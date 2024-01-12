5 Beste Triceps Oefeningen voor Enorme Triceps

1.

● TestoPrime: Click Here To Buy (Official Website): Top legal muscle steroids

● D-Bal Max: Click Here To Buy (Official Website): Best muscle growth supplement overall

2. Click on this link to Visit And Buy All These Products (Official Website)

● CrazyBulk Bulking Stack: Best bulking stack for bodybuilding

● Testo-Max: Best for Sustanon & testosterone, body fat, and energy

● Dianabol – Best choice for muscle building (Most Popular)

● Deca Durabolin – Best choice for stamina

● Trenbolone – Best choice for muscle mass and recovery

● Sustanon – Best choice for testosterone levels

● CrazyBulk Female Cutting Stack: Best for women

● HGH-X2: Best human growth hormone booster

● OSTA 2866: Best SARM alternative for fast muscle growth

● And more Bodybuilding Supplements

3. Click on this link to Visit And Buy All These Products (Official Website)

● Crazy Nutrition Mass Gainer (Intensive Pre-Train): Best mass gainer shake for bulking & pre-workout supplement

● Ultimate CRN-5 (100% Tri-Protein): Best creatine and protein powder

● And more Nutrition Supplements

When your triceps are underdeveloped, it will affect these exercises. The weight you can press is limited by your triceps strength.

Convinced? Below we describe 8 tricep exercises that you can add to your standard training schedule, whether it is an arm workout or a push pull legs routine. Use these exercises wisely and before you know it you will have gigantic arms and a new bench press record.

5 Best tricep exercises in the gym

Close grip bench press The bench press is perhaps the most popular exercise and for good reason. It is an efficient exercise for your whole upper body, mainly for the chest, shoulders and triceps.

You can use your hand placement to shift the focus to specific muscle groups. When you choose a wide grip, the pressure will be more on the chest muscles during the exercise. A narrower grip will put more pressure on the triceps.

How to do it:

Place your hands shoulder-width apart on the bar and hold the bar straight above your chest. Lower the bar slowly and make sure your elbows move down along your sides.

Dips During this exercise you use your body weight. The total load is much heavier than with a tricep isolation exercise. The tricep dip is considered one of the best ‘mass builders’ for the triceps.

In some gyms you can do the assisted tricep dip. You place your knees on the platform and create counterweight. For beginners who find the normal dip too heavy, the assisted dip is a suitable variation to still get the benefits from this exercise.

How to do it: Push yourself up with your arms straight and keep your body upright, this is your starting position.

Bend your knees and cross your ankles over each other. Lower your body slowly until your shoulders are at the same height as your elbows.

Push your body back up until your elbows and arms are almost straight. Do you have shoulder problems? Then skip this exercise.

Skullcrusher

Although there are many different variations of this exercise, they all have one thing in common: elbow extension. Because the upper arms are in a fixed position, mainly the long head and lateral head of the tricep work during this exercise.

How to do it: Use an EZ bar so that your wrists are in a comfortable position. In the starting position you hold the weight straight above your head.

Lower the weight while keeping your elbows in position, do not let them point outwards. Lower the bar until it almost touches your head (hence the name of the exercise).

Push your forearms up in a controlled manner until you are back in the starting position.

Tricep pushdown (rope)

For the tricep pushdown you need a cable machine. You can use a rope, but also a straight bar or another tool.

The tricep pushdown can be a very useful exercise when done correctly. When you use too much weight, you will use the back and shoulder muscles during the exercise. The goal of the exercise is to isolate the triceps as much as possible.

Uitvoering oefening:

Pak het touw vast en zorg ervoor dat je ellebogen strak in je zij blijven.

Trek het touw gecontroleerd naar beneden totdat de armen volledig gestrekt zijn, span hierbij bewust de tricep aan.

Laat je armen langzaam naar boven trekken door het gewicht totdat je weer in de beginpositie bent, houd je ellebogen continu in dezelfde positie.

5. Overhead tricep extensie

De tricep bestaat uit drie koppen: de latereral head, medial head en long head. Vaak is het zo dat de long head van de triceps niet genoeg aandacht krijgt. Implementeer oefening zoals deze in je routine en zorg ervoor dat jouw triceps volledig ontwikkelen.

Uitvoering oefening:

Ga recht op een bankje zitten met één dumbbell in de hand, plaats de hand op het bovenste stuk van de dumbbell. Houdt de dumbbell recht boven het hoofd in de startpositie terwijl je ellebogen en core in positie blijft.

Laat de dumbbell zakken naar de bovenkant van je rug terwijl je elleboog in dezelfde positie blijft. Je core en bovenlichaam blijven beide strak en in positie terwijl je het gewicht laat zakken.

Wanneer de dumbbell je bovenrug heeft bereikt en je de tricep volledig hebt uitgerekt, duw je het gewicht weer naar de startpositie waarbij je de tricep bewust aanspant.

3 Best tricep exercises to do at home

Bench dip

If you find the classic dip hard, why not try the bench dip? With this variation, you don’t have to push your full body weight up and it makes it easier.

If you think the exercise is too easy, do it slower and more controlled, this increases the total time that your muscles are working. We guarantee that after a few sets of the bench dip, your triceps will be on fire. How to do the exercise: Stand with your back to the bench (or another raised platform), grab it with both hands about shoulder-width apart.

Stretch your legs in front of you. Slowly lower your body down while keeping your elbows in a fixed position. Lower until your upper arm and forearm form an angle of about 90 degrees.

Press from your triceps to get your body up until you are back in the starting position.

Push up

The ancient exercises are often the best, simply because they are still used after all this time. The classic push up works your chest, shoulders, triceps and core.

The nice thing about the push up is that you can do the exercise anywhere and you don’t need anything for it. There are ways to make the exercise harder for yourself, such as wearing a weight vest or placing weight on your back during the exercise. How to do the exercise:

Get ready in the starting position with your toes and hands on the ground. Place your hands under your shoulders while your whole body is in a straight line. Your heels, glutes, back and head stay in a straight line during the exercise.

Slowly bend your elbows until your chest almost touches the ground. Push explosively through your palms away from the ground until you are back in the starting position.

Diamond push up

The Diamond pushup is similar to the classic push up in many aspects, the difference is in the hand position. With this variation of the push up, you use mostly your triceps.

Is your goal to focus as much as possible on your triceps and isolate them as well as possible? Then definitely try the diamond push up. Be warned, the exercise is much harder than it looks.

How to do the exercise:

Get ready in the starting position with your toes and hands on the ground. Place your hands right under your breastbone against each other while your whole body is in a straight line. Your heels, glutes, back and head stay in a straight line during the exercise.

Slowly bend your elbows until your chest almost touches the ground. Push explosively through your palms away from the ground until you are back in the starting position.