Adapting to Change: How Zuper Hotels & Resorts is Navigating Shifts in Consumer Behavior

In the rapidly evolving landscape of the hospitality industry, hotels and resorts are constantly adapting to meet the changing preferences and behaviors of their guests. As consumer expectations shift, driven by advancements in technology, heightened awareness of sustainability, and a desire for personalized experiences, hospitality brands must be agile in their approach to remain competitive.
Our team spoke with Mr. Akaal Singh Manchanda, Founder and Director of Zuper Hotels & Resorts.
1. Tell us about your Zuper Hotel & Resorts and your offerings. In how many cities (India)/countries it operates? and how you became involved in the hospitality industry?
We have resorts in prime travel destinations such as Lonavala, Panchgani, Karjat, and Igatpuri, among others. Currently, we have a presence in 10 different locations.During my hotel management studies, I noticed that independent hotels and resorts were being overshadowed by the standardized offerings of both international and domestic chains. Their unique approach to hospitality was often undervalued.
With this realization, we seized the opportunity to champion these independent establishments. Thus, we launched Zuper, dedicated to giving independent hotels the recognition and appreciation they rightfully deserve.
2. Can you talk about challenges or obstacles Zuper has faced during its growth and how it has overcome them?
Challenges are a pathway to growth and innovation. In hotel management, we face numerous opportunities and obstacles, ranging from efficient operations management to exceeding guest expectations with exceptional services.
Striking a balance between controlling costs, maintaining high standards, staying updated with the latest technologies, and swiftly adapting to market trends is indeed an art. Ultimately, our goal is to ensure that every guest leaves our resorts as a loyal ambassador.
Addressing these challenges requires patient and strategic management. Our dedicated team of experienced hoteliers, with decades of expertise in hospitality, is committed to delivering the finest service possible.
3. How has Zuper Hotels & Resorts adapted to changes in consumer behavior and trends in the Hospitality industry?
Hospitality needs to run in the veins; we believe in prioritizing experiences because a guest may forget the hotel name, but a great experience is never forgotten. We understand the shift in guest behavior compared to a decade ago, and our active team adapts accordingly.
However, one noticeable change we would like to highlight is that earlier, guests preferred the same set of hotel brands, standard services, and offerings. Now, uniqueness in experiences is the need of the hour, and we strive to deliver this in the finest manner possible.
4. With the rise of online reviews and social media influence, how does Zuper Hotels monitor and manage its online reputation effectively?
It's more of a boon than a bane to the travel industry, as transparency has been enhanced with guests sharing their actual feedback and providing open suggestions for future guests planning their stays at our resorts.
Social media is a helpful tool, among many others, for presenting a brand’s image. Additionally, with critics and reviewers on the platform, it has made it easier for guests to understand exactly what the hotel or resort is about
5. Can you speak on the growth of Zuper Hotels & Resorts over the past few years? What is the company’s strategy for expanding its product line and reaching new markets?
Since our inception, our primary focus has been on partnering with hotels and resorts within Maharashtra. However, in the current fiscal year 2024-2025, we are delighted to announce our expansion into Madhya Pradesh. We have introduced a new niche of hotel, a Safari Retreat, and we have another one set to launch soon in the city of Bhopal. Apart from this, our upcoming resorts are sure to steal the limelight and we aim at 50 hotels by the year 2027-28. Presently, the most awaited is the Stone Water Resort & Spa in Karjat, featuring 126 rooms, including 30 with private pools, a two-tier swimming pool overlooking a 120-foot river, a 12,000-square-foot banquet hall, and much more.
Additionally, we have a forthcoming resort with a lazy river and another overlooking the Sayadri range, featuring just 12 rooms spread across 4 acres of land. This is where we aim to set new standards of hospitality.