8 Beste Triceps Exercises 2024 | 8 Best Triceps Exercises

Strong arms help you with almost every upper body movement you do every day and your triceps often do most of the work. Anytime you push something—like a door, a stroller, a lawnmower, or a barbell—you’re using your triceps. Also, strong triceps are important for training other muscle groups.1 You need strong triceps to do push-ups, for example, and chest presses.

The triceps, as the name says, have three different parts. These are the long part, side part, and the middle part. All of these parts work during triceps exercises, but some moves focus on different parts of the triceps. The best way to build strong, hard triceps is to choose the exercises that work all those muscle fibers from every direction.

How Should You Do Triceps Workouts?

Making a triceps workout can help you move better. Here are a few things to think about:

Start with a warm-up: Start with some fast walking or running, jumping jacks, or bodyweight exercises. Warming up makes blood go to your muscles and makes your muscles warmer, which helps avoid injury.2

Slowly add weight and intensity: If you’re new, try to do three sets of 10-12 reps of each exercise using about 70% of the most amount of weight you could lift for each exercise.3 Add more weight and reps as you get fitter.

Work on all three tricep parts: The more different things you can do in your triceps routine, the more even your strength will grow. Pick from the exercises below.

Work on more than one muscle group: Tricep workouts work on the triceps very well so that you don’t work other muscle groups at the same time. Think about working on the shoulders and chest with the triceps since they all help with many of the same movements. Take rest days. It’s important to rest the muscle groups you work on for at least two days before working on them again to let them recover and to help avoid injury.

How to Strengthen Your Chest Muscles

Definition Muscle activation is the ability to turn on your muscles so they can do work. Usually, activation happens when you use short, simple exercises that target specific muscles to make them ready and active.

Best Exercises for Your Triceps The triceps are the muscles at the back of your upper arms. They help you straighten your elbows and push things away from you. Some triceps exercises work better than others, according to the ​American Council on Exercise (ACE). They did a study where they checked how much the triceps muscles were working during eight common exercises.4 They used EMG electrodes to do this. These are small devices that stick to your skin and record the electrical activity of your muscles.4 With this data, they ranked the eight triceps exercises from best to worst. The top five exercises are:

Diamond push-ups: This exercise works all three parts of the triceps muscle and is the best one for that. Kickbacks: This exercise also works all three parts of the triceps, but not as much as the diamond push-up. This exercise is also easier, so you might like it more than push-ups. Dips: This exercise also works all three parts of the triceps, and it also helps you activate your core muscles. These are the muscles in your belly and back that support your spine and posture. Triceps extensions: This exercise focuses on the long part of the triceps muscle, which is a good thing to do along with the other exercises. Triceps pushdowns: This exercise focuses on the side part of your triceps, which is also a good thing to do along with the other exercises. You don’t have to do all of these exercises in one workout. You can choose a mix of exercises that work all the different parts of the triceps.

Diamond Push-Ups The diamond push-up is probably the hardest triceps exercise in this list. It needs a lot of upper body strength, so you may have to start this exercise on your knees and slowly work your way up to your toes.

How to Do a Diamond Push-Up Start the exercise by placing your hands on the mat right under your chest with your fingers spread and your thumbs and index fingers touching, making a diamond shape. Straighten your legs into a plank position, or keep your knees on the floor for an easier version. Make sure your back is flat and your abs are tight as you bend your elbows, lowering until your chin or chest touches the mat. If you can’t go that low, go as low as you can—then work to get stronger to lower all the way down over time. At the bottom of the movement, your elbows should stay close to your sides. Press back to the start, keeping your body stiff, and repeat for 1 to 3 sets of 8 to 16 reps. Try These Exercises to Work Your Triceps Triceps Kickbacks Triceps kickback Verywell / Ben Goldstein

The triceps kickback is the second best triceps exercise and almost as good as diamond push-ups, with about 88% of muscle activation.4

By leaning forward, you really have to work against gravity to move the weight up and down. The important thing for this exercise is to use your shoulder to keep your upper arm still, while your forearm moves behind you. If your elbow drops down, use a lighter weight to keep good form.

