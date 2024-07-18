A New Gateway in Medical Education: StudyMEDIC & OC Academy Unveil Clinical Fellowship Program with Royal College Membership Exam Training for Global Medical Careers

Balu Ramachandran, Founder and CEO of OC Academy, said, "Our program offers a comprehensive and structured curriculum taught by eminent faculty that combines clinical training, live interactive sessions and comprehensive study materials designed to impart practical skills in the chosen specialty culminating with the prestigious and globally recognised royal college memberships.

Dr. Sowmya NS, Co-Founder & COO of StudyMEDIC said “Our courses have consistently provided exceptional value, quality, and success to medical graduates worldwide. With an impeccable track record, we are now excited to partner with OC Academy. Together, we are committed to swiftly guiding medical students to achieve UK Membership and Fellowship programs through high-quality skill enhancement. This is our promise.

The Clinical Fellowship with Royal College Membership and Fellowship Program targets MBBS graduates, offering them a comprehensive platform aimed at providing advanced skill enhancement training to elevate their clinical competencies. This program offers an opportunity to become acquainted with UK training methodologies and consultation techniques, gaining invaluable hands-on experience at top tier multi-speciality and super speciality hospitals in India and ensures mentorship of the highest caliber. The program will equip the participants to accelerate their careers with the Gold Standard UK Royal College Memberships recognized across the globe. This offers a unique pathway for Indian Doctors to pursue opportunities worldwide with commensurate international pay packages.

About OC Academy:

OC Academy, headquartered in Bengaluru, India, is a leading platform in healthcare education, leveraging advanced technology to deliver globally relevant upskilling programs for doctors and healthcare professionals. In collaboration with 35+ global partners and 20+ hospitals, OC Academy curates’ industry-specific short term and long-term courses, fostering a community for medical upskilling. OC Academy programs’, designed to meet the evolving demands of the medical field, prioritize quality, accessibility and flexibility. OC Academy envisions a future where healthcare professionals worldwide have unparalleled access to transformative education, driving excellence in patient care. For more information, visit https://www.ocacademy.in

About StudyMEDIC Academy:

StudyMEDIC, headquartered at Qatar is an internationally renowned medical education provider that aims to provide equal opportunities to all medical aspirants to pursue various national and international memberships and fellowships. With its inception in 2016,over the past eight years, StudyMEDIC has successfully spread its wings across the globe, providing high-quality medical training resources in tandem with innovative information technology to offer affordable medical education to students in need.

StudyMEDIC have helped countless medical aspirants obtain nationally and internationally acclaimed memberships and fellowships like MRCOG, MRCPI, FCPS, OBG, EFOG-EBCOG, MRCS, FRCS, MRCPCH, MRCP, MRCEM, FRCR,FRCS.It provides training programs for PLAB, NEET SS, MD, MS, DNB, FMGE,USMLE etc. In addition to that, StudyMEDIC also provides diverse Obstetrics & Gynaecology related medical certification courses like Ultrasound, HRO, Reproductive Medicine, Vaginal Surgery, and many more. For more information, https://studymedic.com/