New Delhi [India], August 22: Indore, August 20: The IIT Alumni Association has published a book highlighting the country's top 100 IITians. The book features prominent figures like Narayana Murthy, founder of Infosys, Nandan Nilekani, and Indore's renowned educationist and Chairman of IPS Group of Institutions, Architect Achal Chaudhary. A grand ceremony for the book's launch and honouring these IITians was held in Bengaluru.

Commander V.K. Jaitly, an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur, edited the book "100 Great IITians: Dedicated to the Service of the Nation," which was published by Excel India Publishers. The book was launched at the Bangalore International Centre, with Professor Rishikesha T. Krishnan, Director of IIM Bangalore, as the chief guest.

This book presents the stories of those IITians who rejected the allure of the West, choosing instead to stay in or return to their homeland, contributing significantly to India's progress. During the book launch, the honored IITians were not just recognized, but celebrated for their remarkable achievements. The essence of their success stories was shared, inspiring others to follow in their footsteps.

Architect Achal Chaudhary, a distinguished educationist from Indore, earned his degree from IIT Kharagpur and went on to establish a significant reputation in the field of education across the country. However, the journey to achieving this recognition was not easy. Architect Achal Chaudhary laid the foundation of IPS Academy in Indore in 1987, which has now grown into the IPS Group of Institutions, a testament to his dedication and vision. Today, IPS Academy is counted among the major educational institutions in the country, where over 10,000 students pursue their studies simultaneously.