How to Do a Triceps Kickback Put the right foot on a step or platform, resting the right forearm on the thigh to support the back, or letting the arm hang down below the shoulder. Hold a weight in the left hand and pull the elbow up to torso level. Keeping the elbow in that position, stretch the arm behind you, focusing on squeezing the triceps muscle. Lower the forearm down to about 90 degrees and repeat for 1 to 3 sets of 8 to 16 reps. Focus on keeping the upper arms still against the body throughout the exercise. Triceps Dips Triceps dips Verywell / Ben Goldstein

Triceps dips are the third best and hard exercise, depending on how you place your feet. In this version, the knees are bent, making the movement easier. Stretching your feet out will make the exercise harder.

The key to keeping this move safe is to keep your hips close to the chair or bench to avoid hurting the shoulders. Make sure you keep the shoulders down and away from the ears, and if you feel any pain in the shoulders, skip this exercise.

How to Do a Triceps Dip Sit on a chair or bench with your hands just outside the hips, with the knees bent or the legs stretched straight out (harder). Lift up onto the hands and, keeping the hips very close to the chair or bench, and bend your elbows, lowering down until they’re at about 90 degrees. Keep the elbows pointing behind you, the shoulders down, and the abs tight. Push back to start and repeat for 1 to 3 sets of 8 to 16 reps. Skip this exercise if you feel any pain in the shoulders. How to Do Triceps Dips: Proper Form, Variations, and Common Mistakes Overhead Triceps Extensions Verywell / Ben Goldstein

The overhead triceps extension is the fourth best exercise, coming in at about 76% of muscle activation.4 The key is keeping the arms next to the ears as you lower the weight behind you. Make sure you can squeeze the abs to keep your back from bending.

You can do this exercise sitting or standing. Believe it or not, this move feels harder when you’re sitting, and sitting on an exercise ball adds an element of core strength.

How to Do an Overhead Triceps Extension Sit on a chair, bench, ball, or stand; keep back straight. Hold a weight in both hands, lifting it up overhead. Keep your biceps close to your ears and elbows pointing forward as you lower the weight behind your head until the elbows are at about 90-degree angles. Straighten the arms, squeezing the triceps, and then repeat for 1 to 3 sets of 8 to 16 reps. Keep the abs tight throughout the exercise and avoid bending the back. Rope Pushdowns Triceps rope pushdown Verywell / Ben Golstein

The rope pushdown, usually done on a cable machine with a rope attachment, comes in at number five, with about 74% muscle activation.4 The idea is to spread the rope at the bottom of the movement to really work the triceps muscle.

If you don’t have a cable machine, you can use a resistance band. Attach it to the top of a doorway and tie a loose knot in the band about halfway down.

How to Work Your Triceps with a Rope

At a cable machine with a rope attachment, hold the rope near the knotted ends and start the exercise with the elbows bent at about 90 degrees. Your elbows should be next to your body. Stretch the arms, taking the hands down towards the floor, spreading the rope a little out on each side as you squeeze the triceps. Bring the forearms back to start and repeat for 1 to 3 sets of 8 to 16 reps. Bar Pushdowns The bar pushdown is like the rope pushdown but not as good at about 67%.4 This exercise is usually done on a cable machine at the gym using a small bar attachment, but you can also do this exercise at home with an exercise band and a small pole or bar through the handles.

The important thing for this move is to keep the elbows still as you push the weight down. If you lift the bar too high (say, higher than neck level), your elbows may come forward, making the exercise less good.

How to Do a Bar Pushdown Stand in front of a cable machine, holding onto the bar with the elbows bent to about 90 degrees. Keeping the elbows still, push the bar down, squeezing the triceps as you stretch the arms. Bring the bar back up to about chest level without moving the elbows and repeat for 1 to 3 sets of 8 to 16 reps. Lying Triceps Extensions (Skull Crushers) Triceps skull crushers Verywell / Ben Goldstein

Triceps extensions done lying down (also called skull crushers) are the seventh best exercise, with about 62% muscle activation.4 Some exercisers will find this low activation rate surprising because this exercise is hard.

