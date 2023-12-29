7 Minutes Daily Reviews 2024 - Legit 7MinDaily System?

As already mentioned, the seven minute mindfulness program was created by Greg Thurston, a person that had trouble with the stress of everyday life. He was a young person when he first tried meditating in university. He found that by spending long periods of time meditating, he quickly became calmer, could think better, and he says that even his grades improved. Like many people (including me) Greg found that he didn’t have the time to meditate, and he would stop for weeks before picking it back up from time to time.

Because of this, the benefits of mindful meditation soon went away, and it became harder and harder for him to pick the habit back up. You could say that Greg then had a ‘quarter life crisis’, and so he left a job that he hated and found boring, and travelled the world instead, while looking for meaning. On his travels, he visited Australia, Thailand, Germany, and Brazil, among others. While he was away, he tried to learn as much as he could about mindfulness and meditation, to try and pick up the habit.

Greg did a lot of research into traditional zen meditation and also looked at what science said about easing stress and anxiety. He found that no matter what he saw or read, the truth was simple – if we don’t let go of stress in a purposeful way, we can become mentally and even physically ill. This is a problem that is being seen more and more in the west. Because we don’t always know how to ease our mental pressure, it can easily build up, leading to anxiety and depression – and exactly what happened to me.

The 7-Minute Workout could make you fit and healthy. But it has a cost: intensity!

The program only works if you give it your best and more. So if you’re not used to exercising now, look for a program that can make you fit first. Then, when you’re ready for the challenge, try high-intensity circuit training like this routine.

When you exercise at a high level, you can get the same benefits in less time. By resting less in between, you get a workout that burns calories and fat and also makes strong, slim muscle. Even if you can only do one round at first, your body is getting a lot of benefits.

Push yourself. The rewards will be worth the work.

The problem with intense workouts is there is a higher chance of getting hurt. Make sure to warm up with light cardio to get your heart, muscles, and joints prepared.

Also, you need to know how to do the exercises right. If the intensity is too high, rest a bit longer, but the way to get the most benefit is to push yourself.

The exercises in the 7-Minute Workout are examples of the kinds of exercises you could do in any high-intensity circuit routine. So you can change them for other exercises that work the same muscles.

Does a 7 minute workout help you to lose weight? The truth is – weight loss depends on many things, including energy in vs energy out (the number of calories you eat in a day and the amount you burn doing different activities, including exercise). Doing a 7 minute workout often may help you to burn more calories in a day, but, being honest, it’s probably not going to change much if your aim is to lose fat.

To lose weight safely and for a long time, most experts would suggest first increasing your total daily activity (so, raising your step count and standing time by walking when you can) and following a balanced and healthy eating plan (after talking to your doctor or another health professional) which creates a small calorie deficit that’s right for you. It’s very important, if you want to lose weight, to get the help of an expert (such as a doctor or dietician) when you can to reduce related physical and mental health problems.

What are the exercises in a 7 minute workout? A 7 minute workout can include almost any and all kinds of exercises which work all muscle groups. The seven-minute workouts I did for this challenge had resistance movements like squats, push-ups and planks, and heart exercises, such as burpees.

A lot of seven-minute workouts focus mostly on bodyweight exercises for safety and speed. It’s not smart to hurry through barbell movements, for example, as you’ll raise your chance of getting hurt.

7 things I learned doing a 7 minute workout every day for a week Before this quick experiment, I was used to exercising for anywhere between 30 and 60 minutes a day. It changed as the weather changed and outdoor walks became easier but a good week would see me do five 45 minute workouts per week along with a few fast walks in the park.

But, I was getting bored and didn’t enjoy my workouts in the same way. There was nothing that seemed to have that excitement – a feeling due to a year of working out at home, I’m sure. So, working out for seven minutes a day was going to be a challenge. Hard in that I would have to hold back and give my best to something much shorter than I was used to.

Scroll on for the seven things I learned doing a 7 minute workout every day.

What are 7-minute workouts? For those of you who don’t know, it’s really very easy. You work out for seven minutes. Not a minute more, not a minute less. And the best thing is that you do it from the comfort of your own home.

These short fast workouts come from the original Scientific 7-Minute Workout, which was first published in the American College of Sport’s Medicine Health and Fitness Journal in 2013. It was at first disliked by many people, but the people from the original study were shown to have improved their fitness levels and lost weight.

The exercises are High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) and the original Scientific method involves 12 specific upper and lower body exercises that you do for 30 seconds each. You can still do the original workout, there’s even an app for it.

There are now hundreds of versions of the 7-minute workout out there with different exercises working on specific areas, but the time does not change.

7-Minute workouts: what the experts think Holly Kisby, a PureGym PT, says ‘7-minute workouts are a good way for people with busy schedules to fit a quick workout into their day and by using effective exercises, can provide some benefit in the short amount of time. 7 minutes is enough time to fit in a variety of exercises, both bodyweight and aerobic and can be done to high intensity for maximum impact.’

James Lee, another PureGym PT, agrees that ‘short workouts can be great if you are short of time and want to be able to exercise. Bodyweight exercises are, also, attractive to those on a tight schedule.’

But, they both add that it doesn’t really make a very effective workout alone. Lee says that 'there is nothing really ‘special’ about 7-minute workouts. Yes, you can get out of breath in 7 minutes and get some work done, but it’s a very short amount of time and requires you to be fairly familiar with the movements to get the most from each session.

‘My preference would be (assuming you want to and/or can) make the time to exercise, try and get at least 20-30 minutes of exercise done several times per week, as a minimum. (You could work through your exercise choices in 7-minute intervals, for example).’

However, Lee did point out that if by doing 7-minute workouts, you are exercising more than you normally would then your fitness levels and strength will improve over time. Kisby also adds that ‘any workout is better than none and 7 minutes can make all the difference if you struggle to get a regular exercise routine.’ Which, if I’m honest, is good enough for me.

How did I get on with 7-minute workouts? Honestly? I loved them. I really couldn’t make myself come up with excuses not to do a session, because really what is 7 minutes? I could do it at any point in the day and not feel like it was a big problem. I did miss a few days, because of a house move, but other than that I really found it so easy to fit it into my schedule. I noticed a change in myself from the first session to the last. I wasn’t as out of breath at the end of the month and dare I say it, I think my tummy looks a lot more slim. Which for a young mother is basically the best thing ever.

7-minute workout examples: Here are some of the 7-minute workouts that I did at home. When you search for them 7-minute workouts on YouTube, Lucy Wyndham-Read is the first one you see, so I started with her videos a lot. They’re slightly simple and not very well-made, but they’re so easy to follow and I loved her 7-day challenges.

