
Finally
As with all forms of strength training, it is necessary that you build up the triceps exercises well. Start with a low weight, first increase the number of repetitions and then increase the weight.
For a fast and natural muscle growth, you train your entire body in a balanced way. In addition to exercises for the triceps, it is therefore important to also train exercises for the biceps, shoulders, chest muscles and other strength exercises. How often you should train your triceps also depends on how often you train other muscle groups.
Extra important: ensure good recovery. In addition to taking enough rest, nutrition also affects the recovery process of your muscles. Especially proteins promote the recovery of your muscles. Proteins can be found in both animal and plant products, such as meat, fish, eggs, dairy, nuts, mushrooms and some vegetables. Do you have trouble getting enough proteins? Then consider a protein shake or other sports nutrition for strength athletes.
Which tricep exercises should I choose?
Because 8 exercises purely for the tricep is on the high side, we do not recommend implementing them all in one workout. Also, in most cases it will not be possible to add all these exercises to your training routine. Do you doubt which exercises you can better add or not? We give you some tips…
When choosing tricep exercises, it is wise to look at the distribution. Which exercises stress which head of the tricep the most. With classic push movements such as the bench press and push up, you mainly focus on the lateral and medial head of the tricep.
Combine these exercises with exercises where the focus is more on the long head of the tricep. Think of the skullcrusher or the overhead tricep extension. This way you keep a good balance in your tricep exercises and train all heads evenly!