The muscle activation data doesn’t mean you shouldn’t do these anymore, but rather that you should do them with a program that has some of the top exercises as well. Using different exercises that work different muscles at different levels will make better results and stronger triceps.

How to Do a Skull Crusher Lie on a bench, step, or floor and hold a barbell or dumbbells with your hands about shoulder distance apart. Start the exercise by lifting the weight up over the head with your palms facing out and thumbs next to the fingers. Bend the elbows and lower the weight until the elbows are at about 90-degree angles. This is the part of the exercise where you don’t want to hit your skull by going too low. Squeeze the triceps to stretch the arms without locking the joints. Repeat for 1 to 3 sets of 8 to 16 reps. How to Make the Area Around Your Triceps Firmer Close Grip Bench Presses The close grip bench press is the eighth best triceps exercise, with about 62% muscle activation.4 This move also works a lot of the chest, which may be why the triceps don’t work as much as in other exercises.

That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t do this exercise. In fact, this can be a great exercise if you’re working both the chest and triceps in the same workout.

Doing this move at the end of your chest exercises can warm up the triceps before you do more focused moves.

How to Make Your Triceps

Stronger with a Bar Lie on a bench or step holding a barbell with hands about shoulder-width apart. Start the exercise with the elbows bent and the barbell just above the chest. Push the weight straight over the chest, focusing on squeezing the triceps. Lower and repeat for 1 to 3 sets of 8 to 16 reps.

The focus in the gym is often on the biceps, but the triceps are really the biggest muscles in your arms. Triceps exercises should be part of a complete training plan. Because a good set of triceps, the three-part muscle that runs along the back of your upper arm, makes your arms look bigger and firmer than ever before. So work on the next 13 great triceps exercises.

13 great triceps exercises A strong set of triceps improves your overall strength ability: from heavier dumbbells, to pushing your body away more easily, from longer planks to smoother handstands. After all, you need your triceps for every stretching movement. By changing the angle of your arm in relation to your body, adding pauses or doing half-reps, you can stress different phases of the contraction and give your upper arms a big boost with triceps exercises.

No inspiration? Then try (one of) the following 13 triceps exercises - with explanations and all.

Tricep Extension (overhead)

The overhead tricep extension is a key exercise in any tricep workout. It not only gives you strong upper arms, but a stronger body in general. Grab one dumbbell, not too heavy, and sit on a bench. Hold the dumbbell with both hands, your palms facing up. Bring the dumbbell behind your head and lower it as much as possible. Then pull the bar back up and fully squeeze the triceps. Are you doing the overhead tricep extension right? Then your triceps are sure to grow like crazy.

Tricep Pushups (close grip)

Push-ups also count as triceps exercises. With tricep pushups, if you keep a narrow grip, you can totally burn the three-part muscle. Get into the push-up position and place your hands under your shoulders, just slightly narrower than shoulder width. Tighten your stomach muscles and squeeze your buttocks. Lower yourself to the floor and bend your elbows at a 45-degree angle. Make sure your elbows don’t bend to the sides; keep them in place. Pause, keeping the pressure on your stomach and buttocks, and then push back to the original position by stretching your arms. You can read more about tricep pushups here.

Tricep Dips (bench)

Don’t do tricep dips if you have shoulder pain or mobility problems. If your shoulders are good, here’s how to do it: Sit in front of the bench and place your hands on the bench behind you with your fingers pointing outward to make as much external rotation as possible. Stretch your legs straight forward and squeeze your buttocks so that your body weight is on the arms. Squeeze your shoulder blades and push your upper body up. Lower yourself to a depth you’re comfortable with, then squeeze your triceps to stretch your arms and lift yourself up. A classic among triceps exercises. Here you will find more tricep dips exercises.

Close Grip Bench Press

You can also change the bench press into a tricep exercise. How? Hold a barbell with an overhand (narrow) grip at shoulder width, and hold it above your chest with arms fully stretched. Lower the bar straight down, pause - and then press the bar back up to the starting position. Just like with tricep pushups, what matters here is the width of your grip. Do you move your elbows close to your body? Then your upper arms are working with these triceps exercises.

Easy Bar Exercises for Triceps

Put your feet on the ground, make your buttocks and stomach muscles tight. Lift the bar over your chest, then push your shoulders hard into the bench. Keep some pressure in your middle back to get ready for the triceps exercise. When you bring the bar down to your head, only bend your elbows. And, keep your shoulders and upper arms still to make these triceps exercises work well.

JM Press (with barbell)

Sit firmly on the bench for this triceps exercise. Hold the weight straight above your chest, like you would for a press, and then change your arm angle to about 90 degrees. Bring the weight down so that your elbows are close to your ribs and the top ends of the weights are on your shoulders. Go slowly and follow the right movement for each repetition. This is a tip for all triceps exercises.

Triceps Overhead Press

You can do this triceps exercise lying comfortably on a sofa. Hold the dumbbells straight above your shoulders with your stomach muscles tight. Keep your forearms flat on the ground and your elbows in, then slowly stretch your arms over your head, without letting your forearms move from the flat position. Stop when your arms are as straight as you can (this is different for everyone) and then slowly bring your arms back to the start, still keeping your forearms flat on the ground. A great way to change the triceps exercises!

Tricep Extensions (kneeling)

This is another tricep exercise. Kneel on the floor, with your thighs and body in a line, your buttocks and stomach muscles tight, your shoulder blades back, and hold two ends of a resistance band. Keep your stomach muscles tight and don’t lean forward, straighten your right elbow, squeeze your triceps and then straighten your left elbow. Keep your left elbow straight as you do 2 repetitions with your right arm; then do the opposite. Give your best with these triceps exercises!

Tricep Pushdown Do you want a different way to do the tricep extension? Then you can also try the cable tricep pushdown! There are many ways to train your triceps.

Side-Bench Triceps Exercise

This is a great exercise to make your triceps stronger. Lie on a bench with a weight in your right hand, right above your shoulder. Move to the right side so that your right buttock, shoulder blade, half of your back, and half of your head are not on the bench. Make your stomach muscles hard. Bend your elbow and bring the weight to your forehead; push again.

Triceps Exercise with Band in Plank Position

Do you want to train your triceps? You can also do this with a band. Tie a light band to something strong. Get into the plank position, make your stomach muscles hard and hold the band with your right hand. You only use one of your two arms while you want to keep a strong plank: so make your stomach muscles and buttocks very hard, without moving your hips. Now straighten your right arm and pull the band back. Change arms.

Triceps Exercise with Weight Behind Your Back

This is a classic exercise with weights for your triceps, and it is perfect to make your triceps stronger. Stand with a weight in your right arm, then bend forward and also hold a weight with your left arm for support. Lift your elbow so that your upper arm is flat on the ground. Keep your upper arm flat on the ground, without moving your hips or shoulders. Make your right arm straight and make your triceps hard.

Try to feel the connection between your mind and your muscles, a very important part of all triceps exercises - including this one. Do you want three different ways to do this exercise for strong arms? Then look at this exercise here: try these different ways of doing the exercise. Don’t like this exercise, but want weights? Here you will find more triceps exercises with weights.

For this triceps exercise, kneel on the floor with a weight in each hand and bend at the hips. Lift your arms with your elbows bent at a right angle so that they are flat on the ground. Make both arms straight and reach back with the weights, making your triceps hard to keep them there. Make your stomach muscles hard to keep your arms there. Bring your left arm to the start while keeping your right arm straight, and then bring your right arm after a pause. Do it again to lift both arms, but bring your right arm first. To the next exercise of triceps exercises!

For this triceps exercise you can lie on a bench. Hold the weights with your palms next to each other. Push both weights straight up, leaving a little gap between them. Move your arms so the weights are at a right angle to your body, then bend your elbow to bring the weights down for 2 times of triceps exercise. After these 2 times of the triceps exercise, bring the ends of the weights to your shoulders, pushing them to the right angle position for the JM press.